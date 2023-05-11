CARLIN — Despite their most successful winning percentage in the last decade, the Carlin softball team was eliminated from postseason contention.

The Lady Railroaders (11-9 overall, 11-7 in league) fell two wins shy of qualifying for the 1A North regional tournament, the No. 4 seed going to Oasis Academy (12-6 in league) — which beat the Lady Railroaders in both games of a doubleheader on May 4, in Carlin.

Versus Mineral County

On April 22, Carlin hosted Mineral County and took each game of a twin bill — winning by scores of 21-0 and 21-6.

Game One

The Lady Railroaders needed only two innings to score their runs, plating nine runs on the first and exploding for 12 in the second — shutting the game down with a clean defensive effort in the top of the third.

In the mercy-rule victory, junior pitcher Danyel Micheli nearly faced the minimum — throwing a no-hit shutout — striking out seven batters and walking none through three frames.

Only one Mineral County player reached base, doing so on a dropped-third strike.

Offensively, Carlin racked up 16 hits — batting 16-for-17 as a team.

Freshman JaNessa Macarelli-Anderson went a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, drove in four runs and scored two.

Sophomore Caileigh Shilts finished 2-for-2 with three RBI and three runs, and senior Allie Landrith was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two scores.

Micheli was 2-for-2 with two RBI, and senior Mariah Smith closed 2-for-2 and crossed twice.

Sophomore Adian Adams and senior Krista Housley each batted 1-for-1, drove in three runs apiece and scored three times each — Adams’ hit going for a triple.

Senior Natalie Brown went 1-for-1 with an RBI, and senior Addison Melendez was 1-for-2 and rolled around twice.

Without a hit, freshman Haylee Warren came around two times.

MINERAL COUNTY — 000 — 001

CARLIN — 9(12)X — (21)(16)0

Game Two

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Lady Railroaders cruised to a 21-6 victory in four innings — despite allowing six runs in the top of the fourth.

Carlin plated two runs in the first, seven in the second, five in the third and walked off with seven runs in the home half — Smith scoring the final run on a base knock by Macarelli-Anderson.

Micheli hit 3-for-3 with a double and drove in a remarkable six runs.

Melendez was a perfect 3-for-3 as well, scored four times and drove in one — Macarelli-Anderson batting a clean 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.

Shilts finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored.

Freshman Kayona Christensen went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and a run.

Adams closed 1-for-1, scored three times and drove in two — Brown also hitting 1-for-1.

Smith rounded out the knocks for Carlin, batting 1-for-3 and crossing once.

Without hits, Warren tied for the team high with four runs — freshman Cecilia Doxey-Solveson rolling home three times and Landrith scoring one time.

In the complete-game win, Micheli allowed six runs on nine hits with 10 strikeouts and no free passes through four innings.

MINERAL COUNTY — 000 6 — 696

CARLIN — 275 7 — (21)(17)2

Versus Smith Valley

On April 28, the Lady Railroaders split a twin bill at home — dropping the opener to Smith Valley by a wide margin with the score at 21-6 but answering with a blowout win of 19-5.

Game One

Smith Valley led 3-1 after the first inning, 11-4 with an 8-3 advantage in the second and went up 16-4 with a five-run third.

Both teams scored twice in the fourth inning, but the Lady Bulldogs added three runs in the top of the fifth.

Melendez hit a perfect 2-for-2 and scored one run, and Housley batted 1-for-1 and crossed once.

Macarelli-Anderson was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI, Shilts going 1-for-2 and scoring one time.

Christensen finished 1-for-3 with a triple, drove in one run and scored another.

Both Brown and Micheli closed 1-for-3.

Without a hit, Landrith crossed twice.

In the circle, Micheli took the loss — despite giving a respectable start — allowing 18 runs (only one earned) on 13 hits with 10 punchouts and three walks over six innings.

Defensively, the Lady Railroaders committed 13 errors.

SMITH VALLEY — 385 23 — (21)(13)2

CARLIN — 130 20 — 68(13)

Game Two

In the second game, Carlin turned the tables and jumped all over Smith Valley in a 19-5 victory in five frames.

The Lady Railroaders led 4-3 after the first inning and erupted for a 13-1 explosion in the second.

In the third, Carlin edged the Lady Bulldogs 2-1 and capped the scoring.

Shilts was electric at the plate and hit 4-for-4 with four RBI and a run scored.

Christensen batted 3-for-3, drove in a team-high five runs and scored two times.

Micheli was a clean 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Brown went 2-for-3, and Melendez finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

Smith closed 1-for-1 with an RBI and crossed once, and Macarelli-Anderson capped the knocks — going 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI.

Without hits, Housley scored three times and drove in a run — Landrith crossing twice and tallying an RBI.

Sophomore Theralyn Flores scored a team-high four runs, and Warren rolled home on three occasions.

In the complete-game win, Micheli allowed five runs — just two earned — on eight hits with three Ks and one free pass over five frames.

SMITH VALLEY — 311 00 — 581

CARLIN — 4(13)2 0X — (19)(16)6

Versus Coleville

Against No. 1 Coleville, the Lady Railroaders were competitive but dropped each game of a twin bill on April 29, in Carlin, falling 9-5 and 9-4.

Game One

Coleville built a 9-0 lead with a run in the first inning, two in the second, another in the third and a frame-best five scores in the top of the sixth.

Carlin posted its first run in the home half of the sixth and plated four runs in the bottom of the seventh but fell four runs short of forcing extra innings.

Housley hit 2-for-2 and scored a run, and Smith batted 1-for-2 and crossed twice.

Freshman Hallie Ziegler was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, Shilts went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Landrith also finished 1-for-3.

Without a knock, Flores crossed once.

In the loss, Micheli gave up eight runs — only two earned — on six hits with 13 strikeouts versus just two walks through seven innings.

Defensively, the Lady Railroaders committed 12 errors.

COLEVILLE — 121 005 0 — 961

CARLIN — 000 001 4 — 56(12)

Game Two

In the finale, Carlin began the game well — posting a scoreless defensive effort in the top of the first and scoring all four of their runs in the home half.

But, the Lady Wolves fought back with three runs in the top of the second — adding another in the fifth and tying the game.

Coleville closed the contest on a 9-0 streak, taking the lead with a run in the sixth and capping the comeback with a four-run seventh for a 9-4 victory.

Macarelli-Anderson batted 1-for-2 and scored a run, and Housley hit 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Brown was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Ziegler went 1-for-3 as well.

Without hits, Melendez and Warren crossed once apiece.

Errors were once again costly in the loss, Carlin committing seven.

In the circle, Micheli allowed nine runs — just two earned — on seven hits with nine Ks against two free passes across seven frames.

COLEVILLE — 030 011 4 — 970

CARLIN — 400 000 0 — 447

Versus Wells

On May 3, the Lady Railroaders swept the season series with Wells — following a 21-10 home win with an 18-9 road victory.

The Lady Leopards built a 5-3 lead in the first inning, but Carlin went to the front with an 8-2 burst in the second.

In the fourth, Carlin tore off a 4-1 frame — adding another run in the fifth.

With a 3-1 advantage in the sixth, the Lady Railroaders capped the season sweep.

Holy Shilts.

She batted 5-for-6 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Christensen finished 4-for-5 with a triple, drove in four runs and scored twice — Brown batting 4-for-6 with two RBI and a run.

Smith went 3-for-4 with two runs and drove in another, and Melendez was 2-for-3 with three RBI and a crossed once.

Micheli closed 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.

Macarelli-Anderson and Adams each finished 1-for-2; Macarelli-Anderson rolling home two times and Adams coming around once.

Without hits, Warren and Housley scored twice each — Flores posting one run.

Micheli went the distance in the win, allowing nine runs — only two earned — on five hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks across seven innings.

For Wells, junior Tiffany Higbee hit 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.

Senior Jillian Rodriguez batted 1-for-2 and scored two times.

Freshman Adriana Aguilar finished 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run — senior Zaltana Stevens closing 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI.

Without hits, junior Samantha Iveson and freshman Grace Otto each scored two runs and drove in one apiece — sophomore Evelyn Walz tallying two RBI and sophomore Elizabeth Romero rolling home once.

In the loss, Iveson gave up 15 runs on 22 hits with seven walks and four strikeouts over seven innings.

CARLIN — 380 413 0 — (18)(22)9

WELLS — 520 101 0 — 950

Versus Oasis Academy

Carlin’s postseason were ultimately dashed with a pair of road losses to No. 4 Oasis Academy, on May 4, in Fallon, losing two closes games by scores of 9-7 and 12-8.

Game One

Carlin plated four runs in the third and three in the seventh — taking a 7-6 lead — but the Lady Bighorns crossed four runs in the first and one apiece in the second and fourth.

In the home half of the seventh, Oasis Academy tied the game on an error in center field and walked off with a two-out, two-run error at third in a 9-7 ballgame.

Melendez hit 2-for-4, drove in three runs and scored two.

Smith batted 1-for-2 and crossed two times, and Micheli went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Macarelli-Anderson was 1-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Christensen and Housley each finished 1-for-4; Christensen driving in one run.

Without hits, Shilts notched an RBI and Ziegler posted a run.

In the loss, Micheli allowed eight runs — four earned — on seven hits with 12 strikeouts and just one walk over 6-2/3 innings.

The Carlin defense committed 10 errors, none more costly than the final two.

CARLIN — 004 000 3 — 77(10)

OASIS ACADEMY — 410 100 3 — 971

Game Two

In the second half of the doubleheader, the Lady Railroaders fell behind early — trailing 6-0 after the first inning — and were not able to climb all the way back.

Carlin plated five runs in the top of the third and trimmed the margin to one, but the Lady Bighorns crossed on run in the home half of the third and fourth frames — opening a 7-5 advantage.

In the fifth, Oasis Academy pulled ahead by five with a 4-2 streak — the Lady Railroaders closing the scoring with one run in the top of the sixth in a 12-8 loss.

Adams hit 2-for-3 with a double, drove in three runs and scored three of her own.

Housley went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Smith finished 2-for-3 and drove in one.

Macarelli-Anderson was 1-for-3 and crossed once.

Shilts hit 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and Melendez closed 1-for-4 and scored one time.

Without knocks, Flores and Christensen tallied one run each.

In the loss, Micheli allowed 12 runs — nine earned — on 11 hits with 10 walks and two Ks over 5-1/3 innings.

CARLIN — 005 021 — 892

OASIS ACADEMY — 601 14X — (12)(11)4

Versus Virginia City

In the last series of the season, the Lady Railroaders needed to sweep Virginia City in order to surpass Oasis Academy for the fourth and final berth to the 1A North regional tournament.

At home, the hopes for postseason play were bounced with an 11-6 loss in the opener.

But, Carlin closed the year on a high note — splitting the series with a 9-8 victory.

Game One

The Lady Muckers built a 3-0 lead in the first inning, Carlin finding the board with a run in the home half of the second.

But, the Lady Muckers took a 9-2 lead with two runs in the third and four in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Railroaders answered with four scores in the home half, but Virginia City tacked on two runs in the top of the sixth — Carlin capping the scoring with one run in the bottom.

Christensen was 1-for-1 with a double and scored two times, and Housley hit 1-for-3 and crossed twice.

Melendez went 1-for-4 with three RBI, Brown batted 1-for-4 and drove in two runs and Macarelli-Anderson finished 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Without hits, Doxey-Solveson and Flores booked one run apiece.

In the loss, Micheli gave up 11 runs — six earned — on eight hits with nine Ks versus just one walk over seven innings.

VIRGINIA CITY — 302 402 0 — (11)82

CARLIN — 010 401 0 — 655

Game Two

In the season finale, the Lady Railroaders grabbed a 4-2 lead in the first inning and tacked on two runs in the bottom of the second but needed a comeback in the 9-8 victory.

The Lady Muckers took an 8-6 lead with a six-run fourth, but Carlin cut into the deficit with one run in the bottom of the fifth and went up one with a two-run sixth,

In the top of the seventh, the defense posted a zero — the Lady Railroaders closing the year with a 9-8 win.

Micheli did damage with her bat, hitting 4-for-5 and driving in one run.

Adams finished 3-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored once.

Housley went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs — Christensen going 2-for-2-for-3 with an RBI and crossing one time.

Shilts finished 2-for-4 and drove in one run.

Macarelli-Anderson hit 1-for-3, scored two runs and drove in another — Melendez batting 1-for-3 and posting one run.

Without knocks, freshman Elizabeth Clancy and Flores crossed once apiece.

In the win, Micheli gave up just one earned run — eight total — on eight hits with eight punchouts and zero walks over seven-complete innings.

VIRGINIA CITY — 200 600 0 — 882

CARLIN — 420 012 X — 9(15)(14)