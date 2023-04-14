WHITTELL — With a pair of blowout victories and two wins by forfeit, the Carlin softball team improved to 5-1 in league play of the Division 1A North.

On Wednesday, the Lady Railroaders obliterated Whittell in a doubleheader — allowing just one run and winnings by a combined total of 44-1.

On Thursday, Carlin claimed two wins by forfeit over Sierra Sage Academy/ROP.

Versus Whittell

Game One

In the first game of the twin bill, the Lady Roaders blanked the Lady Warriors 20-0 in four innings due to the mercy rule.

Carlin put its best foot forward early with eight runs in the top of the first inning, scored four more in the second and tore off another eight-run frame in the fourth.

Senior Mariah Smith hit a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored.

Senior Allie Landrith batted a perfect 2-for-2 with a double and scoring twice, and senior Caileigh Shilts was a perfect 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBI.

Freshman JaNessa Macarelli-Anderson hit 1-for-2 with a double, a team-best four RBI and two runs.

Senior Addison Melendez went 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, and senior Krista Housley was 1-for-2 and scored two times.

Sophomore Adian Adams’ lone hit was a big one, going 1-for-3 with a solo homer to right field — scoring a team-high four runs and driving in three runs.

Junior Danyel Micheli finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Without hits, freshman Kayona Christensen drove in a run and scored another — senior Natalie Brown posting one RBI.

In the circle, Micheli earned the complete-game shutout — allowing just four hits with five strikeouts and no walks over four innings.

CARLIN — 840 8 — (20)(12)3

WHITTELL — 000 0 — 040

Game Two

The Lady Railroaders swept the doubleheader with a 24-1 victory, Micheli punctuating the win with a no-hitter.

Carlin exploded for 14 runs in the first inning, added seven in the second and plated three in the third.

Whittell’s lone run of the game came in the home half of the third with an error in center field, Micheli narrowly losing out on a perfect game on the miscue and a dropped-third strike in the second inning.

Across three frames, Micheli gave up an unearned run and never allowed a hit — striking out six batters and walking none.

Offensively, Melendez went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate — driving in three runs and scoring three herself.

Housley was also perfect at the dish, finishing 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI.

Adams hit 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, a team-high four RBI and matched the roster high with three runs.

Micheli went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in three runs.

Brown batted 1-for-2 and matched the team high with four RBI, and Shilts closed 1-for-2 with three runs and drove in two.

Smith’s lone hit (1-for-3) went for a triple, finishing with two runs and an RBI.

Without a knock, Landrith scored three times.

CARLIN — (14)73 — (24)(13)2

WHITTELL — 001 — 104

Versus Sierra Sage Academy/ROP

On Thursday, Carlin knocked down two wins by forfeit by the Lady Rams.

Up Next

The Lady Railroaders (5-1 in league) are slated to host the Lady Leopards (2-4 in league) at 3 p.m. Tuesday, in Carlin.