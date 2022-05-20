Lady Leopards into final — Beat South No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 15-10 on Friday

RENO — For much of Friday’s contest, the Wells softball team held a comfortable lead against Pahranagat Valley.

However, the Lady Panthers made a late push and made things interesting — North No. 1 Wells hanging for a 15-10 victory over the South No. 1 seed.

In the top of the first, the Lady Leopards overcame a one-out walk to junior Ryanne Castleton a double to the left-center gap by senior Jersey Tsosie with a strikeout by senior Kyanna DelRio and a 4-3 groundout from senior Falen Iveson to senior Kalee Higbee.

In the home half, the Lady Leopards went to the front.

Junior Jillian Rodriguez led off and reached with an error on a fly ball in left field, scoring on a sacrifice bunt by Iveson.

Pahranagat Valley senior Marlee Hosier led off the top of the second with a base knock to short, but the Lady Leopards limited the damage — senior catcher Saige Hall gunning her down at second on an attempted steal with a throw to Garcia, DelRio punching out the next batter and Garcia fielding a 6-3 groundball.

With two outs in the home half, Wells doubled its lead.

Freshman Rayna Hammons thumped a two-base rip to center field and scored on a single up the middle by sophomore Tiffany Higbee for a 2-0 advantage.

The Lady Panthers grabbed the lead with a three-run third.

Sophomore Roxi Hughes hit a one-out single to short, Castleton laid down a bunt and advanced to second with a throwing error at first — both scoring on a double to the right side by Tsosie, who took third on a passed ball.

Freshman courtesy runner Hadee Welch crossed on a groundout RBI by sophomore Megan Hansen, giving Pahranagat a 3-2 lead.

But, Wells regained the front side in the bottom half and never trailed again for the remainder of the contest.

Back to the top of the lineup, Rodriguez worked a leadoff walk and Garcia reached on an error at short — the bases crammed full with an error by the pitcher on a bunt by Iveson.

DelRio grounded into a fielder’s choice — the out never made — and brought in Rodriguez.

The Lady Leopards took the lead for good on a single to second by Kalee Higbee, driving in Garcia for a 4-3 advantage.

Wells ran into an out between third and home but rallied with two away for three more scores.

An error behind the plate gave Kalee Higbee and Halls a stroll to the plate, and Hammons hit a solid single to center field.

Tiffany Higbee continued the frame with a base knock down the left-field line, and Hammons was driven in with another single up the middle by freshman Liz Rivera — capping a five-run burst for a 7-3 lead.

Pahranagat Valley eliminated half of the deficit in the top of the fourth — Walch scoring on a groundout RBI by senior Alivia Egbert and senior Grave Rhude going home on a double by Hughes — but the Lady Leopards put up another five-piece in the home half for a seven-run cushion.

Garcia worked a leadoff free pass and scored on a one out-double by DelRio to left.

Kalee Higbee saw four pitches out of the strike zone, and DelRio stole third and scored with an error at short.

Hall reached on a dropped-third strike, and Higbee darted in with an error at first base.

An error at short allowed Hammons to reach, and Hall was driven home on a single to left by Tiffany Higbee.

The Lady Leopards attempted a double steal, Hammons swiping home from third but Pahranagat Valley ending the inning with an out at second.

Junior Mikelle Stewart led off the top of the fifth and reached on an error at third, scoring the Lady Panthers’ lone run of the frame on a two-out base knock by Rhude to left field.

Wells’ bid to walk off early with a mercy-rule victory fell a run shy in the bottom half.

Rodriguez walked in the leadoff spot, Garcia doubled with a line-drive slap to center from the left side and Iveson nailed a two-RBI double to left — driving in Rodriguez and Garcia for a 14-6 lead.

Iveson rolled across the dish on a dropped-third out at first, but the next two hitters were also fanned — the frame ending with the Lady Leopards up nine at 15-6.

Hughes singled to start the top of the sixth and scored on a one-out base knock to second by Tsosie.

Walch entered the game as a runner, took third base on a passed ball and scored on an error at first base on a grounder by Hansen — Pahranagat Valley pulling to within seven at 15-8.

In the top of the seventh, the Lady Panthers plated two more runs.

Egbert reached on a leadoff error at short and rolled home on a triple to the left-center wall by Hughes, who scored on a pitch to the backstop.

Tsosie doubled to center following a popup to DelRio for the first out, and Kalee Higbee fielded a grounder at first and stepped on the bag — putting two away.

DelRio punctuated the game with a swinging strikeout, the Lady Leopards advancing to the championship round without a loss on the heels on a 15-10 victory over South No. 1 Pahranagat Valley.

The bottom of Wells’ lineup did damage, Hammons hitting 3-for-4 with a double and three runs and Tiffany Higbee going 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Iveson batted 1-for-3 with a two-run double and scored once, and Kalee Higbee closed 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

DelRio was 1-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored and Garcia hit 1-for-4 with a double and crossed three times — Rivera finishing 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Without hits, Rodriguez scored three runs and Hall notched two runs.

For Pahranagat Valley, Hughes had a ballgame — batting 4-for-5 with a double and a triple, three runs and two RBI.

Tsosie went 3-for-4 — each hit going for a double — and drove in three runs.

Hosier hit 1-for-3, Rhude was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run and Walch closed 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Without knocks, a run each was scored by Castleton, Stewart and Egbert — Hansen driving in two runs and Egbert adding an RBI.

In the circle, DelRio earned the complete-game win — allowing 10 runs (just two earned) on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and three walks over seven innings.

Tsosie took the loss for the Lady Panthers, giving up 15 runs — six earned — on 11 hits with seven punchouts and four free passes.

PAHRANAGAT VALLEY — 003 212 2 — (10)(10)9

WELLS — 115 530 X — (15)(11)8

Up Next

The Lady Leopards will play the winner of the loser’s bracket — either North No. 2 Coleville, South No. 2 Tonopah or Pahranagat Valley — for the title at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Damonte Ranch, in Reno.

Wells would have to lose two-consecutive contests to not claim the Division 1A state championship.

