 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lady Spartans come back the dead, Walk off on MacDiarmid’s 3-run homer in extras

  • 0

SPRING CREEK — For 5-1/2 innings Monday, every indication pointed to Spring Creek’s softball team getting swept by Lowry.

After losing Saturday’s doubleheader by final scores of 10-1 and 15-6, the Lady Spartans dug themselves a 14-4 hole after the top of the sixth inning.

But, Spring Creek never said die.

The Lady Spartans pulled to within a run with a six-run explosion in the home half of the sixth and tied the game with a run in the seventh.

Ever after the Lady Buckaroos plated three runs in the top of the eighth, Spring Creek mounted a four-run answer — tying the game with a two-run homer by sophomore Chloe Patzer and a an RBI single from freshman Ashlynn Sorenson.

With the table set, junior Abi MacDiarmid turned on a 1-1 pitch and obliterated a three-run bomb over the fence in right-center field for a walk-off win in extra innings — the Lady Spartans coming back from the dead for a 20-17 victory in a game that lasted more than three hours.

People are also reading…

Game Three

Lowry went to the high side quickly, plating four runs in the top of the first and two more in the second — Spring Creek adding two runs in the bottom of the second.

The Lady Bucks tacked on four more in the third, the Lady Spartans posting one in the home half.

Each team mounted a run in the fourth, but Lowry notched two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth — extending to a 14-4 lead.

In the bottom of the frame, the Lady Spartans began to apply pressure.

Freshman Alyson Clarke led off with a single, fellow freshman Hannah Montoya drew a walk and the bases were loaded with a base knock by Patzer.

Senior Riley Moon worked a walk and drove in Clarke, and senior Nyha Harris scored Montoya with a single to right field.

With the bases still punched, senior Janeigha Stutesman took a 1-0 pitch for a deep ride — hitting a high, hard drive to left field for a grand slam and really changing the complexion of the contest.

Now down four, the Lady Spartans continued their comeback bid — Sorenson drawing a walk and MacDiarmid reaching on an error at third base.

Following a flyout, the bases were juiced once more when Clarke saw four pitches out of the zone.

Sorenson rolled home on a passed ball, and paths were packed once again as Montoya took a walk on a full count.

MacDiarmid also slid in on a passed ball, and Patzer was stellar — bringing Spring Creek to within one on an RBI base rip to left field and driving in Clarke.

The Lady Spartans escaped a two-on, two-out jam in the top of the seventh with a fly ball to Sorenson in center field.

In the bottom half, Sorenson drew a one-out walk and scored as MacDiarmid reached on an error — Spring Creek tying the game at 14-all with 10-unanswered runs.

During the top of the eighth, Lowry regained a little sense of comfort.

Senior Bailey Hayes led off with a single to right field, and sophomore Savannah Stoker reached on an error at short — each advancing to second and third on a groundout.

Following a flyout to Sorenson, the Lady Bucks pulled off a double steal — Hayes swiping home and Stoker taking third.

Senior Kadence Cooney came up clutch with a two-run base knock to right field — scoring Stoker and senior Saige Kirshech — giving Lowry a 17-14 lead — but the threat of further damage closed with a popup to Stutesman.

Montoya led off the home half with a single up the middle, and Patzer followed with a two-run stamp over the wall in right-center.

Moon drew a walk, as did Stutesman with one away.

Sorenson singled to center and scored Moon, tying the contest.

On the next AB, MacDiarmid railed a frozen rope over the fence — lifting the Spartans to a 20-17 victory.

Patzer was unbelievable — going a perfect 5-for-5 with two doubles and a homer — driving in a game-high six runs and scoring two of her own.

Montoya had a nice day at the dish, closing 2-for-3 and scoring three times.

Sorenson was 2-for-4 with a game-high four runs and the game-tying RBI — Clarke also hitting 2-for-4 and scoring two runs.

Stutesman finished 2-for-5 — both hits for extra bases — nailing a double and a grand slam, driving in four runs and crossing twice.

MacDiarmid went 2-for-5 with four RBI — three coming on her game-clinching walk-off bomb — and two runs scored.

Nyha Harris batted 1-for-6 with an RBI and a run.

Without hits, Moon scored two runs and drove in another — sophomore Evelyn Bright and freshman Jenny Ramicone crossing once apiece.

On the bases, MacDiarmid tallied two steals and Sorenson notched one.

In the circle, Clarke got the win — going 4-2/3 innings and allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits with six walks and three strikeouts.

Stutesman tossed three frames and gave up seven runs — four earned — on six hits with three Ks and a free pass.

In 1/3 of an inning, Patzer allowed four runs on three hits with two walks.

LOWRY — 424 121 03 — (17)(19)3

SPRING CREEK — 021 109 16 — (20)(14)4

Game Two

Lowry pitching: Stoker 7 IP 5 H 6 R 0 ER 6 BB 10 K.

Spring Creek pitching: Clarke 3 IP 4 H 6 R 5 ER 2 BB 1 K, Stutesman 4 IP 6 H 9 R 2 ER 0 BB 4 K.

Lowry batting: Megan Cook 3-4, Kenzi Dowd-Smith 2-5, Cooney 2-5, Kirshech 1-1, Hayes 1-4, Shelbie Hoyt 1-5. 2B: Cooney.

Spring Creek batting: Harris 1-3, Sorenson 1-4, Stutesman 1-4, Bright 1-4.

LOWRY — 014 405 1 — (15)(10)5

SPRING CREEK — 100 005 0 — 649

Game One

Lowry pitching: Cooney 7 IP 6 H 1 R 0 ER 2 BB 6 K.

Spring Creek pitching: Clarke 2 IP 3 H 4 R 4 ER 3 BB 2 K, Stutesman 3 IP 2 H 3 R 2 ER 0 BB 2 K, Patzer 2 IP 3 H 3 R 0 ER 1 BB 1 K.

Lowry batting: Hayes 3-5, Stoker 2-5, Maddison McClure 1-2, Hoyt 1-3, Hayden Case 1-4, Cooney 1-4. 2B: Hoyt. 3B: Stoker.

Spring Creek batting: MacDiarmid 2-3, Harris 2-4, Montoya 1-2, Sorenson 1-4, Stutesman 1-4. 2B: Harris.

LOWRY — 130 030 3 — (10)85

SPRING CREEK — 000 010 0 — 175

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (13-6 overall, 6-5 in league) will not play another game until they face Fernley at noon Friday, May 6, in Spring Creek, following with a 3 p.m. start time against Fallon — opening a three-game series — closing the set with the Lady Greenwave with an 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, doubleheader.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Spring Creek battles Lowry in key series

Spring Creek battles Lowry in key series

The Lady Spartans (12-4 overall, 5-3 in league) will open a three-game series with Lowry (11-8 overall, 2-1 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, closing the set with a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Lady Indians take 2 from Lady Spartans

Lady Indians take 2 from Lady Spartans

The Spring Creek softball team won the third and final game of the series against Elko, but the Lady Indians sealed the series by taking each of the first-two games.

Lady Spartans take 3 from Lady Dust Devils

Lady Spartans take 3 from Lady Dust Devils

The Lady Spartans (10-1 overall, 3-0 in league) will face the Lady Indians (6-7 overall, 1-2 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, April 15, in Elko — closing the three-game series with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Newton Field.

Spring Creek opens league against Dayton

Spring Creek opens league against Dayton

The Lady Spartans (7-1 overall) will open league play at home, facing a good test against Dayton (4-4 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

The series will close with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Lady Spartans whip Sparks and Wooster

Lady Spartans whip Sparks and Wooster

The Lady Spartans (7-1 overall) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East with a three-game home series, hosting Dayton (4-4 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday and an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

Lady Spartans open at home versus Wooster

Lady Spartans open at home versus Wooster

The Lady Spartans (5-1 overall) will play their first home game of the year against Wooster (3-5 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Spring Creek will wrap up the weekend versus Sparks (2-5 overall as of Thursday) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Lady Spartans eager for road victories

Lady Spartans eager for road victories

The Lady Spartans (3-1 overall) will take on the Lady Vikings (0-2 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.

Spring Creek will close out the weekend with an 11 a.m. start time versus the Lady Wolverines (0-6 overall as of Thursday), in Truckee, California.

Lady Spartans open 3A North at Hug

Lady Spartans open 3A North at Hug

The Lady Spartans (2-0) will open 3A North action with a crossover ballgame versus Hug (1-2) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Spring Creek will wrap up the trip with an 11 a.m. Saturday pitch against North Valleys.

Lady Spartans dominate Lady Panthers

Lady Spartans dominate Lady Panthers

The Lady Spartans (2-0 overall) will open their 3A North slate with a pair of East-West crossover ballgames at 3 p.m. Friday versus Hug and 11 a.m. Saturday against North Valleys, in Reno.

Lady Spartans look to continue growth

Lady Spartans look to continue growth

“We had really good numbers. We had to cut about 20 girls. We have a really good group,” said head coach Sandi Moon. “We have better hitters at this point, but I’d say we are stronger all the way around. The success of last year rolled over. We’re trying to build a new culture and live up to those expectations created by other sports.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic cleared to defend Wimbledon title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News