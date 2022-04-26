Lady Spartans come back the dead, Walk off on MacDiarmid’s 3-run homer in extras

SPRING CREEK — For 5-1/2 innings Monday, every indication pointed to Spring Creek’s softball team getting swept by Lowry.

After losing Saturday’s doubleheader by final scores of 10-1 and 15-6, the Lady Spartans dug themselves a 14-4 hole after the top of the sixth inning.

But, Spring Creek never said die.

The Lady Spartans pulled to within a run with a six-run explosion in the home half of the sixth and tied the game with a run in the seventh.

Ever after the Lady Buckaroos plated three runs in the top of the eighth, Spring Creek mounted a four-run answer — tying the game with a two-run homer by sophomore Chloe Patzer and a an RBI single from freshman Ashlynn Sorenson.

With the table set, junior Abi MacDiarmid turned on a 1-1 pitch and obliterated a three-run bomb over the fence in right-center field for a walk-off win in extra innings — the Lady Spartans coming back from the dead for a 20-17 victory in a game that lasted more than three hours.

Game Three

Lowry went to the high side quickly, plating four runs in the top of the first and two more in the second — Spring Creek adding two runs in the bottom of the second.

The Lady Bucks tacked on four more in the third, the Lady Spartans posting one in the home half.

Each team mounted a run in the fourth, but Lowry notched two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth — extending to a 14-4 lead.

In the bottom of the frame, the Lady Spartans began to apply pressure.

Freshman Alyson Clarke led off with a single, fellow freshman Hannah Montoya drew a walk and the bases were loaded with a base knock by Patzer.

Senior Riley Moon worked a walk and drove in Clarke, and senior Nyha Harris scored Montoya with a single to right field.

With the bases still punched, senior Janeigha Stutesman took a 1-0 pitch for a deep ride — hitting a high, hard drive to left field for a grand slam and really changing the complexion of the contest.

Now down four, the Lady Spartans continued their comeback bid — Sorenson drawing a walk and MacDiarmid reaching on an error at third base.

Following a flyout, the bases were juiced once more when Clarke saw four pitches out of the zone.

Sorenson rolled home on a passed ball, and paths were packed once again as Montoya took a walk on a full count.

MacDiarmid also slid in on a passed ball, and Patzer was stellar — bringing Spring Creek to within one on an RBI base rip to left field and driving in Clarke.

The Lady Spartans escaped a two-on, two-out jam in the top of the seventh with a fly ball to Sorenson in center field.

In the bottom half, Sorenson drew a one-out walk and scored as MacDiarmid reached on an error — Spring Creek tying the game at 14-all with 10-unanswered runs.

During the top of the eighth, Lowry regained a little sense of comfort.

Senior Bailey Hayes led off with a single to right field, and sophomore Savannah Stoker reached on an error at short — each advancing to second and third on a groundout.

Following a flyout to Sorenson, the Lady Bucks pulled off a double steal — Hayes swiping home and Stoker taking third.

Senior Kadence Cooney came up clutch with a two-run base knock to right field — scoring Stoker and senior Saige Kirshech — giving Lowry a 17-14 lead — but the threat of further damage closed with a popup to Stutesman.

Montoya led off the home half with a single up the middle, and Patzer followed with a two-run stamp over the wall in right-center.

Moon drew a walk, as did Stutesman with one away.

Sorenson singled to center and scored Moon, tying the contest.

On the next AB, MacDiarmid railed a frozen rope over the fence — lifting the Spartans to a 20-17 victory.

Patzer was unbelievable — going a perfect 5-for-5 with two doubles and a homer — driving in a game-high six runs and scoring two of her own.

Montoya had a nice day at the dish, closing 2-for-3 and scoring three times.

Sorenson was 2-for-4 with a game-high four runs and the game-tying RBI — Clarke also hitting 2-for-4 and scoring two runs.

Stutesman finished 2-for-5 — both hits for extra bases — nailing a double and a grand slam, driving in four runs and crossing twice.

MacDiarmid went 2-for-5 with four RBI — three coming on her game-clinching walk-off bomb — and two runs scored.

Nyha Harris batted 1-for-6 with an RBI and a run.

Without hits, Moon scored two runs and drove in another — sophomore Evelyn Bright and freshman Jenny Ramicone crossing once apiece.

On the bases, MacDiarmid tallied two steals and Sorenson notched one.

In the circle, Clarke got the win — going 4-2/3 innings and allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits with six walks and three strikeouts.

Stutesman tossed three frames and gave up seven runs — four earned — on six hits with three Ks and a free pass.

In 1/3 of an inning, Patzer allowed four runs on three hits with two walks.

LOWRY — 424 121 03 — (17)(19)3

SPRING CREEK — 021 109 16 — (20)(14)4

Game Two

Lowry pitching: Stoker 7 IP 5 H 6 R 0 ER 6 BB 10 K.

Spring Creek pitching: Clarke 3 IP 4 H 6 R 5 ER 2 BB 1 K, Stutesman 4 IP 6 H 9 R 2 ER 0 BB 4 K.

Lowry batting: Megan Cook 3-4, Kenzi Dowd-Smith 2-5, Cooney 2-5, Kirshech 1-1, Hayes 1-4, Shelbie Hoyt 1-5. 2B: Cooney.

Spring Creek batting: Harris 1-3, Sorenson 1-4, Stutesman 1-4, Bright 1-4.

LOWRY — 014 405 1 — (15)(10)5

SPRING CREEK — 100 005 0 — 649

Game One

Lowry pitching: Cooney 7 IP 6 H 1 R 0 ER 2 BB 6 K.

Spring Creek pitching: Clarke 2 IP 3 H 4 R 4 ER 3 BB 2 K, Stutesman 3 IP 2 H 3 R 2 ER 0 BB 2 K, Patzer 2 IP 3 H 3 R 0 ER 1 BB 1 K.

Lowry batting: Hayes 3-5, Stoker 2-5, Maddison McClure 1-2, Hoyt 1-3, Hayden Case 1-4, Cooney 1-4. 2B: Hoyt. 3B: Stoker.

Spring Creek batting: MacDiarmid 2-3, Harris 2-4, Montoya 1-2, Sorenson 1-4, Stutesman 1-4. 2B: Harris.

LOWRY — 130 030 3 — (10)85

SPRING CREEK — 000 010 0 — 175

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (13-6 overall, 6-5 in league) will not play another game until they face Fernley at noon Friday, May 6, in Spring Creek, following with a 3 p.m. start time against Fallon — opening a three-game series — closing the set with the Lady Greenwave with an 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, doubleheader.

