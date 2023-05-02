ELKO — After an 8-3 victory in the series opener on Thursday, the Elko softball team coughed up the series with a pair of losses in Friday’s doubleheader.

The Lady Indians dropped a 2-0 shutout loss in the first game of the twin bill and saw a 2-0 lead disappear in the finale — capping the series with a 4-3 loss.

Game One of DH

Elko’s bats were cold — mounting just two hits — and the defense struggled with eight errors in the 2-0 blanking, despite Dayton mounting only three hits.

The contest boiled down a two-run top half of the fifth, the Lady Dust Devils scoring both runs with two outs.

Following a single by sophomore Dana Mincone, sophomore Zoee Wass reached on an error at short — the bases loaded with a single to left by senior Cheyenne Clayson.

An error in left allowed Mincone and Wass to cross on the play, serving as the only runs of the ballgame.

Trailing by two, junior Alea Benitez reached on a two-out error at second but was stranded with a 1-3 groundout in the home half of the fifth — junior Avvi Robles reaching with a leadoff error at short to open the bottom of the sixth but the Lady Indians going down in order on the next-three at-bats with a popup to the pitcher, a dropped-third strikeout and a swinging K.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Indians threatened to tie the game — sophomore Kallista Crouch poking a base knock to left with one out and junior Kaci Red wearing a pitch — but Dayton gunned down the lead runner at third and Clayson closed the game with a punchout.

At the plate, Crouch hit 1-for-1 and sophomore Addison Seipp went 1-for-3 — the Lady Indians batting 2-for-26 as a team.

In her start, senior Anndria Kay pitched well — allowing two-unearned runs on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk across five innings.

In two innings of relief, junior Ella Rainwater struck out two with no walks and never gave up a run over two frames.

DAYTON — 000 020 0 — 236

ELKO — 000 000 0 — 028

Game Two of DH

In the series finale, the Lady Indians started the game well — plating two runs in the bottom of the first.

Crouch hit a one-out single up the middle, Seipp tagged a one-out double to center field and each scored on a base knock to second by junior Holly Hernandez.

Elko gained a two-base rip by junior Amaja Meza, but the Lady Indians stranded runners on second and third with consecutive strikeouts.

Dayton gained a run back in the top of the second, freshman LaSade Conti drawing a one-out walk and advancing to third on a passed ball — scoring on a base-knock bunt by senior Kendra Gardner.

The Lady Indians left two on base in the home half — Benitez singling to center and Crouch reaching on an error at second — popping up in foul ground at third base.

Essentially, the game was decided with a few swings in the top of the third.

Mincone hit a one-out single to left, Wass beat out a base knock to second and Clayson launched a three-run bomb over the fence in left field — giving Dayton a 4-2 lead.

Both teams were retired in order through the top of the fifth.

In the home half of the fifth, Elko sliced the deficit in half.

Benitez led off with a single up the middle, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on a two-out double to center by Hernandez — who was stranded with a lineout back to Conti in the circle.

In the bottom of the sixth, senior Ariah Sandoval reached on a dropped-third strike but Conti struck out three in a row.

Elko went down in order in the home half of the seventh, dropping the game and the series with a 4-3 loss.

Hernandez hit 2-for-3 with a double and a team-high three RBI, Benitez finishing 2-for-4 and scoring once.

Meza batted 1-for-3 with a double.

Seipp was 1-for-4 with a double and a run, Crouch going 1-or-4 and scoring a run as well.

In the circle, freshman Taylor Hunton took the loss — allowing four runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and just one walk across six innings.

DAYTON — 013 000 0 — 451

ELKO — 200 010 0 — 370

Up Next

The No. 4 Lady Indians (12-9 overall, 5-7 in league) will close the regular season on the road against the current No. 5 Lady Vaqueros (14-12-1 overall, 4-6 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Fernley.

Fernley was slated to play a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek, and could pass Elko with two victories over the Lady Spartans or force a tie in the standings with one win.