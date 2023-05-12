RENO — In an elimination contest of the 3A North regional tournament, the Elko softball team was bounced Friday morning in five innings.

Following an 8-3 loss Thursday to Fernley, the Lady Indians were never in Friday’s ballgame — Fallon scoring six run in the first inning and eliminating Elko with a 14-1 mercy-rule victory.

On two pitches, the Lady Greenwave led 2-0.

Sophomore Vernita Fillmore was hit by a pitch, and sophomore Dana Buckmaster blasted a first-pitch bomb over the fence in center field.

Junior Reece Hutchings smacked a one-out double and scored on a base knock by junior Kiley Wallace.

Fallon grabbed a 4-0 advantage on an RBI single for senior Darci Owens, scoring Wallace.

An error at first base allowed two runs to cross — sophomore Tuti Ames and Owens rolling home — and giving the Lady Wave a 6-0 lead.

Junior Avvi Robles led off the top of the second with a single for the Lady Indians, but Elko’s next three batters went down in order.

In the bottom of the second, Elko’s deficit swelled to 10.

Vershum sent a two-run single to second base — driving in senior Lydia Bergman and Hutchings.

Fillmore hit a base knock to short and brought in Owens and freshman Janessa Bettencourt.

Sophomore Elizabeth Romero ripped a leadoff double for the Lady Indians in the top of the third but was stranded with three straight outs.

Fallon threatened to end the game in the third inning, plating three runs.

Wallace hit a hard groundball to left field and scored Bergman and Hutchings, and an error at short gave Wallace a free stroll home.

In the top of the fourth, Elko notched its only run.

Senior Ariah Sandoval was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot, but the next-two batters went down on a flyout and a strikeout.

With two away, junior Holly Hernandez extended the inning with a line drive to right field

On the next AB, senior Mckenzie Shouse ripped a double to center field — scoring Sandoval.

In the home half of the fourth, the Lady Wave capped the scoring — Fillmore cruising across on an error in the circle.

Elko was retired one-two-three in the top of the fifth on a strikeout, a flyout and a popup.

The Lady Indians’ season ended with a 14-1 loss by the run rule.

Shouse was 1-for-1 with an RBI double, and Romero finished 1-for-2 with a two-base rip.

Robles and Hernandez each hit 1-for-2.

In the circle, senior Anndria Kay allowed five runs — four earned — on four hits with one strikeout across a third of an inning in her start.

In relief, freshman Taylor Hunton gave up two runs — neither of which were earned — on one hit with three Ks and a free pass through two frames.

Junior Ella Rainwater allowed seven runs — three earned — on five hits with two punchouts and a pair of walks in 1-2/3 innings.

ELKO — 000 10 — 145

FALLON — 643 31 — (14)(10)0