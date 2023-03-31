WEST WENDOVER — After losing four games in a preseason tournament, the West Wendover softball team split its league openers.

In the tourney, the Lady Wolverines dropped four games — losing an 11-0 shutout to Doral Academy Red Rock, a 14-5 contest to a non-varsity opponent, a 9-4 ballgame to The Meadows and a 7-3 finale against SLAM Academy.

League Openers

West Wendover began play league of the Division 2A North on the road, losing three games on March 17 and 18, in Yerington.

But, the Lady Wolverines answered with a road sweep on March 24 and 25, defeating North Tahoe in three straight games.

Versus Yerington

Against the Lady Lions, West Wendover was beaten by scores of 15-5, 19-9 and 19-7.

Game One

The Lady Wolverines scored three runs in the third inning and two in the fourth but allowed five runs in the second, two in the third, another in the fourth and seven in the fifth — falling 15-5 due to the mercy rule.

Sophomore Faith Gonzalez hit 2-for-3 and scored two runs, while senior Mia Pinedo also batted 2-for-3.

Sophomore Hadley Hillstead was 1-for-1 with an RBI, and senior Lesly Tovar went 1-for-2.

The hits for the Lady Wolverines were wrapped up with a 1-for-3 day at the dish by junior Vivika Reyes.

Without knocks, junior Priscila Simental drove in two runs and scored another — senior Cyanna Rodriguez scoring twice.

In the circle, junior Leticia Benavides took the loss — allowing 15 runs (14 earned) on four hits with 18 walks and two strikeouts.

Game Two

The Lady Wolverines were run-ruled in the second contest in a 19-9 loss in five innings.

After scoring a run in the top of the first, West Wendover gave up two in the home half.

West Wendover plated four runs in the top of the second, but gave up five in the home half of the third — trailing 7-5.

Despite tying the score with two runs in the top of the fourth, the game got away from the Lady Wolverines with an 11-run eruption for the Lady Lions in the in the bottom of the fourth.

West Wendover managed two runs in the top of the fifth, but Yerington walked off early with a run in the bottom half for a 19-9 victory in five frames.

Rodriguez hit 1-for-1 with a triple and two RBI, and sophomore Destiny Gonzales batted 1-for-1 and scored two runs.

Pinedo finished 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, Gonzalez going 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Without hits, Reyes scored twice and Tovar drove in a run and scored another — Simental crossing once.

Benavides allowed 17 runs — nine earned — on two hits with 11 walks and three Ks over four innings.

In 2/3 of a frame, Rodriguez gave up one run on one hit with two walks and a strikeout.

Game Three

The Lady Wolverines were beaten in five innings once again in the finale, dropping a 19-7 contest.

The Lady Lions led 4-0 after the first inning, 10-3 after the second and 14-4 after the third and 19-6 following the fourth.

West Wendover plated a run in the top of the fifth but came up three runs shy of extending the game.

Gonzalez made her lone hit count, going 1-for-1 with a home run — driving in herself and scoring another run.

Simental finished 1-for-2 with a run scored, and Tovar hit 1-for-3 with a team-high three RBI.

Without hits, Pinedo scored two runs — sophomore Briseida Haro and sophomore Paola Rojas scoring once each.

Senior Dazzy Haro and Gonzales drove in one run apiece.

Rodriguez took the loss, giving up 19 runs — 14 earned — on eight hits with 20 free passes and zero strikeouts.

Versus North Tahoe

Against the Lady Lakers, the tides shifted — West Wendover finding itself on the high side of three-consecutive blowout wins by scores of 20-1, 20-2 and 22-2.

Game One

The Lady Wolverines allowed just one score in the bottom of the first but crossed six runs in the first, six in the second and eight in the third — rolling to a 20-1 victory in three innings.

Gonzalez batted 2-for-3 with a double, drove in two runs and scored another.

Both Pinedo and Gonzales hit 1-for-1 with three runs and two RBI, and Dazzy Haro finished 1-for-3 with a team-best four RBI and three runs.

Without hits, Reyes drove in two runs and scored two of her own, Rodriguez crossed twice and drove in one and sophomore Alexa Aranda scored three times.

Tovar scored two runs, Simental added an RBI, Simental added an RBI and Rojas scored once.

Benavides earned the complete-game win, allowing one but tossing a no-hitter with three strikeouts against just two walks over three innings.

Game Two

Without inning-by-inning totals, the Lady Wolverines cruised by a similar score in the second game of the series — winning 20-2 in three frames.

Rodriguez hit a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, a team-high three RBI and two runs.

Gonzales went 1-for-1, scored three times and drove in a run.

Gonzalez and Aranda each finished 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and scored twice.

Freshman Veronica Torres closed 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Without hits, Reyes and Hillstead crossed three times apiece, Rojas and Briseida Haro scored two runs each and junior Kyona Gonzalez posted one run — Rojas adding an RBI.

Benavides threw her second straight three-inning no-hitter, allowing two runs — one earned — with six punchouts and four free passes in the complete-game win.

Game Three

West Wendover completed the series sweep with its third-consecutive three-inning victory, winning by 20 runs in a 22-2 contest.

The Lady Wolverines put up eight runs in the first inning, 10 in the second and four in the third — allowing one in the second and another in the third.

Benavides tallied her third straight no-hitter, giving up two runs — one earned — with six Ks and six walks over three innings for the complete-game win.

At the plate, Pinedo and Briseida Haro each hit 2-for-3 — Pinedo scoring three runs and driving in one, Haro driving in three runs and scoring once.

Rodriguez was 1-for-1 with a dinger, a team-high four RBI and a run scored.

Gonzales also batted 1-for-1 with three runs and two RBI, Rojas going 1-for-1 as well with an RBI.

Aranda finished 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs.

Without knocks, Dazzy Haro and Kyona Gonzales scored three runs apiece, Faith Gonzalez crossed twice and drove in a run and Tovar came across twice.

Hillstead and Reyes each posted an RBI and a run, and freshman Brylee Soriano drove in one run.

Up Next

The Lady Wolverines (3-7 overall, 3-3 in league) were scheduled to play another 2A North series on the road, facing Pershing County at 4 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader at 10 a.m. Saturday, in Lovelock.