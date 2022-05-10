 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Lady Indians drop 3 to Lady Vaqueros

Alea Benitez, Hadlee RatliffE

From left, Elko shortstop Alea Benitez and second baseman Hadlee Ratliff celebrate a fine defensive play from Ratliff as she backed up a play at the base against Fernley for a 4-3 out on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Newton Field. The Lady Indians were swept in the series; being no-hit in a 5-0 loss, falling 10-0 in five innings and coming up a run short in a 6-5 loss in eight innings.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — The Elko softball team was not competitive against Fernley until the series finale.

In the opener, the Lady Indians were no-hit in a nearly-perfect game by Fernley junior Mackenzie Depaoli in a 5-0 loss on Friday.

On Saturday, Elko was shut out and mercy-ruled with the score at 10-0 after five innings in the first half of the doubleheader.

But, the Lady Indians made things interesting in the finale — closing the series with a one-run loss by a score of 6-5 in extra innings.

Game One

While Elko’s pitching was solid in the opener, the offense did virtually nothing and was no-hit — placing just one runner on base due to a Fernley error at second on a routine popup in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Lady Vaqueros put up three runs in the first inning and two more in the fourth — closing out the scoring — Depaoli tossing seven shutout frames and not allowing a single hit or a walk.

The error cost what would have been Depaoli’s second perfect game of the season, as she struck out 13 batters and never handed out a free pass.

As a team, the Lady Indians went 0-for-22 at the plate.

In defeat, Elko sophomore pitcher Ella Rainwater threw well — allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk over seven frames.

FERNLEY — 300 200 0 — 561

ELKO — 000 000 0 — 004

Game Two

After being no-hit Friday night, the Lady Indians never fared much better against senior Mackenzie Viehland — who continued the Mack Attack in the circle in the first half of Saturday’s twin bill.

Elko was shut out for the second straight game and mounted just one hit in a 10-0 loss in five innings.

Fernley took the lead with a run in the top of the second inning, added three in the fourth and tacked on six in the capping blow in the fifth.

Elko sophomore Candice Kley made the team’s lone hit — going 1-for-2 — the Lady Indians batting 1-for-16 as a unit.

Viehland earned the win, giving up a single hit and striking out five while walking two in five frames of scoreless ball.

Senior Abagail Whitted took the loss for the Lady Indians, giving up 10 runs — nine earned — on 10 hits with three passes and one strikeout over five frames.

FERNLEY — 010 36 — (10)(10)0

ELKO — 000 00 — 011

Game Three

In the second matchup against Depaoli, Elko hit the ball much better — close, but no cigar — coming up a run short in a 6-5 loss in extra innings.

The Lady Indians went to the front with a two-run first, doing damage with two outs.

Freshman Elizabeth Romero started the rally with a single in the air to left field, followed by a similar knock from Kley.

Rainwater kept the streak alive with a double on a line drive to right — driving in Romero — and Kley gave Elko a 2-0 lead as she scored on a wild pitch.

Fernley cut the deficit in half with a run in the top of the third and took the lead with a two-run fourth — Depaoli settling in and tossing three scoreless frames from the second through the fourth — the Lady Vaqueros extending to a 5-1 advantage with a two-run fifth.

In the home half, Elko began its comeback bid — scoring a run with two gone.

Sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes reached on an error in the circle and took second on a passed ball, scoring on a two-base rip the opposite way to right by Romero.

The two-score margin was sliced to one with a mighty swing in the bottom of the sixth, sophomore Amaja Meza driving a solo bomb over the fence in center field.

Needing a run to extend the game, the Lady Indians gridlocked the tally 5-5 in the home half of the seventh.

Sophomore Alea Benitez led off with a triple to right field and scored on a grounder to short by Cervantes, but Depaoli what should have been an Elko walk-off with straight outs on a groundballs.

She then impacted the outcome in a different way, with her bat.

Bigtime players make bigtime plays when the game is on the line.

In the top of the eighth, she swung at the first pitch and gave the Lady Vaqueros a one-run lead with an opposite-field homer.

Down one, Elko went quietly in the home half — falling in order on consecutive Depaoli strikeouts and a 4-3 groundout — swept in the series with a 6-5 loss in the finale.

Romero finished 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run, and Cervantes also hit 2-for-4 and drove in a run and scored another.

Meza’s lone hit (1-for-4) was a big one — going for a solo ride for an RBI and a run — and Benitez batted 1-for-4 with a triple and scored once.

Rainwater closed 1-for-4 with an RBI double, and Kley went 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Depaoli — after a nearly-perfect game in the series opener — was tested but got the complete-game win in the circle, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits with 11 strikeouts and a walk over eight innings.

Rainwater took the loss, giving up six runs — four earned — on 11 hits with seven strikeouts and seven free passes over 7-1/3 innings.

In relief, junior Anndria Kay was clean in 2/3 of a frame.

For Fernley, senior Braelyn Birkel was impressive at the plate — going 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

Depaoli was 2-for-4 with the game-winning homer, two RBI and a run scored — senior Aly Sullivan also hitting 2-for-4 with an RBI and scoring once.

Senior Haeley Diehl-Lea batted 1-for-4 with an RBI, senior Marissa Sandate was 1-for-4 with a run scored and senior Kacie Harer closed out the knocks at 1-for-4 as well.

FERNLEY — 001 220 01 — 6(11)2

ELKO — 200 011 10 — 583

Regional Tournament

The Lady Indians earned the No. 5 seed for the Division 3A North regional tournament — going 12-13 on the season, 7-8 in league play of the 3A North-East and 5-1 in crossovers against the 3A North-West.

In the first round of the regional tourney, No. 5 Elko will face No. 4 Lowry (16-15 overall, 7-8 in league and 6-0 in crossovers) at 10 a.m. Thursday, in Winnemucca.

During the regular season, the Lady Bucks won the series two games to one — winning by scores of 13-11 and 14-1 — but the Lady Indians took the series opener 5-4 in eight innings for their first victory over Lowry since 2012.

