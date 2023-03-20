WINNEMUCCA — In its second series of crossover contests versus 3A West opponents, the Spring Creek baseball team scored an abundance of runs and gave up very few.

On Friday, the Lady Spartans reeled off 18-3 win over South Tahoe in three innings.

Spring Creek capped its lopsided weekend with a 20-0 drubbing of Truckee in two and a half frames.

Versus South Tahoe

In the bottom of the first, the Lady Spartans jetted to a 9-0 lead.

The Lady Vikings scored two runs in the top of the second but allowed one in the home half, South Tahoe adding its final run of the top of the third.

Spring Creek walked off with a frame similar to the first in the bottom of the third, rolling up nine runs for an 18-3 victory.

The Lady Spartans were impressive with the bats, tallying 18 runs on 18 hits.

Sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson was a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, four runs and two RBI.

Junior Evelyn Bright was an extra-base machine as she batted 3-for-3 with three doubles, four runs and three RBI, sophomore Hannah Montoya hit 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and three runs scored and junior Chloe Patzer also batted 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs.

Junior Courtney Burk went 1-for-1 and scored once, sophomore Alyson Clarke finished 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and senior Kylie Harris also closed 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Freshman Mackenzie Morfin was 1-for-3 and nailed a two-run bomb to left field, drove in four runs and scored one on her homer.

Senior Brynly Stewart batted 1-for-3 and scored two runs.

In the circle, Clarke allowed three-unearned runs on one hit with four strikeouts and no walks over three innings in the complete-game win.

SOUTH TAHOE — 021 — 311

SPRING CREEK — 918 — (18)(18)3

Versus Truckee

Against the Lady Wolverines, the Lady Spartans drew 11 walks, mounted seven hit and scored 20 runs in two innings — posting 12 in the first and eight in the second.

Morfin was electric with her bat, going 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI.

Montoya went 1-for-1 with a double, three RBI and two runs.

Clarke hit 1-for-1, scored three times and drove in a run.

Both Sorenson and Stewart batted 1-for-1, drove in two runs apiece and scored twice each.

Without hits, Patzer posted two RBI and scored a run — Harris and Bright each scoring twice and driving in one run apiece.

Sophomore Jenny Ramicone and Burk plated a run and scored once each.

Freshman Karli Nichols scored a run, and senior Bianka Franco drove in another.

As a team, Spring Creek stole 11 bases — paced by two apiece for Morfin and Sorenson.

Defensively, the Lady Spartans played error-free ball.

Patzer picked up the shutout, complete-game victory in the circle — allowing two hits and striking out five batters with no walks over three innings.

TRUCKEE — 00 — 021

SPRING CREEK — (12)8 — (20)70

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (4-6 overall, 3-1 against 3A West) will play another crossover set of games on the road, taking on Wooster at 3 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and the Lady Railroaders at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Sparks.