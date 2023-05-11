WELLS — A year after winning the 2022 Division 1A state championship, the Wells softball team will not compete in the postseason.

The Lady Leopards finished the season with a 6-12 overall record and went 4-10 in league play of the Division 1A North — two wins coming by forfeit — closing the year with five-straight losses.

After dropping the season series with an 18-9 home loss to Carlin on May 3, Wells was swept in a doubleheader on the road at both Pyramid Lake and Smith Valley.

Versus Pyramid Lake

On May 5, the Lady Leopards lost each contest by the run-rule — losing by scores of 13-3 and 17-7.

Versus Smith Valley

Wells finished the season with mercy-rule defeats on May 6, in Smith Valley, falling by final tallies of 15-5 and 18-3.