WELLS — After winning the 1A state championship in 2022, the Wells softball team has gotten off to a rocky start in the defense of its 1A state championship.

Graduating its pitching staff and the bulk of its offensive production from a year ago, the Lady Leopards have opened the year with a 2-6 record and are 0-4 against 1A North opponents.

Wells split its preseason tournament games, going 2-2.

On March 3, Lady Leopards were defeated 13-4 in its opener by Round Mountain but bounced back witch a 16-3 victory over Mountain View Christian.

Tonopah demolished Wells 23-4 on March 4, but the Lady Leopards rebounded with a narrow 12-11 win versus Laughlin.

On March 11, the Lady Leopards were swept in a doubleheader by scores of 16-2 and 20-10 by the Elko junior varsity.

League Openers

On March 18, Wells opened league play of the 1A North — coming up short in each game of a doubleheader versus Mineral County in high-scoring shootouts.

The Lady Leopards followed with a pair of losses — one close — to Virginia City.

Versus Mineral County

Against the Lady Serpents, the scores resembled point totals indicative of high-scoring football games or low-scoring basketball battles — Wells losing 35-24 and 33-30.

Game One

The Lady Leopards trailed 4-1 after the first inning but jumped to a 13-5 lead with a 12-run second.

The tables turned once again in the third, Mineral County plating 13 runs and allowing just one — making the score 18-14 in favor of the Lady Serpents.

Wells grabbed a 21-18 lead with a seven-run fourth and a clean defensive effort, but Mineral County went to the front with a 7-3 advantage in the fifth — building a 25-24 edge.

In the fifth, Wells was held scoreless in the top half — the Lady Serpents stealing the victory with a 10-run explosion and pulling away for a 35-24 win.

Junior Tiffany Higbee led the Lady Leopards with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate, two RBI and two runs.

Sophomore Gizelle Flores was a perfect 2-for-2 with four runs and an RBI.

Sophomore Elizabeth Rivera finished 2-for-3 with a double, a team-high five RBI and scored twice.

Junior Matti Kooi hit 2-for-3, scored four runs and drove in two — freshman Adriana Aguilar going 2-for-4 with three RBI and three runs.

Sophomore Evelyn Walz rounded out Wells’ 12 hits, closing 1-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored.

Without hits, junior Samantha Iveson scored six times and drove in a run — drawing six walks — freshman Grace Otto driving in two runs and scoring another, senior Zaltana Stevens scoring two runs and driving in one.

On the mound, Wells issued 27 walks and struck out seven batters.

Otto allowed 15 runs — 14 earned — on five hits with 13 walks and seven Ks over four innings.

In relief, Iveson gave up eight runs — six earned — on one hit with six free passes in 1/3 of an inning.

Freshman Andreina Mercado allowed 10 runs — all earned — on three hits with eight walks in one frame.

As a staff, Wells tossed just 89 strikes in 243 pitches.

Mineral County’s pitching staff handed out 26 free passes and struck out just four hitters, throwing only 69 strikes in 217 pitches.

Game Two

The second half of the twin bill provided much of the same, a back-and-forth run fest — strikes coming at a premium.

Mineral County led 11-4 after the first inning, but Wells pulled to within a run after a six-run second and a zero for the Lady Serpents in the home half.

But, the Lady Serpents opened a 19-11 advantage with an 8-1 burst in the third.

Give-and-take, the Lady Leopards stormed to the front with an 11-0 flurry in the fourth — opening 22-19 lead — but the seesaw swung the other direction with a 9-4 streak for Mineral County in the fifth.

Trailing 28-26, Wells gave up five runs in the bottom of the sixth and fell behind 33-26.

The Lady Leopards issued a challenge with a four-run seventh but came up three scores short of forcing the Lady Serpents to bat, losing 33-30.

Iveson hit 2-for-2 with a double, scored a team-high six runs and drove in four more — Aguilar batting 2-for-2 with a double, five runs and three RBI.

Higbee went 2-for-3 with a double, a team-high seven RBI and four runs.

Kooi tallied multiple hits, closing 2-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored.

Rivera was 1-for-2, scored a team-high six times and drove in three runs.

Flores went 1-for-3 with a triple, four runs and an RBI — Stevens hitting 1-for-3 and scoring one time.

Walz finished 1-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored — Otto rounding out the hits for the Lady Leopards as she batted 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run.

Without a hit, Mercado scored three runs.

Mineral County handed out 27 walks and struck out nine batters, Wells issuing 28 free passes and punching out eight hitters.

The Lady Leopards threw 99 strikes in 265 offerings, the Lady Serpents tossing 99 strikeouts in 251 pitches.

Iveson allowed 20 runs — 18 earned — on six hits with 11 walks and one strikeout over 2-1/3 innings.

In relief, Otto gave up 14 runs — 10 earned — on five hits with 17 free passes and seven Ks across 3-2/3 innings.

Versus Virginia City

Against the Lady Muckers, Wells was dominated 18-2 in the first game of the doubleheader and dropped a close 13-12 contest in the second game.

Game One

Wells plated two runs in the top of the first inning, matched by two runs from Virginia City in the home half.

But, the Lady Muckers closed the contest on a 16-0 streak — putting up 15 runs in the second and one in the third.

Rivera hit 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run, and Higbee and Stevens each batted 1-for-2.

Without hits, Aguilar posted an RBI as she drove in Iveson.

Over 2-2/3 innings, Iveson allowed 18 runs but just four were earned — Wells committing five errors — on seven hits with eight walks and three strikeouts.

Game Two

Errors were costly for the Lady Leopards once again in a 13-12 loss, committing five — leading to nine of the Lady Muckers’ runs.

Neither team scored in the first inning, but Virginia City led 7-3 after the second.

Wells tied the game with a 5-1 advantage in the third inning, but the Lady Muckers were up 12-8 after a four-run fourth.

In the fifth, the Lady Leopards cut the deficit in half with a two-run effort and a clean defensive frame in the bottom half.

The sixth inning played out scoreless, and Wells tied the tally at 12-all with two runs in top of the seventh but Virginia City walked off in the home half with a leadoff free pass, a steal and a single for the game-winning run.

Iveson hit 3-for-4 with an inside-the-park homer, drove in three runs and scored twice.

Mercado was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.

Senior Mia Frausto batted 2-for-4 with a triple, scored twice and drove in a run — Aguilar finishing 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI.

Walz was 1-for-1 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored — Otto closing 1-for-2 with a double and scoring two runs.

Rivera went 1-for-3, Kooi finished 1-for-5 and scored a run and Higbee wrapped up the knocks for Wells with a 1-for-5 clip at the plate.

Without a hit, Stevens drove in one run.

In the circle, Iveson allowed 13 runs — just four earned — on six hits with seven strikeouts versus six walks.

Up Next

The Lady Leopards (2-6 overall, 0-4 in league) were slated to face Whittell for a home doubleheader — the games moved to 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, in West Wendover — and are scheduled to host Oasis Academy for a twin bill at 2 p.m. April 7.