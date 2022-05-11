 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Creek, Fallon on quick turnaround

Evelyn Bright

Spring Creek's Evelyn Bright hits an RBI single against Fallon on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Spring Creek. The Lady Spartans lost the game 7-3 and were swept in the series in by the Lady Greenwave.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

WINNEMUCCA — At 12:15 p.m. Thursday, the Spring Creek softball team will face Fallon for the fourth time in a matter of six days.

The No. 3 Lady Greenwave (18-8 overall, 11-4 in league and 6-0 in crossovers) beat the No. 6 Lady Spartans (12-14 overall, 6-9 overall and 5-1 in crossovers) swept the Lady Spartans in a three-game series on Friday and Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Fallon opened the set with a 7-3 victory and took the doubleheader ballgames by tallies of 8-6 and 14-3.

Junior Lydia Bergman tops the Lady Wave with a .506 average, 49 RBI, 44 runs scored, 10 deep blasts and 10 doubles.

As a sophomore, Reece Hutchings is batting .476 with a team-high 40 hits, eight doubles, a roster-best five triples and two homers — driving in 39 runs and scoring 29 of her own.

Freshman Dana Buckmaster is hitting .414 with four doubles and a triple, 24 runs and 14 RBI.

Another freshman, Vernita Fillmore, has gone .366 with two doubles and two triples — scoring 39 runs and driving in 11 more — and fellow ninth-grader Taralynn Vershum has batted .356 with four doubles, 28 RBI and 19 runs.

Freshman Raygen Bartel rounds out the .300-plus batters with a .312 average, seven runs and three RBI.

As a team, Fallon has stolen 35 bases — Fillmore swiping eight bags, Bergan stealing seven and sophomore Kiley Wallace adding six.

Defensively, the Lady Wave field the ball at an .898 clip — committing 64 errors in 626 chances.

In the circle, Fillmore has been stellar — going 9-3 with a team-best 1.35 ERA with a team-high 58 strikeouts against 13 walks in a rotation-high 72-1/3 innings.

Senior Shayda Lofthouse is 4-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 21 free passes and 19 strikeouts across 41-1/3 innings.

In 16 frames, freshman Rochelle Prentice is a perfect 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA — walking 13 batters and fanning 12.

Buckmaster is 1-0 with an ERA of two-even with five Ks and four walks in seven innings.

For the Lady Spartans, junior Abby MacDiarmid paces the lineup with a .458 batting average, 33 hits, 23 RBI, four triples and three homers — adding six doubles and 24 runs.

As a freshman, Ashlynn Sorenson (.392) is tied for the team high with 25 runs scored, leads the roster with nine doubles and has three triples, a home run and 21 RBI.

Sophomore Chloe Patzer has gone .385 with two doubles and a triple — scoring 14 runs and driving in 13 more — senior Janeigha Stutesman hitting .380 with eight doubles, two dingers, a team-high 25 runs and 17 RBI.

Junior Jasmine Mullins — in 12 at-bats — closes out the .300-plus batters with a .333 average, three doubles, seven runs and four RBI.

Senior Nyha Harris nears .300 at .290 with six doubles, a triple and a yard job with 21 runs and 13 RBI.

Senior Riley Moon (.265) is tied for the team high with 25 runs scored, 19 RBI, three doubles, a triple and a grand slam.

In total, Spring Creek has stolen 113 bases — MacDiarmid leading the way with 17 steals, Stutesman and Harris following with 13 apiece, freshman Hannah Montoya swiping 11 bases and Sorenson giving the Lady Spartans five players with double-digit steals at 10.

As a defense, the Lady Spartans field the ball at .891 — committing 68 errors in 625 chances.

In the pitching staff, freshman Alyson Clarke is 6-1 with a 5.81 ERA — striking out 58 batters and walking 37 across a team-high 56-2/3 innings.

Stutesman is 4-3 with a team-low 3.99 ERA with a staff-best 66 Ks versus 16 walks in 52-2/3 frames.

Patzer is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA, handing out 18 free passes and striking out 13 in 22-2/3 innings.

Game Time

The No. 6 Lady Spartans (12-14 overall, 6-9 overall and 5-1 in crossovers) will play No. 3 Fallon (18-8 overall, 11-4 in league and 6-0 in crossovers) in a rematch of the last series during the first round of the 3A north regional tournament at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, in Winnemucca.

The winner will advance to face No. 2 North Valleys at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the loser playing for its postseason life at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

In the first round of the regional tournament, the opponents will feature a rematch — No. 6 Spring Creek (13-10 overall, 6-9 in league and 5-1 in crossovers against the West) facing No. 3 Fallon (18-8 overall, 11-4 in league and 6-0 in crossovers) at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, in Winnemucca.

