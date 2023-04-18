SPRING CREEK — On Friday, the Elko and Spring Creek softball teams split a doubleheader.

With an 11-5 victory in the first half of the twin bill, the Lady Indians claimed the series — taking two of three games after a 7-4 victory in extra frames on Thursday.

But, the Lady Spartans salvaged a win in the finale — closing the game on a 5-0 streak for a 13-11 victory.

Game One of DH

Elko took the lead early in the first game of the doubleheader, sophomore Addison Seipp driving in junior Alea Benitez with a line-drive double to left field with two outs in the bottom of the first inning.

In the top of the third, Elko sophomore Kallista Crouch led off with a single to left field and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by senior Ariah Sandoval.

Seipp notched her second RBI and put the Lady Indians on top 2-0 with a single to right field that crossed Crouch.

But, the Lady Spartans tied the tally with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second.

Sophomore Jenny Ramicone led off with a walk but was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice at second base, but junior Courtney Burk scored on a double to left by junior Chloe Patzer.

After a popup to foul ground near first base, Spring Creek plated another run — Patzer crossing on a base knock in the air to center field by sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson.

Elko gained the runs back in the top of the fourth.

With one away, junior Nikole Grover reached on a bunt down the third-base line.

Benitez got on base with an error at second, and the paths were punched full as Crouch laid down a bunt to third.

Following a line out back to the circle, Seipp stayed hot — driving in all four of Elko’s runs — smacking a two-RBI single up the middle.

Grover and Benitez scored for a 4-2 lead.

The Lady Indians followed with their best frame of the game in the top of the fourth.

Juniors Holly Hernandez and Ella Rainwater reached on consecutive errors at third base and first, and junior courtesy runner Allie Gallegos rolled home on an error in right field.

A one-out error at third allowed Grover to reach, and she stole second base.

Benitez crossed Rainwater with an RBI single to shortstop, and Sandoval nailed a two-out, two-run base knock to left for an 8-2 advantage — sending in Grover and Benitez.

Seipp was intentionally walked, and the inning closed with a fly out to Sorenson in center field.

The Lady Indians built a nine-run cushion with three runs in the top of the sixth.

Hernandez led off with a single, advanced to second with an error in right field, took third base on a wild pitch and scored on a double to right by Rainwater.

Runners were placed on the corners as junior Tandi Ratliff reached first on an error at short and stole second base.

After a strikeout for sophomore Alyson Clarke, Benitez drove in Rainwater with a single up the middle — Ratliff scoring on an RBI groundout by Crouch.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Spartans experienced their best offensive inning of the contest.

Clarke led off and singled to left, advanced to second on a wild pitch and took third on a passed ball.

With one out, Clarke and senior Brynly Stewart — who drew a walk — were sent in with a two-run base knock to center by senior Kylie Harris.

Ramicone worked a walk, runners advancing with a wild pitch.

Following a strikeout by freshman Taylor Hunton, Harris darted home with an error behind the plate on a throw down the line in left field.

But, the Lady Indians limited the damage with Hunton’s second punchout of the frame from the bullpen.

In the bottom of the seventh, Hunton struck out the side — picking up the save and sealing Elko’s 11-5 victory.

Seipp was hit 3-for-4 with a double and a game-high four RBI.

Crouch finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and Hernandez batted 2-for-4 and scored a run.

Benitez went 2-for-5, scored three runs and drove in two.

Rainwater was 1-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI — Sandoval going 1-for-3 and driving in two runs.

Grover hit 1-for-5 and scored twice, and Ratliff finished 1-for-5 and scored once.

Without a hit, Gallegos scored a run from a courtesy-runner role.

In the win, Kay allowed five runs — four earned — on six hits with four walks and a strikeout over 5-1/3 innings.

In the save, Hunton threw 1-2/3 of scoreless, hitless relief and struck out five batters without a walk.

For the Lady Spartans, Clarke hit 2-for-3 and scored a run.

Ramicone went 1-for-1, and Harris batted 1-for-3 with a team-high two RBI and scored once.

Patzer finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and Sorenson closed 1-for-4 and drove in one run.

Without hits, Burk and Stewart scored one run apiece.

In the circle, Clarke took the loss — allowing 11 runs (just two earned) on 13 hits with seven strikeouts and four free passes across seven innings.

ELKO — 101 243 0 — (11)(13)1

SPRING CREEK — 002 003 0 — 569

Game Two of DH

The Lady Spartans avoided being swept, making a comeback three down in the fifth inning with a 5-0 flurry for a 13-11 victory in the series finale.

In the bottom of the first, freshman Mackenzie Morfin hit a one-out double and took third on a passed ball — scoring on a groundout RBI by Sorenson.

Elko took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second, Hernandez getting hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot and scoring on a groundout RBI by Grover.

Gallegos — who ran for Rainwater after a walk — crossed on a two-out error at third base on a groundball by Benitez.

Spring Creek tied the game with a two-out rally in the bottom of the second.

Harris reached on an error at short, freshman Ava Cauley singled to left and Burk drove in Harris with a base knock to second.

The Lady Indians regained a one-run lead in the away half of the third.

Sandoval led off with a single to left field and scored on a base knock to left by Hernandez.

But, the Lady Spartans went up one in the bottom half.

Morfin drew a leadoff walk and scored on a one-out single by sophomore Hannah Montoya, Clarke earning a free pass and crossing on an error at short on a groundball by Stewart.

Elko responded with a four-run fourth.

Benitez led off with a bunt, and Crouch singled to left — each advancing a base on a wild pitch.

Following a strikeout by Patzer, Seipp was intentionally walked — loading the bases.

Junior Amaja Meza cleared the bases with a three-run triple to right field — driving in Benitez, Crouch and Seipp — and Hernandez gave the Lady Indians a 7-4 lead as she scored Meza with a sacrifice fly.

The give-and-take continued as Spring Creek posted a four-run frame if its own in the bottom of the fourth.

Burk led off with a free pass and scored on a double to left field by Patzer, who was driven in with another double to right field by Sorenson.

After working a walk, Morfin rolled home on an RBI single by Clarke — tying the game 7-7.

Sorenson gave the Lady Spartans an 8-7 advantage on a sac fly by Stewart.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Indians posted their second straight four-run frame.

With two outs, Grover — who hit a one-out base knock and stole second base — crossed on a double to left by Crouch.

Sandoval lined a single to left field, and Seipp hammered a two-run double to center field — driving in Crouch and Sandoval.

Meza sent Seipp around with a shallow fly ball to left for an 11-8 lead.

But, the Lady Indians would not score again — the Lady Spartans pulling to within two on an RBI groundout from Sorenson that scored Patzer in the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the sixth, Elko was retired in order.

Montoya led off with an error at short, advanced to second and third on a wild pitch and a passed ball and scored on a one-out single back to the circle by Harris.

After a walk to Cauley, the Lady Spartans tied the game — Harris scoring on a fielder’s choice down the first-base line as the play at the plate did not record an out.

With two away, the Lady Spartans took the lead for good — Cauley scoring on a wild pitch and Burk crossing on an error in left field on a line drive by Morfin.

In the top if the seventh, the Lady Spartans retired the Lady Indians in order — Patzer striking out the first-two batters and Clarke fielding a popup in foul ground near first base.

Spring Creek salvaged a 13-11 victory in come-from behind fashion in the series finale.

Patzer hit 2-for-5 with a double, scored two runs and drove in another.

In the circle, she went the distance for the complete-game win — allowing 11 runs (10 earned) on 12 hits with eight strikeouts and three walks across seven innings.

Morfin was 1-for-2 with a double and scored three times.

Four Spring Creek batters finished 1-for-3; Burke driving in two runs and scoring two of her own, Montoya notching two RBI and crossing once, Clarke posting an RBI and a run and Cauley scoring one time.

Harris went 1-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Stewart closing 1-for-4 as well.

Sorenson’s lone hit (1-for-5) went for a double, and she drove in three runs and scored once.

For Elko, Meza hit 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a team-high four RBI and a run.

Sandoval batted 3-for-5 with two runs, and Crouch was 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.

Seipp finished 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and a pair of runs — Hernandez going 1-for-2 with two RBI and scoring once.

Grover was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run, Benitez hitting 1-for-5 and scoring one time.

In the circle, Rainwater was awarded a no-decision — allowing eight runs (six earned) on eight hits with four walks across four innings.

Hunton was handed the loss from the pen, giving up five runs — only one earned — on two hits with four punchouts and two free passes in two frames of relief.

ELKO — 021 440 0 — (11)(12)8

SPRING CREEK — 112 414 X — (13)(10)1

Up Next

The Lady Indians (10-4 overall, 3-3 in league) will host Fallon at 3 p.m. Thursday and a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Friday, at Newton Field.

The Lady Spartans (8-10 overall, 2-4 in league) will play Lowry at 3 p.m. Thursday and an 11 a.m. Friday doubleheader, in Winnemucca.