ELKO — In the Division 3A North-East opener, the Elko softball team rallied with four runs in the seventh inning but a slow start proved costly in a 7-4 loss to Lowry.

Originally slated to a road game, a venue change was needed after snow on the Lady Bucks’ field — moving the game to Elko.

Through five innings, Lowry senior Bree Dunckhorst was cooking — serving up a perfect game with 11 strikeouts and a fly out in foul ground down the first-base line.

The Lady Buckaroos opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the third.

Junior Cambria Tisue led off and reached with an error at shortstop, junior Maddison McClure reached on a fielder’s choice and senior Jada Matheny got on with another fielder’s choice — none of which resulted in an out.

Senior Megan Cook brought in Tisue and freshman Natalya Guizar with a double to the gap in right-center field for a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Indians got out of the jam with a popup to sophomore Elizabeth Romero at second base, a popup back to mound to freshman Taylor Hunton and a strikeout by Hunton.

After Dunckhorst struck out the side in order for the fourth time in the top of the fifth, Lowry extended its advantage to 3-0 as Cook scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom half.

Romero got Elko’s first with a one-out double to right field in the top of the sixth — followed with a walk to junior Bryleigh Cervantes — but the Lady Indians stranded two runners with a fly out and a strikeout.

Lowry essentially won the game with three runs in the home half of the sixth.

Sophomore Crisslyn Rodriguez led off with a single to left field, junior Hayden Case reached on an error at third base and Tisue drew a walk — loading the bases.

Rodriguez scored on a fielder’s choice, and Case crossed on a wild pitch — making the score 6-0.

An error behind the plate allowed Guizar a free roll home, opening a seven-run cushion.

In the away half of the seventh, Elko rallied and made things interesting — senior Ariah Sandoval leading off with a base knock to left.

Sophomore Addison Seipp followed with a single to left field, and junior Amaja Meza was hit by a pitch — loading the bases.

Dunckhorst recorded out the first out with a K — her 17th — but Sandoval scored on an RBI groundout by junior Ella Rainwater.

With two away, Seipp scored on a wild pitch — bringing the deficit to five — and Cervantes drove in junior Tandi Ratliff and Romero with a two-run double to center field.

Trailing by three, junior Alea Benitez drew a full-count walk —placing runners at first and second.

With the tying run at the plate, the game ended with a 6-3 groundout by senior Shelbie Hoyt over to junior Savannah Stoker — who picked the ball out of the dirt for the third out.

Elko’s four-run rally fell three runs short in a 7-4 loss in the league opener.

In defeat, Cervantes went 1-for-2 with a two-RBI double.

For Lowry, Cook finished 1-for-4 with a two-run double of her own — scoring once herself.

For the Lady Indians, Romero was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored.

Sandoval and Seipp each went 1-for-3 and scored a run.

Rodriguez hit 1-for-3 and scored a run for the Lady Bucks, whose knocks were rounded out with a 1-for-3 day at the dish by Hoyt.

Without hits, McClure drove in a run for Lowry — Tisue and Guizar scoring two runs apiece and Case crossing once.

In the circle, Dunckhorst earned the complete-game win — allowing four runs on four hits and striking out 17 batters versus three walks over seven innings.

In the loss, Hunton pitched well and gave up seven runs — just two earned — on three hits five punchouts against three free passes in six frames.

ELKO — 000 000 4 — 445

LOWRY — 002 014 X — 730

Up Next

The Lady Indians (7-2 overall, 0-2 in 3A North-East) and the Lady Bucks (8-2 overall, 1-0 in league) are scheduled to wrap up the three-game series with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Friday, at Newton Field.