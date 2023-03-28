RENO — After earning a win over Hug by forfeit, the Elko softball team improved to 5-0 in crossover contests against 3A North-West opponents with a pair of lopsided victories on the road.

On Friday, the Lady Indians defeated Sparks by nine runs in a 13-4 ballgame.

Elko improved to 7-1 on the season Saturday, surrendering 10 runs but exploding for 23 runs in a 13-run margin over Wooster.

Versus Sparks

Against the Lady Railroaders — who took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning — the Lady Indians started slowly and never scored through two frames.

Elko grabbed a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the third, but Sparks went up by two with a three-run effort in the home half of the fourth.

However, the game swung in the top of the fifth.

The outcome was essentially decided with a nine-run burst for the Lady Indians, who added two more scores in the top of the sixth.

Neither team scored in the seventh, and Elko pulled away for a 13-4 victory — closing the contest on an 11-0 streak.

Junior Bryleigh Cervantes hit 3-for-4 and scored a team-high three runs.

Junior Avvi Robles batted 2-for-3 with a double, tied for the team high with three RBI and scored twice.

Junior Amaja Meza went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored another — senior Ariah Sandoval finishing 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, three RBI and two runs.

Freshman Taylor Hunton closed 1-for-2 with a double.

Sophomore Elizabeth Romero hit 1-for-3 with triple, two RBI and a run scored — sophomore Addison Seipp batting 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Rounding out the knocks, sophomore Kallista Crouch was 1-for-4 and scored twice.

Without hits, juniors Tandi Ratliff, Candice Kley and Ella Rainwater scored one run apiece.

Defensively, the Lady Indians never committed an error.

In the circle, senior Anndria Kay got the win — allowing three runs on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks in two innings of work.

Rainwater threw three innings of hitless ball, striking out four batters and walking four.

In two innings, Hunton gave up one run on one hit with four free passes and three Ks.

ELKO — 002 092 0 — (13)(13)0

SPARKS — 100 300 0 — 447

Versus Wooster

The Lady Indians got off to a rocky start Saturday, Wooster taking a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Elko bounced back and took the lead for good with a five-run burst in the top of the second and tacked on six runs in the top of the third for an 11-2 advantage.

The Lady Colts scored two runs in the home half of the third, but the Lady Indians added an exclamation point with a 12-run explosion in the top of the fifth for a 23-6 lead.

In the home half, Wooster matched its best output with four runs but came four runs shy of advancing the contest to the sixth inning — Elko winning 23-10 by the mercy rule in five frames.

Junior Allie Gallegos was 2-for-3 with a team-high four RBI and three runs scored.

Seipp batted 2-for-3, belted a home run, drove in three runs and scored once — senior Mckenzie Shouse hitting 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBI.

Senior Nikole Grover went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and junior Kaci Red finished 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs.

Crouch closed 1-for-1 with two RBI and a run, Rainwater hit 1-for-2 and scored a roster-best four times and Romero batted 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Without hits, Ratliff and Meza each scored two times and drove in one run apiece.

Robles posted an RBI, and Cervantes and junior Holly Hernandez scored one run each.

In the circle, Hunton picked up the win — allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk over three innings.

Ratliff got the save, giving up four runs on three hits with three Ks and three free passes in two frames of relief.

ELKO — 056 0(12) — (23)(13)3

WOOSTER — 402 04 — (10)92

Up Next

The Lady Indians (7-1 overall, 5-0 against 3A North-West) will begin league play of the 3A North-East with a tough test, facing Lowry at 3 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.