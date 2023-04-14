WEST WENDOVER — In a Division 2A North home series, West Wendover was bashed in three straight games by visiting Pershing County.

On March 31, and April 1, the Lady Mustangs breezed to wins of 21-8 and 18-1 in each game of the doubleheader for the sweep.

Game One

West Wendover began the game with some traction, leading 4-1 after the first inning.

But, the Lady Wolverines went scoreless in the second and third frames — in which Pershing County plated 10 runs (two in the second and eight in the third).

In the fourth, both squads crossed three runs.

However, the Lady Mustangs scratched across a run in the fifth and tacked on five more in the away half of the sixth.

West Wendover scored its final run in the bottom of the sixth but fell four runs short of forcing the game to the seventh, losing 21-8 in six frames due to the mercy rule.

At the plate, sophomore Faith Gonzalez hit 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run.

Sophomore Alexa Aranda had herself a game, finishing 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs — belting a homer and a double.

Senior Cyanna Rodriguez also batted 2-for-4 — each hit going for extra bases — posting a double and a triple, two runs and an RBI.

Senior Dazzy Haro went 1-for-2 with a triple.

Senior Mia Pinedo finished 1-for-3 with two RBI, and junior Priscilla Simental was 1-for-3 and scored once.

Without hits, junior Vivika Reyes and sophomore Destiny Gonzales scored one run each.

In the circle, junior Leticia Benavides took the loss — allowing 21 runs (19 earned) on 17 hits with 12 walks and five strikeouts over six innings.

PERSHING COUNTY — 228 315 — (21)(17)2

WEST WENDOVER — 400 301 — 8(10)3

Game Two

The first half of the doubleheader ended after five innings, Pershing County winning 18-1 by the run rule.

The Lady Mustangs led 2-1 after the first inning and posted a shutout across the final four frames.

Pershing County scored eight runs in the third, five in the fourth and three in the second.

Aranda was the only West Wendover batter with a hit, finishing a perfect 2-for-2 with a double and scoring the only run for the Lady Wolverines.

Benavides was handed the loss, giving up 18 runs — nine earned — on 10 hits with nine walks and one strikeout across five innings.

PERSHING COUNTY — 208 53 — (18)(10)1

WEST WENDOVER — 100 00 — 124

Game Three

The Lady Mustangs completed the series sweep with another 18-1 victory in the second half of the twin bill.

Once again, West Wendover’s lone run came in the first inning — trailing 4-1.

Pershing County mounted two runs in the second, another in the third and slammed the door with an 11-run explosion in the fourth.

The Lady Wolverines collected just two hits; Gonzalez finishing 1-for-2 with an RBI double and Haro going 1-for-2 as well.

Without a knock, Pinedo scored West Wendover’s only run.

In the loss, Benavides allowed 18 runs — only five of which were earned — on nine hits with five walks and three Ks over four frames.

West Wendover’s defense committed seven errors.

PERSHING COUNTY — 412 (11) — (18)92

WEST WENDOVER — 100 0 — 127

Up Next

The Lady Wolverines (3-11 overall, 3-6 in league) were slated to face Incline at 4 p.m. Friday MST, in West Wendover, and finish the three-game series with a doubleheader at 10 a.m. Saturday.