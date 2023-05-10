WEST WENDOVER — With a three-game sweep of Silver Stage and a two-game split with Battle Mountain, the West Wendover softball team clinched the fourth and final berth to the 2A North regional tournament.

On April 21 and April 22, the Lady Wolverines beat Silver Stage three times by scores of 18-4, 23-13 and 17-2 — winning each game by the mercy rule.

On Monday, West Wendover (10-14 overall, 10-7 in league) wrapped up the regular season with a split — losing the first game to Battle Mountain with a 14-0 shutout but bouncing back with a 17-6 victory in the finale.

Versus Silver Stage

Game One

In the first game of the series, the Lady Wolverines rolled in a three-frame win — scoring one run in the first, nine in the second and eight in the third.

The Lady Nighthawks scored all four of their runs in the top of the third.

Senior Mia Pinedo hit 2-for-2 with a triple, drove in a game-high five runs and scored two of her own.

Junior Lesly Tovar batted 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBI, and senior Cyanna Rodriguez finished 2-for-3 — scoring two runs and driving in one.

Sophomore Alexa Aranda went 1-for-2 with a triple, three runs and an RBI.

Without hits, junior Priscilla Simental drove in two runs and scored twice — senior Dazzy Haro, junior Vivika Reyes and sophomore Faith Gonzalez each posting two runs and an RBI.

Sophomore Destiny Gonzales tallied an RBI and one run.

In the circle, junior Leticia Benavides went the distance in the win — allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits with four walks through three innings.

SILVER STAGE — 004 — 433

WEST WENDOVER — 298 — (18)72

Game Two

The Lady Nighthawks experienced the best run production of the series in the second game — scoring 13 times — but the Lady Wolverines reeled off an impressive 23 runs in a six-inning win.

West Wendover led 4-2 after the first — the game ties after the second — and took a 10-5 lead with a 6-1 advantage in the third.

Silver Stage cut into the deficit with a 6-5 edge in the fourth, but the Lady Wolverines went up 17-11 with a two-run fifth.

In the sixth, the Lady Nighthawks plated two runs but West Wendover walked off early with a six-run home half.

Haro had a day at the plate and hit 4-for-5 with a two triples, scoring three runs and driving in two.

Simental batted 2-for-2 with four runs and two RBI.

Aranda went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, scoring twice and driving in a run.

Gonzalez was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored — Tovar going 2-for-4 with four runs and an RBI.

Reyes hit 1-for-2 and scored three times, and Rodriguez finished 1-for-4 and drove in two runs while scoring once.

Without hits, Gonzales tied for the team high with four runs — sophomore Briseida Haro adding another — and Pinedo drove in one.

Benavides earned the win and allowed 13 runs — only five earned — on six hits with six strikeouts and six free passes over six frames.

SILVER STAGE — 221 602 — (13)60

WEST WENDOVER — 406 526 — (23)(14)5

Game Three

In the series finale, the Lady Wolverines capped the three-game sweep with a 17-2 domination in three innings.

West Wendover led 2-1 after the first inning and scored 16 straight with eight runs in the second and eight more in the third.

Amazingly, the Lady Wolverines needed just two hits — both coming by Rodriguez.

She was 2-for-2 with a double, drove in five runs and scored three times.

Without knocks, the Lady Wolverines gained two runs apiece from Gonzalez, Dazzy Haro, Tovar, Pinedo, Benavides and Gonzales — Aranda and Simental crossing once each.

As for RBI, Gonzales drove in two — Pinedo, Simental and Benavides posting one apiece.

In three frames, West Wendover drew 11 walks.

In the circle, Benavides allowed two runs on one hit with four Ks and two free passes.

SILVER STAGE — 200 — 211

WEST WENDOVER — 188 — (17)21

Versus Battle Mountain

After a pair of blowout non-league losses on April 29 against White Pine, in Ely, by final scores of 10-1 and 15-4, the Lady Wolverines closed out the regular season with a twin-bill split Monday against Battle Mountain.

Game One

In the first contest of the doubleheader, West Wendover dominated in a 14-0 shutout loss in five frames.

The Lady Longhorns plated five runs in the second, five in the third and four more in the fourth.

West Wendover was limited to one hit in 15 at-bats, the lone knock coming off the bat of Gonzalez — who went 1-for-2.

A large reason for the loss was due to eight defensive errors.

In defeat, Benavides allowed 14 runs — none of which were earned — on five hits with eight strikeouts and seven walks over four innings.

WEST WENDOVER — 000 00 — 018

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — 055 4X — (14)51

Game Two

Following a lopsided loss, the Lady Wolverines bounced back in a big way — closing the regular season with a 17-6 victory in six frames.

After trailing 4-2 at the end of the second inning, West Wendover plated a run in the top of the third and tore off seven runs in the fourth — allowing two in the home half — opening a 10-6 lead.

Down the stretch, the Lady Wolverines posted consecutive scoreless efforts defensively and tacked on three runs in the fifth and four in the sixth — closing the contest on a 7-0 flurry in a 17-6 win.

In a game to remember, Gonzalez batted 3-for-5 and hit two home runs and a double — finishing with an incredible eight RBI and scoring two runs.

Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBI.

Dazzy Haro was 1-for-2 and scored once.

Benavides finished 1-for-3 with two RBI and two runs, Tovar closed 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Pinedo hit 1-for-3 and scored two times.

Aranda batted 1-for-4 and scored one run.

Without hits, Simental drove in two runs and scored twice — Gonzales crossing two times.

The defense, after committing eight errors in the first game of the doubleheader, played much better and made just two miscues in the second half of the twin bill.

Benavides earned the win, giving up six runs — three earned — on four hits with five strikeouts and five walks in six innings.

WEST WENDOVER — 021 734 — (17)(10)2

BATTLE MOUNTAIN — 130 200 — 645

Up Next

For the 2A North regional tourney, No. 4 West Wendover (10-14 overall, 10-7 in league) will have its hands full against No. 1 Pershing County (24-2 overall, 18-0 in league) at 9:30 a.m. Friday, in Lovelock.

During the regular season, the Lady Wolverines were swept by the Lady Mustangs by scores of 21-8 and 18-1 in two contests on March 31 and April 1, in West Wendover.