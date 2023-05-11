RENO — In the first round of the 3A North regional tournament, a couple untimely mistakes cost the Elko softball team.

Against Fernley, the Lady Indians fell behind early and never climbed all the way back over the hump in an 8-3 loss.

The Lady Vaqueros struck quickly, freshman Taylor Tollestrup drilling a two-run homer over the fence in center field — also scoring junior Nadia Velasquez, who led off with a walk.

In the top of the third, Elko clawed back into the game — tying the score.

Sophomore Elizabeth Romero led off with a single and slid into second on the throw, scoring on an error at second base on a grounder from junior Alea Benitez.

With two out, Elko plated another run — Benitez crossing on an RBI base knock up the middle by junior Avvi Robles.

Junior Amaja Meza followed with a double, but runners were stranded on second and third with a popup to second base.

Fernley benefited from a leadoff walk to Tollestrup in the home half of the third, senior Mackenzie Depaoli wearing a pitch on the next at-bat.

With two outs, the Lady Vaqueros went back to the front for good — freshman Jocelyn Pimentel smacking a two-run single through the right side — driving in Tollestrup and Depaoli.

In the home half of the fourth, Fernley once again made hay — freshman Sarah Steele leading off and getting hit by a pitch.

Junior Ciara Pritchard followed with a single to first base, and Steele scored on a bunt single for Velasquez.

Pritchard crossed on a sacrifice fly to center field by Tollestrup.

In the top of the fifth, Elko gained a one-out double to left by Benitez — who scored on a line drive the opposite way by Robles.

The game got away from the Lady Indians in the bottom of the sixth.

Velasquez hit a one-out base knock to right field, and the Lady Vaqueros rallied with two outs once again.

Depaoli reached on a grounder back to the circle, and Velasquez stole home as Depaoli swiped second.

An error at short on the throw to first allowed freshman Laura Rosales to roll home, capping the scoring.

In the top of the seventh, the Lady Indians benefited from consecutive two-out errors — one at short and the other at first base — allowing sophomore Kallista Crouch and Robles to reach base.

But, a fly out to center field ended the game.

Robles hit 2-for-4 and drove in a run, and Romero finished 1-for-3 and scored once.

Senior Ariah Sandoval went 1-for-3 and made a stellar play in the outfield, gunning down a run with an on-target throw to Romero — who chased the baserunner down the line and made the tag.

Benitez batted 1-for-4 with a double and scored two of Elko’s three runs.

Meza was 1-for-4 with a double, and Crouch hit 1-for-4 as well.

In the circle, freshman Taylor Hunton took the loss — allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and four walks through six frames.

ELKO — 002 010 0 — 373

FERNLEY — 202 202 X — 884

Up Next

The Lady Indians will face the loser of the Fallon/Lowry ballgame in an elimination contest at 9 a.m. Friday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.