Playoff-bound Elko hosts No. 1 Fernley

ELKO — Regardless of what happens in the last series of the regular season, Elko’s softball team will be in the Division 3A North regional tournament.

The only thing left to determine is which seed will be next to the Lady Indians’ name on the bracket.

Elko (12-10 overall, 7-5 in league and 5-1 in crossovers) — as of now — is the No. 4 seed in the 3A North.

At 3 p.m. Friday, the Lady Indians will host the No. 1 team in the land, Fernley — as of Thursday — possessing a 22-6 overall record with a 10-1 record in league play and a perfect 6-0 record versus the West.

Senior Aly Sullivan leads the Lady Vaqueros with a .538 average in 13 at-bats, going for a double and posting nine runs with three RBI.

Junior Mackenzie Depaoli is hitting .438with eight doubles, a triple and a home run — driving in a team-high 29 runs and scoring 25 times.

Senior Kacie Harer has gone .419 at the plate with six doubles and a triple, 22 runs and seven RBI — sophomore Nadia Velasquez rounding out Fernley’s .400-plus hitters with a .407 average, three doubles, a triple and 27 runs with 10 RBI.

Fellow sophomore Starr Schennum nears the .400 mark with a .397 average, a team-high 10 doubles and a triple — driving in 24 runs and scoring 23 of her own.

At .392, senior Braelyn Birkel also has 11 extra-base knocks — going for eight doubles, two triples and a dinger — pacing the roster with 30 runs scored and driving in 22 more.

Senior Haeley Diehl Lea is batting .384 with four doubles and two triples, 18 runs and 17 RBI — senior Mackenzie Viehland going .381 with five doubles, 21 RBI and 12 runs scored.

As a team, Fernley has 36 steals — Birkel leading the way with eight swipes, Velasquez notching seven, Diehl Lea adding six and freshman Sara Moffett turning in five.

The Lady Vaqueros have struggled a bit defensively, fielding the ball at .858 — committing 50 errors in 352 total chances.

In the circle, Depaoli has been stellar — leading the team in every statistical category with 11 wins (11-4) and a 2.20 ERA.

In 86 innings of work, she has struck out 130 batters and walked only 23.

Viehland is 8-2 with a 4.09 ERA over 51-1/3 frames, punching out 46 hitters and handing free passes to 20 hitters.

For the Lady Indians, sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes leads the lineup with a .449 average — hitting a double and a homer — sharing the team high with 19 RBI and scoring 20 runs.

Sophomore Candice Kley follows closely with a .444 average, tying for the team lead with five doubles and adding a pair triples — also driving in runs and scoring 18 times.

As a freshman, Elizabeth Romero closes out Elko’s .400-plus hitters at .406 — splitting the team lead with 19 RBI — whacking a team-high two dingers and scoring a roster-best 26 runs, adding three doubles and a triple.

Sophomore Alea Benitez is hitting .367 and has made the made the most of her knocks, five going for triples — scoring 24 runs and driving in seven.

Fellow sophomore Amaja Meza has batted .359 with four doubles, 14 RBI and 14 runs — sophomore Ella Rainwater going .333 with three doubles and a deep shot, 16 RBI and six runs.

Junior Ariah Sandoval has come on quickly and is hitting .316 with a pair of doubles, 15 runs and 14 RBI — junior Nikole Grover rounding out the .300-plus hitters at .304 with 12 runs and two RBI.

On the bases, Elko has 58 steals — Romero swiping a team-high 11 bags.

Cervantes and Benitez each have nine steals, Sandoval has added seven, Kley posting four and junior courtesy runner Alysia Madigan adding three steals.

Defensively, the Lady Indians have fielded the ball fairly well at .896 — committing 58 errors in 556 total chances.

Rainwater leads the pitching staff in innings, wins and strikeouts — posting a 7-5 record with a 6.56 ERA and 51 Ks versus 42 walks across 69-1/3 frames.

In 47-1/3 innings, senior Abagail Whitted is 4-5 with a 5.62 ERA — striking out 43 batters and walking 32.

Junior Anndria Kay — a call-up from the junior varsity — currently has the team’s lowest ERA at 4.67 with five Ks and five walks over six innings and is coming off a one-walk, no-hitter last week at Dayton.

Game Time

The Lady Indians (12-11 overall, 7-5 in league) will look to maintain their position or improve its seed versus No. 1 Fernley (22-6 overall, 10-1 in league as of Thursday) at 3 p.m. Friday, at Newton Field, the regular season closing with a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday.

