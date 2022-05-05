 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Spartans resume play with strange twin bill

Janeigha Stutesman

Spring Creek's Janeigha Stutesman sparks a nine-run sixth inning with a grand slam against Lowry on Saturday, April 25, 2022, in Spring Creek. The Lady Spartans overcame a 14-4 deficit and walked off in the eighth inning on a three-run homer by Abby MacDiarmid for a 20-17 victory.

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — Thanks to moving an away series to a home one, the Spring Creek softball team — coming off a week and a half layoff — will resume play with a unique doubleheader.

At noon Friday, the Lady Spartans (13-6 overall, 6-5 in league and 5-1 in crossovers) — currently the sixth and final seed for the 3A North regional tournament — will wrap up a three-game series versus Fernley.

The East No. 1 Lady Vaqueros (22-6 overall, 10-1 in league and 6-0 in crossovers) split the doubleheader on April 19 — the Lady Spartans winning the opener 7-3 for their first victory over Fernley since 2011, Fernley dominating Spring Creek 17-1 in four innings in the second game.

Following the game, Spring Creek will then turn around and play another contest — albeit against a different team — taking on East No. 2 Fallon (15-8 overall, 8-4 in league and 6-0 in crossovers).

For the Lady Greenwave, sophomore Reece Hutchings is batting a team-high .500 with a team-high five triples — splitting the team high with seven doubles — and two home runs, driving in 34 runs and scoring 27 times.

Junior Lydia Bergman is hitting .492 with a roster-best 10 dingers and seven doubles, also topping the lineup with 45 RBI and 38 runs scored.

As a freshman, Dana Buckmaster has gone .414 with four doubles and a triple — scoring 24 times and driving in 14 runs.

Another ninth-grader — Taralynn Vershum — is hitting .378 with three doubles, 22 RBI and 19 runs.

The scary production from the underclassmen continues with freshman Vernita Fillmore, batting .375 with a pair of doubles and two triples, 34 runs and 11 RBI.

Sophomore Bailey Stritenberger has hit .333 with a double, three RBI and two runs — freshman Raygen Bartel rounding out the .300-plus hitters with four runs and two RBI.

Fallon has stolen 31 bases, topped by seven swipes from Fillmore, six by Bergman and five for sophomore Kiley Wallace.

The Lady Wave play solid defense, fielding the ball at .905 — committing 51 errors in 530 chances.

In the circle, Fillmore has been dominant — pitching like a seasoned veteran — topping the staff in wins, ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts.

Across 58-1/3 innings, she has gone 7-3 with a 1.56 ERA — posting 42 Ks and walking 11.

Senior Shayda Lofthouse is 3-3 with a 4.69 ERA with 17 walks and 15 Ks.

Another freshman, Rochelle Prentice is a perfect 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA — walking 13 and striking out 12.

For the Lady Spartans, junior Abby MacDiarmid leads the team with a .458 batting average — tallying four doubles, three triples, two home runs — scoring 21 times and driving in 19 runs.

As a freshman, Ashlynn Sorenson has marched up average up to .415 with a team-high eight doubles, three triples and a homer — pacing the lineup with 23 runs and 21 RBI.

Senior Janeigha Stutesman is hitting .407 with six doubles and two homers, 21 runs and 16 RBI — sophomore Chloe Patzer coming on strong and rounding out the .400-plus batters with two doubles and a dinger, 12 RBI and 11 runs.

Senior Nyha Harris has gone .340 with six doubles, a triple and a park job — scoring 21 runs and driving in 13 more.

Junior Jasmine Mullins is hitting .333 with three doubles, seven runs and four RBI — closing out the .300-plus hitters.

On the bases, the Lady Spartans have been dominant — stealing an insane 110 bases.

MacDiarmid has notched a team-high 17 steals, Harris has stolen 13 times — freshman Hannah Montoya and senior Janeigha Stutesman stealing 12 bags apiece.

Spring Creek has 12 players with multiple steals.

The Lady Spartans have fielded the ball at an .894 rate, committing 51 errors in 480 chances.

Freshman Alyson Clarke tops the pitching staff in wins, innings and strikeouts; going 6-1 with a 4.90 ERA across 50 frames — striking out 56 and walking 34.

Stutesman is 4-1 with a 3.68 ERA, fanning 48 and handing free passes to only eight over 38 innings.

In 16-2/3 innings, Patzer is 1-1 with a team-best 3.36 ERA with 15 walks and 11 Ks.

Game Times

The Lady Spartans (13-6 overall and 6-5 in league) will play East No. 1 Fernley (22-6 overall and 10-1 in league) at noon Friday, hosting East No. 2 Fallon (15-8 overall and 8-4 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday — closing the regular season with an 11 a.m. Saturday twin bill against the Lady Wave.

