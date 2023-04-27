WINNEMUCCA — Despite losing all three times, two of the Spring Creek softball team’s road contests versus Lowry were close — holding a lead in the first and last games.

The Lady Spartans opened the series with a 4-2 loss, were blanked in a 10-0 shutout in the first game of the doubleheader and dropped a narrow 9-8 defeat in the finale.

Game One

Spring Creek took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and kept Lowry off the scoreboard for four frames.

But, the Lady Buckaroos plated a run in the bottom of the fifth — tying the game 1-1.

The Lady Spartans went back to the front with a run in the top of the seventh, but Lowry walked off with a three-run triple by junior Hayden Case in the home half for a 4-2 victory.

The only hits for Spring Creek came off the bat of sophomore Alyson Clarke, who finished 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Without knocks, senior Kylie Harris drove in a run — freshman Mackenzie Morfin crossing once.

As a team, the Lady Spartans hit 2-for-21 — Lowry senior Bree Dunckhorst allowing two runs on two hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks in the complete-game win.

In the loss, junior Chloe Patzer pitched well for Spring Creek — giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits with four Ks and three free passes in six innings.

SPRING CREEK — 100 000 1 — 222

LOWRY — 000 010 3 — 450

Game Two

In the first half of the twin bill, the Lady Spartans were shut out in a 10-0 loss — Lowry junior Savannah Stoker allowing just four hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk across five frames in the mercy-rule, complete-game win.

The Lady Bucks scored one run in the first, four in the second, another in the third and closed the show with a four-run fifth — Stoker walking off Lowry with a two-run double.

At the plate, Morfin paced the Lady Spartans — who hit 4-for-20 — going 2-for-3 with a double.

Sophomore Hannah Montoya went 1-for-2, and Harris finished 1-for-3.

In the circle, Clarke was handed the loss — giving up 10 runs (eight earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and five walks over five innings.

SPRING CREEK — 000 00 — 042

LOWRY — 141 04 — (10)91

Game Three

In the finale, Spring Creek got to Dunckhorst early — plating six runs through five frames — scoring two runs in the first, three in the third and another in the fifth.

But, Lowry overcame a 5-0 deficit with a seven-run third — opening an 8-6 advantage with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Down the stretch, the Lady Spartans tied the game with a two-run effort in the away half of the sixth.

However, the Lady Bucks nabbed the lead and the victory with a solo homer by Stoker with one out and nobody on base in the bottom of the sixth — her second deep shot of the contest — adding to her two-run bomb in the home half of the third.

Lowry came from behind for the second time of the series, sweeping the set with a 9-8 victory.

In the circle, Stoker earned the win from the pen — giving up two-unearned runs on two hits with three Ks and a walk in two innings of relief.

At the plate, she hit 3-for-4 with two homers — a two-run shot and a solo dinger — driving in three runs and scoring two.

As the starter, Dunckhorst allowed six runs on eight hits with nine punchouts and three free passes over five frames.

For the Lady Spartans, Clarke hit 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson batted 2-for-3 with a triple, scored two runs and drove in another.

Montoya finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run — Morfin going 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

Senior Brynly Stewart and junior Courtney Burk each went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Harris closed 1-for-5 and scored once.

Patzer took the loss, allowing nine runs — seven earned — on 11 hits with three strikeouts and a walk through six innings.

SPRING CREEK — 203 012 0 — 8(10)4

LOWRY — 007 011 X — 9(11)3

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (8-13 overall, 2-7 in league and 5-1 in crossovers for 12 points) currently possess the sixth and final berth to the 3A North regional tournament and will play their final home series against No. 5 Fernley (3-6 in league, 5-1 in crossovers for 13 points) at 3 p.m. Monday and a 1 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday, in Spring Creek.