Lady Indians blow past Dayton in sweep — Junior Anndria Kay throws no-hitter in finale

DAYTON — If the playoffs started today, the Elko softball team would be the No. 4 seed for the Division 3A North regional tournament.

Taking the No. 1 seeds from the West and East divisions and the next-four teams — regardless of league — the Lady Indians (12-10 overall, 7-5 in league and 5-1 in crossovers) helped their cause over the weekend with a three-game sweep of Dayton.

Elko opened the set with a 15-1 victory Friday and claimed Saturday’s doubleheader by tallies of 14-1 and 12-1.

Game One

The Lady Indians wasted no time to pad their lead in the opening game, scoring three runs in the top of the first.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes led off with a single, followed by a knock from freshman Elizabeth Romero — each scoring on a two-run double to center field by sophomore Candice Kley.

Following two outs, Kley rolled home on an error at first base.

Elko added two more runs in the top of the second.

Senior Hadlee Ratliff hit a one-out single to right field, and junior Caitlin Benavides drew a walk — both rolling home on a two-out base knock to left by Romero.

The Lady Indians’ lead went to double digits in the third, plating five runs.

Junior Amaja Meza led off and reached with an error at first base, junior Ariah Sandoval followed with a single to left and the bases were loaded with a base knock by Ratliff with one out.

Sandoval on a grounder to left by Benavides, and Cervantes drove in junior Holly Hernandez and Ratliff with a base knock the same away.

With two gone, Benavides and Cervantes scored on a line drive to left by Kley — opening a 10-0 advantage.

Elko added four runs on the top of the fourth.

Senior Lexy Kenzie led off with a single to short, took second on a passed ball and scored on a base knock to right field by junior Nikole Grover — who crossed on a fielder’s choice groundout from Benavides.

Benavides scored on a double to left by Cervantes, who kept running after an error at short for a 14-0 lead.

Dayton scored its lone run in the home half, but Elko added another run in the top of the fifth — junior McKenzie Shouse scoring on one-out single to short by Grover — and the Lady Indians escaped a bases-load jam in the bottom half with a flyout to Benavides in center.

Elko won the series opener in five innings due to the run rule with the score at 15-1.

Kley hit a perfect 3-for-3 with a double — driving in a game-high four runs and scoring one — and Cervantes went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored.

Grover batted 2-for-2, drove in two runs and scored another, Ratliff finished 2-for-3 and scored twice and Romero was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run.

Benavides closed 1-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBI, and Sandoval and Kinzie each went 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Sophomore Ella Rainwater rounded out the hits for the Lady Indians — going 1-for-4 — and Hernandez and Shouse scored once apiece.

Cervantes stole two bases, and Romero swiped one bag.

In the circle, Rainwater earned the complete-game win — allowing just one run on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk across five frames.

ELKO — 325 41 — (15)(16)0

DAYTON — 000 10 — 144

Game Two

The domination carried over to Saturday morning, the Lady Indians putting up six runs in the top of the first.

Cervantes scored on a double by Cervantes and crossed on a sacrifice fly by Meza.

Kley rolled home on a two-base rip by Hernandez, and Sandoval darted in after a dropped-third strike — allowing Ratliff to reach.

Elko went up 5-0 on an RBI single by senior Abagail Whitted, and an error at short allowed Ratliff to run home for a 6-0 lead.

The Lady Dust Devils plated their lone run in the home half of the first on an error at third base.

The Lady Indians cooked up two runs with two outs in the second.

Meza started the rally with a base knock to left, and Sandoval doubled the opposite way to right — each scoring on a two-run base knock to left by Hernandez.

Following a leadoff walk in the bottom half, Whitted struck out the side in order.

In the top of the third, junior courtesy runner Alysia Madigan scored when Romero was hit by a pitch with the bases crammed.

Grover crossed on a fielder’s choice that did not record an out, Cervantes strolled in with a sacrifice fly by Meza and Romero trotted home on a sac fly from Sandoval.

The Lady Indians retired the Lady Dust Devils one-two-three in the home half.

Ratliff scored in the top of the fourth on a wild pitch, and Grover crossed on a groundout RBI by Rainwater.

In the bottom of the fifth, the game closed due to the mercy rule as Whitted struck out Dayton in order.

Sandoval finished 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs.

Hernandez hit 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a run scored — Whitted going 2-for-3 and driving in a run.

Meza was 1-for-1 with two RBI and scored once.

Romero closed 1-for-3 with a double — driving in two runs and scoring two of her own — and Grover and Kley each hit 1-for-3.

Kley drove in two runs and scored once, Grover crossing twice.

Without knocks, Ratliff and Rainwater drove in one run apiece — Ratliff scoring two runs of her own.

Elko stole four bases; Grover notching three and Cervantes adding one.

Whitted locked Dayton down; going the distance for a one-hit, one-run (unearned) gem — striking out nine versus two walks over five innings.

ELKO — 624 20 — (14)(10)2

DAYTON — 100 00 — 115

Game Three

While the series finale did not end in shutout fashion, Elko junior pitcher Anndria Kay notched the next-best thing — tossing a no-hitter in a 12-1 win.

The Lady Indians once again started quickly, mounting four runs in the first inning.

Cervantes scored on a single by Kley, who crossed on a base knock from Sandoval.

Madigan thumped a two-run single down the up the middle, driving in Rainwater and Sandoval.

Kay loaded the bases in the bottom of the first — walking two and hitting one — and gave up another free pass with the bases loaded for Dayton’s only run of the game.

Elko put three on the board in the second; Sandoval scoring Romero with a single and Kley crossing on a passed ball — Ratliff driving in Sandoval with a groundout.

Kay struck out the leadoff in the bottom half and sat down the Lady Dust Devils one-two-three.

Shouse reached on a one-out error at short in the top of the third — taking second on the play — and scored on a line drive to left by Cervantes, who rolled home with an error at second base on a groundball by Romero.

In the fourth, Grover added a run on an error at first and Kay retired Dayton in order.

The Lady Indians plated their final two runs of the game in the fifth; Romero and Benavides each singling with two outs and scoring on a two-RBI double to right field by Rainwater.

Kay gave up a one-out walk in the home half but closed the game with a fly ball to Benavides in center and groundout to Cervantes in front of the plate.

Over five innings, Kay picked up the win and no-hit Dayton — allowing one run and walking four while striking out three — Elko capping the sweep with a 12-1 victory.

Sandoval hit a perfect 2-for-2, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Rainwater went 2-for-3 with a two-RBI double and scored one run, Kley going 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

Cervantes batted 2-for-4, scored two runs and drove in another.

Benavides was 1-for-1 with a run scored, Romero went 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, Madigan hit 1-for-2 with two RBI and Grover batted 1-for-2 and scored once.

Ratliff drove in a run without a hit, and Shouse scored a run without a knock.

On the bases, Sandoval swiped two bags and Benavides stole one.

ELKO — 432 12 — (12)(12)1

DAYTON — 100 00 — 115

Up Next

The Lady Indians (12-10 overall, 7-5 in league) will close out the regular season with a three-game home stand, playing Fernley (19-6 overall, 7-1 in league prior to Friday) at 3 p.m. Friday and in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newton Field.

