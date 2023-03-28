SPARKS — The Spring Creek softball team closed its contests versus 3A North-West opponents with two blowout victories.

The Lady Spartans evened their season record at 6-6 and improved to 5-1 in crossover ballgames with a 15-5 victory over Wooster and a 20-8 demolition of Sparks.

Versus Wooster

On Friday, the Lady Spartans ended the show early with a 15-5 victory in five innings over the Lady Colts.

Spring Creek took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but Wooster put two runs on the board in the home half.

The Lady Spartans grabbed a 5-2 advantage with a two-run second and essentially shut the door with a 10-run eruption in the third.

The Lady Colts plated two runs in the home half of the fourth and added another in the fifth but came a run shy of forcing the contest to the sixth inning, losing by the mercy rule with the margin at 10 runs and the score at 15-5.

Sophomore Jenny Ramicone hit 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson went 2-for-4 with a double, a team-high four RBI and two runs — junior Chloe Patzer finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Senior Kylie Harris was 1-for-1 with two RBI and a run.

Junior Evelyn Bright batted 1-for-3 with three runs and two RBI, senior Brynly Stewart closing 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.

Freshman Mackenzie Morfin capped Spring Creek’s hits, batting 1-for-4 with two RBI and two runs.

Without a hit, junior Courtney Burk scored one run and sophomore Hannah Montoya drove in another.

In the circle, Patzer picked up the complete-game win — allowing five-unearned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks across five innings of work.

Wooster’s five runs came courtesy of eight errors by the Lady Spartans’ defense.

SPRING CREEK — 32(10) 00 — (15)(10)8

WOOSTER — 202 10 — 533

Versus Sparks

On Saturday — despite a 12-run victory — the Lady Spartans needed all seven innings in a 20-8 victory over the Lady Railroaders.

Sparks plated the only run of the first inning, but Spring Creek went to the front with a two-run second.

In the third, each team scratched in two runs — the Lady Spartans leading 4-3.

Spring Creek went to the high side for good with a four-run fourth.

The Lady Spartans tacked on another four-spot in the top of the fifth, but the Lady Railroaders scored two runs in the home half.

After a five-run sixth for Spring Creek and three runs from Sparks — courtesy of defensive errors by the Lady Spartans — the score was 17-8.

The Lady Spartans plated three runs in the seventh, capping a 12-run, 20-8 win.

Patzer was electric with her bat, hitting 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a bomb to center field, three RBI and three runs.

Bright also tallied four knocks, batting 4-for-6 with a double and a triple — scoring four times and driving in one run.

Sorenson closed 3-for-4 with a three-homer to left field, a team-high five RBI and three runs scored.

Morfin batted 2-for-4 with a double, tied for the team high with four runs and drove in three more.

Montoya went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run.

Harris hit 1-for-4 and scored three times, and Stewart finished 1-for-4 with one run.

Of Spring Creek’s 17 hits, seven went for extra bases — four doubles, a triple and two deep shots.

Without a knock, sophomore Alyson Clarke managed an RBI and a run.

Montoya stole bases, and Stewart swiped one base.

Clarke picked up the win in the circle, allowing four runs on six hits with five strikeouts versus three walks over four innings.

In relief, Patzer nailed down the save — giving up four-unearned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and a free pass in three frames.

SPRING CREEK — 002 445 3 — (20)(17)3

SPARKS — 102 023 0 — 8(10)2

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (6-6- overall, 5-1 against 3A North-West) will open their 3A North-East slate with a three-game series against the Lady Dust Devils, playing at 3 a.m. Friday and an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday, in Dayton.