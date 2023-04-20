ELKO — On Thursday, the Elko softball team came up with a big home win.

In the series opener, the Lady Indians made timely hits — scoring early and late — and shut down Fallon for a 4-1 victory.

Fall notched two-out singles in the top of the first inning by senior Lydia Bergman and junior Reece Hutchings, but Elko escaped the frame with a 4-3 groundout by junior Bryleigh Cervantes to junior Amaja Meza.

In the home half, junior Addison Seipp advanced to third on a double from Meza.

Seipp scored on an error in right field on the play, and the Lady Indians went up 2-0 on a two-base rip by Hernandez — driving in Meza.

The Lady Greenwave were retired in order in the top of the second — freshman Taylor Hunton capping the inning with a strikeout — but the Lady Indians fell one-two-three in the bottom.

After sophomore Madison Keller drew a leadoff walk in the top of the third, Elko retired the next three in order.

But, the Lady Indians went down in order for the second-consecutive frame — sophomore Vernita Fillmore fanning the first two hitters once again.

In the top of the fourth, Fallon threatened — starting with a leadoff single by Hutchings and a one-out base knock sophomore Taralynn Vershum — but Hunton fielded a 1-3 groundout and the inning closed with a popup to Cervantes at second.

Elko fell in order for the third straight time in the bottom of the fourth, Fillmore punching out two hitters.

She then doubled with one away in the top of the fifth, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a sacrifice fly out in right field to sophomore Kallista Crouch — who made a number of great plays on balls in the air.

Bergman walked with two gone, but Crouch made another nice grab in right to keep Elko on top 2-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Indians fell one-two-three for the fourth straight frame.

The Lady Wave made some noise in the top of the sixth, junior Kiley Wallace and Vershum leading off with base knocks and advancing a base on a wild pitch.

But, Hunton fielded a bunt and went to the plate for an out — sophomore catcher Elizabeth Romero tagging out Wallace — and punched out the next batter.

Cervantes recorded a 4-3 groundout with a flip to Meza, ending the threat.

In the bottom of the sixth, Crouch tagged a one-out double — Seipp reaching on a dropped-third strike.

Seipp stole second, and an error by the catcher allowed Crouch to score.

Meza placed runners on the corners with a single to short, and Seipp was driven in with a deep sacrifice fly from Hernandez.

Going to the seventh, Elko led by three.

Down the stretch, Elko did not let down — posting a one-two-three effort.

Hunton struck out the first-two batters, and the game ended with a grab in right-center field by junior Candice Kley.

The Lady Indians handed the Lady Greenwave their first loss in league play, taking the series opener 4-1.

Meza hit 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run — Crouch also going 2-for-3 with a double and scoring once.

Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a double and drove in two runs.

Without a knock, Seipp scored twice.

Hunton earned the complete-game win and allowed one-unearned run on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks over seven frames.

For Fallon, Vershum and Hutchings each hit 2-for-3.

Fillmore finished 1-for-3 with a double and scored the Lady Wave’s lone run, coming on an RBI by sophomore Dana Buckmaster.

Wallace and Bergman also went 1-for-3 at the plate.

In the circle, Fillmore took the loss — giving up four runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and zero free passes in six frames of work.

FALLON — 000 010 0 — 173

ELKO — 200 002 x — 450

Up Next

The Lady Indians and the Lady Wave will close the series with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Friday, at Newton Field.