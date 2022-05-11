Spring Creek, Fallon on quick turnaround

WINNEMUCCA — At 12:15 p.m. Thursday, the Spring Creek softball team will face Fallon for the fourth time in a matter of six days.

The No. 3 Lady Greenwave (18-8 overall, 11-4 in league and 6-0 in crossovers) beat the No. 6 Lady Spartans (12-14 overall, 6-9 overall and 5-1 in crossovers) swept the Lady Spartans in a three-game series on Friday and Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Fallon opened the set with a 7-3 victory and took the doubleheader ballgames by tallies of 8-6 and 14-3.

Junior Lydia Bergman tops the Lady Wave with a .506 average, 49 RBI, 44 runs scored, 10 deep blasts and 10 doubles.

As a sophomore, Reece Hutchings is batting .476 with a team-high 40 hits, eight doubles, a roster-best five triples and two homers — driving in 39 runs and scoring 29 of her own.

Freshman Dana Buckmaster is hitting .414 with four doubles and a triple, 24 runs and 14 RBI.

Another freshman, Vernita Fillmore, has gone .366 with two doubles and two triples — scoring 39 runs and driving in 11 more — and fellow ninth-grader Taralynn Vershum has batted .356 with four doubles, 28 RBI and 19 runs.

Freshman Raygen Bartel rounds out the .300-plus batters with a .312 average, seven runs and three RBI.

As a team, Fallon has stolen 35 bases — Fillmore swiping eight bags, Bergan stealing seven and sophomore Kiley Wallace adding six.

Defensively, the Lady Wave field the ball at an .898 clip — committing 64 errors in 626 chances.

In the circle, Fillmore has been stellar — going 9-3 with a team-best 1.35 ERA with a team-high 58 strikeouts against 13 walks in a rotation-high 72-1/3 innings.

Senior Shayda Lofthouse is 4-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 21 free passes and 19 strikeouts across 41-1/3 innings.

In 16 frames, freshman Rochelle Prentice is a perfect 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA — walking 13 batters and fanning 12.

Buckmaster is 1-0 with an ERA of two-even with five Ks and four walks in seven innings.

For the Lady Spartans, junior Abby MacDiarmid paces the lineup with a .458 batting average, 33 hits, 23 RBI, four triples and three homers — adding six doubles and 24 runs.

As a freshman, Ashlynn Sorenson (.392) is tied for the team high with 25 runs scored, leads the roster with nine doubles and has three triples, a home run and 21 RBI.

Sophomore Chloe Patzer has gone .385 with two doubles and a triple — scoring 14 runs and driving in 13 more — senior Janeigha Stutesman hitting .380 with eight doubles, two dingers, a team-high 25 runs and 17 RBI.

Junior Jasmine Mullins — in 12 at-bats — closes out the .300-plus batters with a .333 average, three doubles, seven runs and four RBI.

Senior Nyha Harris nears .300 at .290 with six doubles, a triple and a yard job with 21 runs and 13 RBI.

Senior Riley Moon (.265) is tied for the team high with 25 runs scored, 19 RBI, three doubles, a triple and a grand slam.

In total, Spring Creek has stolen 113 bases — MacDiarmid leading the way with 17 steals, Stutesman and Harris following with 13 apiece, freshman Hannah Montoya swiping 11 bases and Sorenson giving the Lady Spartans five players with double-digit steals at 10.

As a defense, the Lady Spartans field the ball at .891 — committing 68 errors in 625 chances.

In the pitching staff, freshman Alyson Clarke is 6-1 with a 5.81 ERA — striking out 58 batters and walking 37 across a team-high 56-2/3 innings.

Stutesman is 4-3 with a team-low 3.99 ERA with a staff-best 66 Ks versus 16 walks in 52-2/3 frames.

Patzer is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA, handing out 18 free passes and striking out 13 in 22-2/3 innings.

Game Time

The No. 6 Lady Spartans (12-14 overall, 6-9 overall and 5-1 in crossovers) will play No. 3 Fallon (18-8 overall, 11-4 in league and 6-0 in crossovers) in a rematch of the last series during the first round of the 3A north regional tournament at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, in Winnemucca.

The winner will advance to face No. 2 North Valleys at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the loser playing for its postseason life at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.