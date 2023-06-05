ELKO — An All-League or an All-Region selection is nice, but an All-State selection is even more prestigious.
With the release of the Division 3A softball awards, Elko junior Avvi Robles knocked down all three of the aforementioned honors.
Robles was a 1st-Team All-League choice of the 3A North-East, a 1st-Team All-North player and a 2nd-Team All-State performer.
2nd-Team All-State
Utility — Elko junior Avvi Robles
1st-Team All-Region
Utility — Elko junior Avvi Robles
1st-Team All-League
Utility — Elko junior Avvi Robles
Infield — Elko sophomore Addison Seipp
Outfield — Spring Creek senior Kylie Harris
Pitcher — Elko freshman Taylor Hunton
2nd-Team All-Region
Infield — Elko sophomore Addison Seipp
Outfield — Spring Creek senior Kylie Harris
Pitcher — Elko freshman Taylor Hunton
2nd-Team All-League
Infield — Spring Creek sophomore Alyson Clarke
Outfield — Elko sophomore Kallista Crouch
Outfield — Spring Creek sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson
Pitcher — Elko freshman Taylor Hunton
Honorable Mentions
Infield — Elko junior Amaja Meza
Infield — Spring Creek freshman Mackenzie Morfin