Lady Spartans lose four straight

SPRING CREEK — Despite dropping four straight games to close the regular season and seven if its final eight, the Spring Creek softball team will compete in the postseason.

The Lady Spartans closed the regular season with two losses on Friday — falling in the series finale 15-7 versus Fernley and losing the series opener 7-3 against Fallon — and a pair of Saturday defeats in the twin bill to the Lady Greenwave by scores of 8-6 and 14-3.

Fernley Finale

In the series finale versus Fernley — Spring Creek winning the opener 7-3 on April 19 for its first win over the Lady Vaqueros since 2011 before dropping the second contest 17-1 in four innings — the three-game slate was essentially decided by an eight-run fourth for the Lady Vaqueros en route to a 15-7 victory.

The Lady Spartans fell behind 3-0 in the top of the second inning but scored seven runs in the home half of the frame — taking a four-run lead — only to go scoreless for the next five innings in a row.

In the second, Spring Creek did its damage — junior Abby MacDiarmid leading off with a double and sophomore Evelyn Bright following with a base knock to left field.

Following a strikeout, the Lady Spartans found the board — MacDiarmid scoring as freshman Hannah Montoya reached on an error in left field.

The bases were packed by a bunt single by sophomore Chloe Patzer, and Spring Creek jumped to the front with a grand slam by senior Riley Moon — who annihilated a first-pitch launch to straightaway center — opening a 5-3 lead.

With two outs, senior Janeigha Stutesman drew a full-count walk — freshman Ashlynn Sorenson poking a single up the middle.

The Lady Spartans double-stole second and third, MacDiarmid coming back around the lineup and thumping a two-run double the opposite way to the right side.

Fernley put up a run in the third, grabbed the lead for good with an eight-run explosion in the fourth and capped the scoring with three runs in the sixth.

Bright was 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run, Patzer went 2-for-3 with a run scored and MacDiarmid hit 2-for-4 — both knocks going for doubles — driving in two runs and scoring another.

Stutesman finished 1-for-3 with a run scored, and Moon’s lone hit (1-for-4) left the yard for a grand slam (four RBI, run).

Sorenson batted 1-for-4 and scored once, and Sorenson finished off the hits for the Lady Spartans with a 1-for-4 effort.

In the circle, freshman Alyson Clarke took the loss — allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on seven hits with a strikeout and a walk across 3-1/3 innings.

In 3-2/3 frames of relief, Stutesman gave up five runs — four earned — on four hits with three Ks and a pair of free passes.

FERNLEY — 031 803 0 — (15)(11)2

SPRING CREEK — 070 000 0 — 7(10)5

Versus Fallon — Game One

The Lady Greenwave helped their cause with a four-run first — allowing two runs in the home half — taking the series opener 7-3.

Fallon put up a run in the second and two more in the fourth, the Lady Spartans — after going scoreless for four innings in a row — plating their final run in the bottom of the sixth.

Sorenson hit 2-for-3 and scored a run, MacDiarmid went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple while Stutesman finished 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored — Moon also batting 1-for-3 and scoring once.

Fallon freshman Vernita Fillmore threw extremely well in her complete-game win, giving up three-unearned runs on five hits with eight Ks and one walk in seven frames.

In the circle, Stutesman took the loss — allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits with six punchouts and six walks over seven innings.

FALLON — 410 200 0 — 782

SPRING CREEK — 200 001 0 — 353

Game Two

In the first half of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Lady Spartans once again played the Lady Wave competitively — a rally coming up short in an 8-6 loss.

Fallon opened the game with a 6-2 lead — scoring three runs in the first, two more in the second and another in the third — Spring Creek scoring one run in each of the second and third frames.

The fifth inning capped the scoring for both teams; the Lady Wave padding its cushion with two-much needed runs but allowing a four-run flurry in the home half.

MacDiarmid continued to swing the bat well — hitting 2-for-3 and scoring once — and Stutesman went 1-for-2 with a double and scored two runs.

Montoya finished 1-for-4 with two RBI, and both Moon and Clarke batted 1-for-4 and drove in a run apiece.

Without knocks, Patzer scored twice and drove in a run and Bright crossed once.

In her win, Fallon senior Shayda Lofthouse allowed six runs — four earned — on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks in seven innings.

Clarke was handed the loss, giving up six runs (four earned) on five hits with a walk in 2-1/3 innings.

Patzer threw well — allowing two runs on five hits with a strikeout — in 4-2/3 innings of relief.

FALLON — 321 020 0 — 8(10)5

SPRING CREEK — 011 040 0 — 665

Game Three

The Lady Wave pulled way late for a 14-3 victory in the series finale — scoring seven runs in the final two innings — the Lady Spartans plating one run three times in the first, fifth and sixth frames.

Patzer batted 1-for-1, and MacDiarmid was 1-for-3 with a solo homer to right field in the in the sixth— Sorenson also hitting 1-for-3.

Moon finished 1-for-4 and scored twice, Harris also going 1-for-4 at the plate.

Stutesman drove in a run with an RBI groundout.

Fillmore earned her second complete-game win of the series, giving up three runs — two earned — on five hits with seven strikeouts and a walk over seven frames.

Patzer was handed the loss and allowed six runs — three earned — on three hits with three free passes and a strikeouts in an inning and a third.

Across 4-2/3, Stutesman also gave up six runs (two earned) on five hits with five Ks and two walks.

Clarke finished up, allowing two runs — one earned — on two hits with a punchout and a walk in one inning.

FALLON — 240 015 2 — (14)(10)3

SPRING CREEK — 100 011 0 — 355

Regional Tournament

In the first round of the regional tournament, the opponents will feature a rematch — No. 6 Spring Creek (13-10 overall, 6-9 in league and 5-1 in crossovers against the West) facing No. 3 Fallon (18-8 overall, 11-4 in league and 6-0 in crossovers) at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, in Winnemucca.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.