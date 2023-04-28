ELKO — Coming off a three-game slide and being held to one hit on Tuesday, the Elko softball team got back on track Thursday in the series opener against Dayton.

After giving up a run in the top of the second inning, the game essentially boiled down to the bottom of the third — which was good for the Lady Indians and not so for the Lady Dust Devils — Elko plating six runs.

Dayton was limited to another run in the fourth and one more in the sixth, the Lady Indians crossing two baserunners in the home half for an 8-3 victory.

Each team faced the minimum in the first inning; Elko junior Alea Benitez leading off the bottom with a base knock to right field — thrown out attempting to steal second base.

In the top of the second, Dayton found the scoreboard first — freshman LaSade Conti ripping an opposite-field single and sophomore courtesy runner Charlotte Stevens scoring on a one-out base knock up the middle by junior Casandra Hernandez.

But, the Lady Indians escaped further damage as freshman pitcher Taylor Hunton struck out the side.

Elko was retired in order in the home half, striking out to Conti and hitting into a 6-3 groundout and a 1-3 groundball.

The Lady Indians returned the favor with a one-two-three defensive effort in the top of the third with a Hunton K, a 1-3 groundout and a 6-3 groundout from Benitez to junior Amaja Meza.

Offensively, Elko got things going in the bottom of the third — Hunton leading off with a single through the right side.

Senior courtesy runner Nikole Grover advanced to third on a double by junior Candice Kley to right field.

On the next at-bat, the Lady Indians took the lead for good — junior Kaci Red nailing a two-run single on a line drive to center.

Benitez reached on an error on a fly ball in right field, and sophomore Kallista Crouch gave Elko a 4-1 advantage with a two-RBI triple to the gap in right-center field — crossing Red and Benitez.

Dayton finally recorded an out, but junior Holly Hernandez did a job — driving in Crouch from third on a 4-3 groundball.

Sophomore Addison Seipp hit a single to short, but the next batter went down swinging.

With two gone, an attempted pickoff from behind the plate got away at first base — Seipp getting on her horse and rolling all the way around scoring the sixth run of the inning on the errant throw.

Meza gave Elko its sixth hit of the frame with a single up the middle, but she was left one base as Conti got out of the inning with a fourth strikeout.

Following a leadoff strikeout from Hunton in the top of the fourth, Conti hit a base knock to center — Hunton punching out the next batter.

With two away, Dayton gained a run as Conti was left on the bases to run — stealing second and scoring on an RBI single by Hernandez.

The frame closed with Hunton’s eight strikeout through four frames.

Kley led off the bottom half and reached on an error in right field, but the next three batters well in order.

Dayton junior Riley Sellars led off the top of the fifth with a walk, but Hunton fanned the next hitter.

But, the Lady Dust Devils threatened with a one-out single to center by sophomore Dana Mincone.

However, Benitez turned a double play at short and ended the frame — Dayton stranding two.

All Elko managed was a two-out single by Sandoval in the bottom half.

In the top of the sixth, Conti worked a one-out walk and scored on a two-out single up the middle by Hernandez — trimming the margin to three ay 6-3.

Hunton’s third punchout of the frame ended the half-inning.

In the bottom half, she led off with a triple to left field — Grover held at third as Kley took first with an error at third.

After Kley stole second base, both she and Grover were driven in with a one-out base knock by Benitez — pushing Elko’s advantage to five runs.

Benitez advanced to second and third on passed balls but was caught stealing home, Conti ending the inning with a strikeout.

In the top of the seventh, Elko made plays despite allowing baserunners.

Sellars led off with a single to right but was thrown out trying to advance to second, and Mincone reached on a two-out error on a popup to second.

But, Hunton shut down the game with a strikeout — earning the complete-game win — capping an 8-3 victory.

In the circle, she allowed three runs — two earned — on seven hits with 13 Ks and only two walks across seven innings.

At the dish, Hunton hit 2-for-3 with a triple.

Benitez batted 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored a run.

Kley finished 1-for-3 with a double and scored twice, Red was 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run and Seipp closed 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Meza and Sandoval gave the Lady Indians their fourth and fifth 1-for-3 performances at the plate.

Crouch closed out the knocks for Elko, going 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run.

Without hits, Grover scored twice as a courtesy runner and Hernandez posted an RBI.

ELKO — 010 101 0 — 374

DAYTON — 006 002 X — 8(10)2