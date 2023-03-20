BATTLE MOUNTAIN — In its first 3A North contests of the season, the Elko softball team allowed just one run.

The Lady Indians cruised Friday in a 16-1, four-inning win over Truckee by the mercy rule.

On Saturday, Elko rolled to a 15-0 no-hitter victory over South Tahoe in three frames.

Versus Truckee

Against the Lady Wolverines, the Lady Indians jumped to a 13-0 lead — scoring three runs in the first inning, exploding for seven in the second and adding three more in the third.

Truckee plated its first and only run of the contest in the top of the fourth, but Elko walled off in the home half with another three-run flurry.

Junior Kaci Red was a perfect 2-for-2 with a double and a dinger, three RBI and two runs — senior Ariah Sandoval going a perfect 2-for-2 with two doubles, a run and an RBI.

Freshman Taylor Hunton was 1-for-1 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored.

Sophomore Addison Seipp also touched all the bases in her lone AB, going 1-for-1 with a homer, three RBI and two runs.

Senior Nikole Grover hit 1-for-1 and scored twice, junior Amaya Meza batting 1-for-1 with a run and an RBI.

Junior Bryleigh Cervantes closed 1-for-2 and scored a run.

Sophomore Kallista Crouch made her lone hit count, going 1-for-3 with Elko’s fourth home run — driving in herself — and sophomore Elizabeth Romero hit 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and run scored.

Without an at-bat, junior Candice Kley crossed home twice — junior Allie Gallegos and senior Anndria Kay scoring one run each.

Defensively, the Lady Indians never committed an error.

In the circle, junior Ella Rainwater tossed two innings of scoreless ball — allowing one hit and striking out two batters.

Grover pitched one hitless frame of relief — punching out one hitter and walking another — and junior Tandi Ratliff allowed one run on two hits with two Ks and one free pass for the save.

TRUCKEE — 000 1 — 132

ELKO — 373 3 — (16)(11)0

Versus South Tahoe

On Saturday, Kay nearly tallied a perfect game — just one South Tahoe batter reaching on an error — still managing a no-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks over three frames.

The Lady Indians jumped on ton top early with a seven-run burst in the first, tacked on three runs in the second and shut down the show early with a five-run third.

Junior Avvi Robles was 2-for-2 with a triple, drove in four runs and scored one of her own.

Seipp went 1-for-1 with a deep shot — driving in herself — and junior Holly Hernandez finished 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Hunton hit 1-for-2 and scored twice, and Crouch closed 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Without hits, Red, Grover, Cervantes and Kley drove in one run and scored one run each.

Meza tied for the team high with two runs scored — Rainwater, Romero and Sandoval coming home once apiece.

SOUTH TAHOE — 000 — 006

ELKO — 735 — (15)61

Up Next

The Lady Indians (4-1 overall, 2-0 against 3A West) will play crossover games on the road, starting with a doubleheader against Sparks and Hug at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday and ending with an 11 a.m. Saturday contest — game time yet to be finalized — at Wooster.