LOVELOCK — Prior to the 2A North regional softball tournament, No. 1 Pershing County had not lost a league game all season.

Entering the tournament with an 18-0 conference record and a three-game sweep of No. 4 West Wendover by scores of 21-8 and a pair of 18-1 wins, the Lady Mustangs appeared to be a lock to advance to the second round.

But, the No. 4 Lady Wolverines gave the No. 1 Lady Mustangs all they wanted and then some Friday, Pershing County hanging on for dear life — West Wendover scoring the last three runs of the contest in a 4-3 loss.

From the loser’s bracket, West Wendover extended its season Friday afternoon with a 19-4 blowout of No. 3 Yerington.

However, the second contest against Pershing County, which lost 6-5 to Battle Mountain and 8-5 to the Lady Longhorns in the championship, was not anything like the first matchup, the Lady Mustangs dominating throughout in a 15-0 victory — ending the Lady Wolverines’ season Saturday morning.

Versus Pershing County — Game One

After a scoreless first inning, Pershing County built a 4-0 lead in the home half of the second inning.

But, West Wendover never allowed another run for the remainder of the contest — posting five-consecutive zeros.

In the top of the third, the Lady Wolverines began their comeback bid — cutting the deficit in half with a two-run frame.

The fourth, fifth and sixth played out scoreless for both teams.

West Wendover plated a run in the top of the seventh — knifing the gap to one — but came up a run shy of tying the contest in a 4-3 battle.

At the plate, senior Cyanna Rodriguez hit 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Junior Priscila Simental batted 1-for-3, drove in another and scored one of her own — senior Dazzy Haro also going 1-for-3.

Without hits, juniors Lesly Tovar and Vivika Reyes crossed once apiece.

In the circle, junior Leticia Benavides took the loss — allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits with six walks and a strikeout over six innings.

WEST WENDOVER — 002 000 1 — 341

PERSHING COUNTY — 040 000 0 — 452

Versus Yerington

Against the Lady Lions, the Lady Wolverines controlled the outcome of the elimination contest from start to finish in a 19-4 win.

West Wendover led 5-1 after the first inning, 8-2 following a 3-1 advantage in the second and opened 12-2 lead with a 4-0 run in the third.

The Lady Wolverines exploded with a seven-run top half of the fifth — opening a 17-run cushion — and Yerington plated two runs in the home half but fell by the mercy rule with the margin at 15 and the score at 19-4.

Rodriguez hit 3-for-4 with a double, scored a team-high four runs and tied for the team lead with three RBI.

Sophomore Destiny Gonzales batted 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs.

Haro went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs, and Simental was 2-for-5 with three runs and two RBI.

Sophomore Faith Gonzalez finished 1-for-2 with a double, drove in two runs and scored twice.

Tovar closed 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

Reyes hit 1-for-4, scored two runs and drove in another — sophomore Alexa Aranda batting 1-for-4 and crossing once.

Without a hit, senior Mia Pineda scored one time.

Benavides earned the complete-game win, allowing four runs — two earned — on three hits with six walks and three Ks across five innings.

WEST WENDOVER — 534 07 — (19)(14)2

YERINGTON — 110 02 — 434

Versus Pershing County — Game Two

After surviving a serious scare from West Wendover in Friday’s contest, the Lady Mustangs left no doubt in Saturday’s elimination contest — rattling off a 15-0 win by the run rule in just three innings.

Pershing County plated six runs in the first inning, seven in the second and three in the home half of the third.

The Lady Wolverines were limited to two hits; Rodriguez batting 1-for-1 and Simental going 1-for-2.

In the circle, Benavides too the loss and gave up 15 runs — only three earned — on eight hits with four walks across 2-1/3 innings.

Defensively, West Wendover committed six errors.

WEST WENDOVER — 000 — 026

PERSCHING COUNTY — 672 — (15)80