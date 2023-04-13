WELLS — The Wells softball team improved to 2-4 in league play of the Division 1A North with a pair of lopsided blowouts.

On March 31, the Lady Leopards gained their first wins in league play against the same team — sweeping a twin bill against Whittell by score of 23-8 and 20-3.

On Friday, Wells was dismantled in a 26-6 blowout loss to White Pine.

Versus Whittell

Game One

After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, the Lady Leopards answered with a five-run punch in the home half.

Whittell rallied with a six-run second — opening an 8-5 lead — but Wells went back to the high side with a seven-run for a 12-8 advantage.

The Lady Leopards put up a scoreless defensive effort in the top of the third and closed the game early with an 11-run explosion in the bottom half for a 15-run victory by the mercy rule.

At the plate, sophomore Rayna Hammons was a perfect 2-for-2 with double, a team-high four runs and two RBI.

Junior Tiffany Higbee hit 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBI as well — junior Samantha Iverson also going 2-for-3 and matching Hammons with four runs while driving in two.

Senior Zaltana Stevens batted 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored one run.

Sophomore Gizelle Flores was 1-for-1 and scored twice, and freshman Adriana Aguilar finished 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.

The knocks for Wells were rounded out with a pair of 1-for-3 performances by sophomore Elizabeth Rivera and freshman Grace Otto.

Rivera finished with a team-high three RBI and scored twice, Otto scoring two runs and driving in two more.

Without a hit, junior Matti Kooi scored three runs and drove in another.

As a team, Wells batted .522 and scored 23 runs on 12 hits.

In the circle, Iveson earned the complete-game win — allowing eight runs on three hits with six walks and three strikeouts over three innings.

Game Two

In the second half of the doubleheader, Wells never even needed to bat in the bottom of the third for another 15-run win.

The Lady Warriors plated two runs in the top of the first but gave up in the home half.

After a scoreless effort in the top of the second, the Lady Leopards went off in the bottom half — racking up 15 runs.

Leading by 18 with the score at 20-2, Wells allowed one run in the top of the third but shut down the game early with the margin of victory still at 17 and the score at 20-3.

Aguilar was 3-for-4 at the dish, scored three times and drove in a run.

Otto finished 2-for-2, tied for the team high with three RBI and scored three times.

Freshman Andreina Mercado hit 2-for-3 with three RBI as well and scored two runs.

Hammons went 1-for-1 with a double, two runs and an RBI — Higbee also closing 1-for-1, driving in one run and scoring one of her own.

A trio of Lady Leopards hit 1-for-2: Rivera and Stevens scoring two runs apiece and driving in one each and Iveson crossing twice.

Senior Mia Frausto’s lone hit (1-for-3) went for a triple, driving in two runs and scoring once.

The Lady Leopards batted .650 and plated 20 runs on 13 hits.

Iveson once again earned the complete-game win, allowing three runs — two earned — on two hits with five Ks against just one walk.

Versus White Pine

The Lady Leopards were dismantled by the Lady Bobcats, falling 26-6 in three frames.

White Pine scored nine runs in the top of the first, Wells plating five runs in the home half.

The game was essentially sealed with a 16-run eruption for the Lady Bobcats in the top of the second.

The Lady Leopards posted one run in the bottom of the second but gave a run back — the final of the game in the top of the third — and were held scoreless in the bottom of the third in a 20-run, 26-6 loss.

Iveson hit 1-for-1 and scored a team-high two runs.

Hammons and Otto each batted 1-for-2, scored a run each posted an RBI apiece.

Stevens was 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Aguilar went 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Without a hit, Higbee drove in a run and Rivera one.

Iveson took the loss in the circle, allowing 11 runs on two hits with six walks and a strikeout in one inning.

In relief, Hammons gave up 14 runs — just six earned — on three hits with two walks and a punchout in 2/3 of a frame.

Otto allowed two runs — one earned — on one hit with two free passes across one inning.

Up Next

The Lady Leopards (4-6 overall, 2-4 in league) are slated to play the Lady Railroaders at 3 p.m. Tuesday, in Carlin.