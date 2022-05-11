No. 5 Elko faces No. 4 Lowry in first round

WINNEMUCCA — If the Elko softball team wants to advance in the 3A North regional tournament, the Lady Indians cannot go 10 years between wins against Lowry.

In fact, No. 5 Elko (12-13 overall, 7-8 in league and 5-1 in crossovers) can’t afford to even go 10 weeks between wins over No. 4 Lowry (16-15 overall, 7-8 in league and 6-0 in crossovers) — the Lady Buckaroos winning the regular-season series two games to one.

In the opener on April 1, the Lady Indians beat Lowry 5-4 in eight innings for their first win over the Lady Bucks since 2012.

But, Lowry had the last laugh — claiming the series with consecutive wins in the April 2 doubleheader by scores of 13-11 and 14-1.

Sophomore Savannah Stoker leads Lowry at the plate, smacking the ball at .538 with 47 hits, 10 home runs, five triples and 45 RBI — sharing the team high 11 doubles.

She has also scored 42 times.

Junior Shelbi Hoyt tops the roster with 44 runs scored and shares the team lead with 11 doubles — batting .415 with 26 RBI, four dingers and a triple — and senior Kenzi Dowd-Smith also hits .415 with 40 RBI, 28 runs, eight doubles, two park jobs and a pair of triples.

Senior Bailey Hayes has gone .380 with 34 runs, 19 RBI, six doubles and two triples — senior Kadence Cooney batting .354 with 22 RBI, seven runs and three doubles.

Junior Megan Cook has hit .353 with six doubles and a triple — scoring 36 runs and driving in 24 — sophomore Maddison McClure rounding out the .300-plus batters with a .327 average, five doubles, 16 RBI and four runs.

As a team, Lowry has stolen 75 bases.

Dowd-Smith tops the team with 15 swipes, Stoker has 14 steals and Cook is also in double-digit steals with 13.

Defensively, the Lady Bucks field the ball at a .927 clip — committing 53 errors in 725 total chances.

Cooney paces the pitching staff with eight wins, posting an 8-7 record with a 4.84 ERA — striking out 60 batters and walking 43 across 89-2/3 innings.

In 64-2/3 frames, Stoker is 6-4 with a 4.55 ERA —punching out a team-high 77 hitters but walking 71.

Senior Peyton Cassinelli is 1-1 with a 7.41 ERA in 5-2/3 innings with seven Ks and five free passes.

For Elko, sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes leads the attack at the dish with a .436 average — hitting a double and a homer, scoring 21 runs and driving in a team0-high 20.

Sophomore Candice Kley is batting .413 with a roster-best five doubles, two triples, 19 RBI and 19 runs scored.

As a freshman, Elizabeth Romero (.385) paces the lineup with 30 hits, 27 runs and two homers — sharing the team high with 20 RBI — adding four doubles and a triple.

Sophomore Alea Benitez is hitting .333 with a team-high six triples, 25 runs and seven RBI — sophomore Amaja Meza also batting .333 with four doubles, a dinger, 15 RBI and 15 runs.

Sophomore Ella Rainwater has gone .310 with four doubles and a yard job — driving in 17 runs and scoring six times — junior Nikole Grover closing out the .300-plus hitters with a .304 average, 12 runs and two RBI.

Elko has stolen 58 bases, paced by 11 swipes from Romero — Cervantes and Benitez following with nine each, junior Ariah Sandoval tallying seven and Kley adding five.

The Lady Indians’ fielding percentage has fallen below .900 to .899, committing 66 errors in 656 chances.

Rainwater leads the pitching rotation in wins, innings and strikeouts — going 7-7 with a 5.94 ERA across 83-2/3 innings with 63 Ks and 50 walks.

In 52-1/3 innings, senior Abagail Whitted is 4-6 with a 6.29 ERA — punching out 44 hitters and walking 35.

Junior Anndria Kay — in 6-2/3 innings — is 1-0 and has fanned five batters and handed free passes to five more.

Game Time

The No. 5 Lady Indians (12-13 overall, 7-8 in league and 5-1 in crossovers) will face No. 4 Lowry ((16-15 overall, 7-8 in league and 6-0 in crossovers) in the first round of the 3A North regional tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday, in Winnemucca.

The winner will advance to take on East No. 1 Fernley at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the loser playing a win-or-go-home contest at 10 a.m. Friday.

