Headed for a showdown: No. 1 Wells takes on No. 2 Tonopah in state semifinal

WELLS — The time has come.

After a long spring filled with every season imaginable — warm early, cold late, wind, rain, snow and shine — the Division 1A state softball tournament has arrived.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, the North No. 1 seed — the Lady Leopards of Wells — will face off with South No. 2 Tonopah, at Damonte Ranch High School, in Reno.

On the year, the Lady Muckers are 16-11 overall — qualifying for state as the No. 3 seed for the 1A South regional tournament.

In the first round, Tonopah wiped out No. 2 and tourney host Indian Springs in a 13-2 landslide before falling 20-5 to No. 1 Pahranagat Valley.

Tonopah advanced past No. 4 Round Mountain in the loser’s bracket — no score given or the game not played — and the Lady Muckers punched their tickets to state with another double-digit victory over the Lady Thunderbirds with the score at 13-3.

In the 2A South final, Tonopah was once again throttled by the Lady Panthers by a score of 11-1.

The Lady Muckers are led at the plate by senior Allee Thompson, who bats .576 with 49 hits, 14 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 44 RBI — scoring 40 runs of her own.

Senior Ambree Ramsey hits .519 with 13 doubles and two triples, a team-high 55 runs scored and 30 RBI.

At .488, senior Hannah Dowers has thumped six doubles and three triples — driving in 41 runs and scoring 40 more.

As a freshman, Macie Strozzi has gone .429 with 15 runs and four RBI in 14 at-bats.

Sophomore Savanna Muns — another underclassman — has batted .423 with nine doubles and a trio of triples, 36 RBI and 25 runs.

Senior Jessica Callaway marks Tonopah’s sixth .400-plus hitter with an average of .417, going for three doubles and a triple with 32 runs and 23 RBI.

Senior Tayler Gudmunson is hitting .388 with eight doubles and shares the team high with two dingers, scoring 48 times and driving in 31 runs.

The elder Strozzi — junior Montana — has batted .355 with a double, 21 runs and 12 RBI.

Following closely with a .354 average is sophomore Jenna Klapper — who has tallied 19 RBI and 15 runs — sophomore Taylor Thomas going to the batter’s box with a .306 average, a pair of doubles, 17 runs and 11 RBI.

Junior Perla Jimenez — the Lady Mucker’s 11th hitter with an average of .300 or better — is swinging at .300 on the nose with four runs and three RBI through 10 ABs.

On the bases, Tonopah has compiled 77 steals as a team — Ramsey leading the charge with 13 swipes, Gudmunson adding 11 and Thompson and Dowers notching 10 apiece.

Defensively, the Lady Muckers field the ball at .846 — committing 91 errors in 591 chances.

In the circle, Tonopah leans heavily on Callaway — who tops the pitching staff with 69 innings of work and 94 strikeouts against 114 walks with an ERA of 9.64.

Across 28 frames, Dowers has posted a 13.25 ERA — walking 45t batters and striking out 16.

The only other pitcher in the rotation with double-digit inning is Montana Strozzi with 10 and a 6.30 ERA with 10 Ks and three free passes.

For the Lady Leopards, senior Kyanna DelRio has been hot with the stick — hitting a team-high .606 and a roster-best 43 hits.

She has smacked seven doubles, scored 34 runs and driven in 27 more.

She is followed closely by junior Jillian Rodriguez’s .603 clip at the dish.

Rodriguez has used her power and speed both, throttling or legging out seven homers and four triples — team highs in each category — and has scored a roster-best 47 runs and also tops the team with 38 RBI.

Senior Kalee Higbee has flirted with a .600 average at .569, with a team-high 11 doubles and a triple — driving in 32 runs and scoring 11 of her own — senior Jasmin Garcia batting .507 with nine doubles and a two dingers, 38 runs and 29 RBI.

Senior Abigail Luttrell has hit .423 with two doubles, 16 RBI and seven runs; senior Falen Iveson going .422 with eight doubles, three triples and a homer — scoring 33 times and driving in 24 runs — and freshman Elizabeth Rivera continues the consistency with a .421 clip at the plate with five doubles and a triple, 19 runs and nine RBI.

In total, Wells has seven girls who bat at .400-plus — 10 going .300 or better.

Senior Saige Hall is close to a .400 clip at .397 with five doubles and a triple, 34 runs and 19 RBI.

Sophomore Tiffany Higbee has hit .346 with five doubles and a triple — scoring 19 runs and driving in 12 more — and freshman Rayna Hammons is getting a hit in every three ABs at .333 with four doubles, 30 runs and 13 RBI.

The Lady Leopards have been aggressive on the bases with 160 steals.

DelRio has swiped 27 bags, Rodriguez has 23 steals, Hall follows with 22 more, Garcia continues the attack with 19 steals, Iveson has tacked on 18 of her own and Hammons is the sixth player on the roster with at least 15 steals.

Rivera and Tiffany Higbee each near double digits with nine swipes each.

Wells fields the ball at an .888 rate, committing 57 errors in 511 total chances.

In the circle, both Kalee Higbee and DelRio have been dominant — combining for a 3.22 ERA.

Through a team-high 83-1/3 innings, Higbee’s ERA stands at a team-low 2.86 with a roster-best 95 strikeouts against 36 walks.

Across 27-2/3 innings, DelRio has punched out 44 batters and handed free passes to 20 — notching a 4.30 ERA.

Game Time

The North No. 1 Lady Leopards and the South No. 2 Lady Muckers will square off in the semifinal of the Division 1A Nevada State Softball Championships at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Damonte Ranch High School, in Reno.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.