No. 1 Lady Leopards host Smith Valley

WELLS — For the Division 1A North regional softball tournament, the East only received one participant — the West receiving three invites.

Luckily for Wells, the Lady Leopards are the No. 1 seed from the East and will host No. 3 Smith Valley at 9 a.m. Friday.

On the season, Wells is 23-6 overall and 7-0 against league opponents.

The Lady Leopards defeated Carlin four times each and Eureka three times, defeating the Lady Railroaders by scores of 16-6, 8-2, 17-0 and 14-6 — dismantling the Lady Vandals by tallies of 17-1, 16-1 and 20-5.

As for Smith Valley, the Lady Bulldogs are 14-6 on the season and have gone 10-4 in league play.

For Wells, senior Kyanna DelRio paces the lineup with a .606 batting average and 43 hits — smacking seven doubles, scoring 34 runs and driving in 27 more.

Junior Jillian Rodriguez is hitting .603 and provides major power, leading the team with seven home runs and four triples, 47 runs and 38 RBI — adding seven doubles.

Senior Kalee Higbee continues the firepower with a .569 average, a team-high 11 doubles, a triple, 32 RBI and 12 runs.

Senior Jasmin Garcia is another .500-plus hitter with a .507 average, nine doubles, two homers, 38 runs and 29 RBI.

Senior Abigail Luttrell bats .423 with a pair of doubles, 16 RBI and seven runs; senior Falon Iveson is at .422 with eight doubles, three triples and a home run and Elizabeth Rivera has hit .421 with three doubles, 19 runs and nine RBI.

Senior Saige Hall has batted .397 with five doubles and a triple — scoring 34 runs and driving in 19 more — and sophomore Tiffany Higbee has gone .346 with five doubles and a triple, 19 runs and 12 RBI.

Freshman Rayna Hammons is hitting .333 with four doubles, 30 runs scored and 13 RBI — junior Zaltana Stevens going .258 with a double, 14 runs and six RBI.

Taking full advantage against poor defenses, Wells has used its speed to its full advantage — stealing 160 bases as a team.

DelRio has swiped 27 bags, Rodriguez has stolen 23 bases and Hall has tallied 22 steals — Garcia adding 19, Iveson swiping 18 and Hammons tacking on 15 more.

Rivera and Higbee near double-digit steals with nine apiece.

In total, the Lady Leopards have 13 players who notched a steal — 12 of whom have at least two or more each.

Defensively, Wells fields the ball at an .888 clip — committing 57 errors in 511 chances.

In the circle, Higbee leads the team with a 2.86 ERA across a staff-high 83-1/3 innings of work — topping the rotation with 95 strikeouts against 36 walks.

DelRio has posted a 4.30 ERA with 44 Ks and 20 free passes through 27-2/3 frames.

Game Time

The East No. 1 Lady Leopards will host the West No. 3 Lady Bulldogs in the first round of the 1A North regional softball tournament at 9 a.m. Friday, in Wells, the winner advancing to the regional semifinal at approximately 3 p.m. Friday — the loser playing an elimination contest at approximately 1 p.m. Friday.

