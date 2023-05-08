FALLON — In its last-three games of the season, the Spring Creek softball team was beaten by the mercy rule in each contest.

With the losses, the Lady Spartans were eliminated from postseason contention — losing by scores of 19-5, 10-0 and 13-3 by Fallon.

Game One

The Lady Spartans scored their series high of five runs in Friday’s opener — plating three runs in the second and two in the third — but Spring Creek allowed eight run in the first and 11 in the third.

Senior Kylie Harris hit a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Junior Chloe Patzer was 2-for-2 and crushed a homer, drove in two runs and scored twice — junior Courtney Burk going 2-for-2 and crossing once.

Senior Brynly Stewart batted 1-for-2 with a double and run, and sophomore Alyson Clarke finished 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson closed 1-for-3 and drove in one.

In the circle, Patzer was handed the loss — giving up 19 runs (only five earned) on 14 hits with two strikeouts and two walks over two innings.

In 2/3 of a frame of relief, freshman Allison Esparza did not allow a run and gave up three hits.

SPRING CREEK — 032 — 5(10)6

FALLON — 80(11) — (19)(17)5

Game Two

The Lady Spartans never scored in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Fallon notched five runs in the first, two in the second, one in the third and walked off early with two runs in the fifth.

Sorenson, Harris and Burk each hit 1-for-2 for Spring Creek.

Clarke took the loss, allowing 10 runs — just one earned — on eight hits with four free passes and two Ks over 4-1/3 innings.

SPRING CREEK — 000 00 — 035

FALLON — 521 02 — (10)81

Game Three

In the series finale, the score was tied 2-2 after the first inning.

However, the Lady Wave finished the game on an 11-1 flurry — crossing five runs in the second and fourth innings and one more in the fifth.

Spring Creek’s final run came in the top of the third.

Sorenson hit 2-for-3 and clubbed a solo dinger — Harris going 2-for-3 with a triple and scoring two runs.

Burk finished 1-for-2, and sophomore Hannah Montoya was 1-for-3 with an RBI — Patzer closing 1-for-3 with a double.

Clarke took the loss and gave up 12 runs — eight earned — on 11 hits with three walks and two strikeouts across 3-2/3 innings.

In relief, Patzer allowed one run on three hits with a walk in 1/3 of a frame.

SPRING CREEK — 201 00 — 373

FALLON — 250 51 — (13)(14)2