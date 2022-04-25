Lady Indians salvage W in series finale

FALLON — After being shut down in the first-two games of its weekend series on the road in Fallon, the Elko softball salvaged a win in the series finale.

On Friday afternoon, the Lady Indians — despite a nice defensive effort — dropped the series opener 4-2.

Elko was once again stymied Saturday morning, managing just three hits in a 14-1 loss due to the mercy rule in the first game of the doubleheader.

In the second half of the twin bill, the Lady Indians — who got reprieve from a different starting pitcher — finally put the bat on the ball and mounted a multitude of runs in a 13-9 victory.

Game One

The first run of the series came in the bottom of the third inning, Fallon scoring on a bases-loaded walk.

Elko tied the game with a run in the away half of the fourth, sophomore Candice Kley driving in junior Nikole Grover with a double up the middle.

However, the Lady Greenwave took the lead for good in the home half of the frame — plating two runs on a groundout RBI and an RBI single.

Fallon went up three with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth, and Elko never scored again until the top of the seventh inning — senior Hadlee Ratliff crossing on a groundout by freshman Elizabeth Romero.

An infield popup ended the game, the Lady Indians dropping the series opener 4-2.

Kley led Elko — which only had three hits — with a 1-for-3 performance at the plate with an RBI double.

Romero finished 1-for-3 with an RBI groundout, and senior Lexy Kinzie went 1-for-3 as well.

Grover and Ratliff scored Elko’s only runs, each crossing once.

In the circle, sophomore Ella Rainwater took the loss — allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts and a pair of walks over six innings.

Fallon freshman Vernita Fillmore earned the complete-game win, allowing just two runs — only one earned — on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks over seven innings.

ELKO — 000 100 1 — 233

FALLON — 001 210 X — 483

Game Two

Elko was thoroughly dominated in every fact in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, losing by the run rule with the score at 14-1 after the top of the fifth inning.

The Lady Wave went to the front from the onset, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first — the Lady Indians plating their lone run in the top of the second.

Fallon put the game away with a six-run second and added two more scores in the third and four in the fourth, breezing to a 13-run victory.

Sophomore Alea Benitez hit 1-for-2 with a triple, Kley was 1-for-2 with a double and scored Elko’s only run and Ratliff finished 1-for-2 with a single.

Senior Abagail Whitted took the loss, giving up 11 runs — six earned — on seven hits with five free passes and three Ks over three innings.

In an inning of relief, junior Anndria Kay allowed three runs on four hits with two punchouts and a walk.

For Fallon, junior Lydia Bergman lit it up — going 2-for-3 with two homers and a game-high five RBI and three runs scored.

Fillmore absolutely handed it two Elko once again, giving up one run on three hits with eight Ks and not a single free pass in five frames.

ELKO — 010 00 — 134

FALLON — 362 3X — (14)(12)1

Game Three

With Fillmore out of the circle, the Lady Indians finally broke through offensively in the series finale.

Each team managed a run on an error in the first inning, and Elko broke the game open with a five-run second.

Ratliff scored on an RBI base knock to left by junior Alysia Madigan, and Kinzie crossed on a single to center from Benitez — Madigan and Benitez each scoring on wild pitches.

With two gone, Grover scored on a bases-juiced walk to Ratliff.

In the top of the fourth, the Lady Indians gained a two-out RBI single by Kinzie — crossing junior Ariah Sandoval for a 7-1 lead.

The advantage went to eight on two runs with two outs in the top of the fifth; Benitez scoring on a base rip by Sandoval and Grover rolling around with an error by the shortstop.

In the top of the sixth, the Lady Indians threatened to end the game early — plating four runs — opening a 13-1 lead.

Ratliff scored on a single to left by Benitez, Kinzie crossed on a base knock the opposite way to right field by Rainwater and Kley provided Elko’s capping scores with a two-RBI double with a line-drive rope to left — junior Holly Hernandez and Benitez scoring the Lady Indians’ final runs.

But, the Lady Wave mounted a challenge and Elko nearly threw the game away — handing over eight runs in the bottom half.

However, the seventh inning played out scoreless — the Lady Indians salvaging a win in the series by a score of 13-9.

Benitez had a ballgame, batting 3-for-3 and scoring four times while driving in two.

Kley finished 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI, while Kinzie went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.

Hernandez was 1-for-1 with a run scored, and Ratliff closed 1-for-3 with an RBI and a pair of runs — Rainwater hitting 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Sandoval was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, Madigan closing out the offense with a 1-for-5 day at the plate and driving in a run and scoring one of her own.

As a courtesy runner, Grover scored twice.

Rainwater got the win, giving up nine runs — seven earned — on eight hits with four Ks and four walks over 5-1/3 innings.

Whitted picked up the save, allowing two hits in 1-2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

The Lady Indians took advantage of senior Shayda Lofthouse, who took the loss and was pulled after 1-1/3 — allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits with three passes and a strikeout.

In middle relief, freshman Rochelle Prentice gave up seven runs — four earned — on five hits with four walks and two Ks over four frames.

Fillmore closed, striking out four and allowing two hits in 1-2/3 innings of scoreless ball.

ELKO — 150 124 0 — (13)(12)3

FALLON — 100 008 0 — 9(10)4

Up Next

The Lady Indians (9-10 overall, 4-5 in league) will travel once again and face the Lady Dust Devils (4-13 overall, 0-9 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, closing the three-game series with an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.