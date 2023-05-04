SPRING CREEK — After being swept in three games at home by Fernley, the Spring Creek softball team likely needs three wins on road against No. 1 Fallon to qualify for the 3A North regional tournament.

Against the Lady Vaqueros, the Lady Spartans dropped a 13-7 ballgame on Monday and fell 18-3 in five innings in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader — coming up short in a 7-4 contest in the series finale.

Game One

Fernley took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Junior Ciara Pritchard crossed as junior Starr Schennum was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and the Lady Vaqueros plated three runs on a single by Sara Moffett up the middle — an error allowing junior Nadia Velasquez, freshman Taylor Tollestrup and senior Ramona Norris all to score on the play.

An RBI groundout by freshman Cadence Nordman drove in Moffett.

The Lady Spartans struck back in the home half, leading off with a base knock to short by senior Kylie Harris.

On the next at-bat, freshman Mackenzie Morfin turned on a pitch and hammered a two-run homer over the fence in left field.

With two outs, Spring Creek rallied — using the deep ball once again.

Sophomore Hannah Montoya crushed a solo bomb to center field, making the score 5-3.

In the top of the second, Fernley went back to work — crossing six runs.

Pritchard scored freshman Sara Steele with a bunt, and senior Mackenzie Depaoli and Pritchard came around with a two-run double by Velasquez to left field.

With one out, Velasquez crossed on a base knock from Schennum — the Lady Vaqueros then gaining a two-RBI double by freshman Jocelyn Pimentel that drove in Norris and Nordman.

In the home half of the second, Spring Creek got back two runs — leading off with consecutive singles by sophomore Jenny Ramicone and Harris.

With one gone, sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson tagged a two-run double to the gap in left-center.

The Lady Spartans pulled to within five in the bottom of the third, Morfin continuing her solid hitting — smacking an RBI double to center and scoring junior Courtney Burk.

Neither team scored in the fourth or fifth innings, but Fernley grabbed a double-up advantage at 12-6 in the top of the sixth — Nordman scoring Moffett with a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom half, the Lady Spartans trimmed the gap to five with a two-out single by senior Brynly Stewart that brought around sophomore Alyson Clarke.

The Lady Vaqueros tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh, Steele scoring on a groundout RBI by Tollestrup.

Spring Creek dropped the series opener by a final score of 13-6.

Harris hit 4-for-5 and scored two runs, and Stewart batted 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Morfin finished 2-for-4 with a homer and a double, drove in three runs and scored once.

Montoya was 1-for-3 with a solo homer, and junior Chloe Patzer went 1-for-3 as well.

Sorenson closed 1-for-4 with a two-run double.

Clarke, Burk and Ramicone each hit 1-for-4 and scored one run apiece.

In the circle, Patzer took the loss and allowed 11 runs — nine earned — on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts over 1-2/3 innings.

Clarke pitched well in relief, giving up two runs — one earned — on two hits with six Ks and four free passes across 5-1/3.

FERNLEY — 560 001 1 — (13)(10)1

SPRING CREEK — 321 001 0 — 7(15)3

Game Two

Spring Creek began the first game of the doubleheader with some momentum, posting two scoreless defensive frames.

In the bottom of the second, the Lady Spartans took a 1-0 lead with a might swing — Clarke lifting a leadoff blast over the left-field fence.

But, Fernley bounced back with an eight-run explosion in the top of the third.

Steele scored on an RBI single by Velasquez, Tollestrup strolled in as Depaoli was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Moffett drove in Velasquez with a groundout.

With two outs, the Lady Vaqueros plated five runs.

Freshman Janessa Robinson tagged a two-run single — scoring Depaoli and Moffett — freshman Laura Rosales crossed on a double from Steele and Pritchard brought in sophomore Hunter Lyle and Steele with a base knock.

Fernley tacked on two runs in the top of the fourth, Norris tagging up and scoring on a sac fly from Nordman and Robinson driving in Moffett with a single.

The Lady Spartans scored their final run in the home half of the fourth, Sorenson and Clarke scoring on a two-RBI base knock to center field by Stewart.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Vaqueros made another eight-run burst.

Tollestrup led off with a single and scored on a single by Velasquez, and Norris came home on a one-out base knock from Moffett.

Robinson poked a two-run single to right — driving in Depaoli and Moffett — and Rosales crossed on an RBI groundout by Pritchard.

With two away, Tollestrup scored Lyle with a grounded to short and Steele scored on a base rip up the middle by Velasquez — Tollestrup capping the scoring on a passed ball.

Fernley claimed the series with an 18-3 victory in five frames.

Stewart led Spring Creek at the plate, hitting a perfect 2-for-2 and driving in two runs.

Sorenson batted 1-for-2 and scored a run, and Montoya also finished 1-for-2.

Clarke went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and scored twice, and Harris closed out the hits for the Lady Spartans on a 1-for-3 effort at the dish.

In the circle, Clarke was handed the loss — allowing 13 runs (five earned) on 11 hits with two strikeouts and a pair of walks over 4-1/3 innings.

From the bullpen, Patzer gave up five runs — four earned — on five hits with a walk in 2/3 of a frame.

FERNLEY — 008 28 — (10)(16)1

SPRING CREEK — 010 20 — 363

Game Three

In the series finale, Spring Creek played its best game of the series — falling three runs shy with the potential winning run at the plate and the bases loaded.

The Lady Spartans grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Harris led off with a bunt single, Morfin doubled to center field and Harris scored on a dropped-third strike as Sorenson reached base.

But, Fernley answered with a three-run frame in the top of the second.

Pimentel nailed a leadoff homer to left field, Moffett crossed on a one-out single from Lyle and Tollestrup scored senior Natalie Carmack with a two-out base knock to short.

In the home half of the second, Spring Creek went back to the front with its second straight two-run frame.

Harris hit a one-out single to center and scored on a double to left by Morfin, who was driven in with a two-out base rip for Sorenson to center field.

Fernley regained the upper hand for good in the top of the fourth.

Kyle reached on a leadoff error at short, and Tollestrup obliterated a two-run dinger to left.

With two outs, Nordman drew walk and Pimentel nailed a double — Norris and Pimentel coming around on a two-run single up the middle by Moffett.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Vaqueros capped the scoring — Steele driven in with a groundout RBI by Tollestrup.

Spring Creek threatened to steal the game in the bottom of the seventh.

Morfin led off with a base knock to right field, and Clarke added a one-out base knock to left.

Montoya reached as a fielder’s choice never recorded an out — loading the bases — but the Lady Spartans struck out and grounded out back to the pitcher to end the game.

Morfin hit 3-for-4 with two doubles, scored two runs and drove in another.

Harris batted 2-for-4 and scored two runs, and Sorenson finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Stewart and Clarke each went 1-for-4.

In the circle, Patzer pitched well but took the loss — allowing seven runs (five earned) on nine hits with six strikeouts and three walks over seven-complete innings.

FERNLEY — 030 310 0 — 791

SPRING CREEK — 220 000 0 — 493

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (8-16 overall, 2-8 in league) are currently tied for the sixth and final spot to the postseason with Dayton, but the Lady Dust Devils hold the head-to-head tiebreaker and have three road home games — Friday and Saturday — against Lowry and a road makeup Tuesday versus Hug.

Spring Creek will close the season with a three-game road set against the No. 1 Lady Greenwave, playing at 3 p.m. Friday and in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Fallon.