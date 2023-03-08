SPRING CREEK — During the 2022 season, the Spring Creek softball team experienced its best winning percentage in more than a decade.

The Lady Spartans went 13-12 overall and 6-9 in league play of the Division 3A North-East — notching a victory over both Fernley and Lowry — and dropped a pair of hard-fought, one-run losses in the 3A North regional tournament to Fallon (10-9) and Lowry (13-12).

The Lady Spartans graduated mainstay Janeigha Stutesman, who hit .380 with eight doubles and three home runs, scored 29 times and drove in 22 runs.

They will really miss Stutesman’s arm, going 4-4 with a team-low 3.62 ERA and team-high 79 strikeouts against 24 walks.

Spring Creek also graduated senior Nyha Harris, who batted .305 with nine doubles, two dingers and a triples — scoring 24 runs and driving in 17 more.

Riley Moon graduated after scoring a team-high 31 runs, hitting .273 with 24 RBI, four doubles, a pair of triples and a long ball.

Unfortunately, the passing of senior Abby MacDiarmid — who batted a team-best .460 with a roster-high 30 RBI, nine doubles, a team-leading four triples and three home runs and 29 runs scored — has left a hole on the diamond and in the hearts of the program, family, friends and the community as a whole.

But, the Lady Spartans are charging forward.

Spring Creek is poised to take the next steps toward becoming a top program — despite the afore-mentioned losses — opening the season with a 1-5 record at the Needles tournament against some large-school clubs.

The Lady Spartans began with an 8-6 loss to Division 4A South program Silverado, a 12-2 defeat to Palo Verde (California), 13-0 shutout at the hands of 5A South squad Rancho and were blanked 16-0 by Aquinas (California).

But, Spring Creek mounted a convincing 13-5 victory over Holbrook (Arizona) before being shut out 10-0 by Coachella Valley (California).

“We hit the ball really well and we competed against some big teams with some girls who have already committed to D-I schools,” said Spring Creek head coach Sandi Moon.

Returners

As a freshman, now-sophomore Ashlynn Sorenson raked at the plate — going .407 with 27 RBI, 26 runs scored, a team-high 11 doubles, three triples and a homer.

Junior Chloe Patzer batted .320 with 15 runs scored, 13 runs driven in, two doubles and a dinger as a sophomore.

On the mound, she 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA with 18 walks and 13 punchouts.

During her junior season, senior Brynly Stewart hit .293 with double and a triple, 15 runs and six RBI.

In her freshman year, now-sophomore Alyson Clarke batted .273 with 16 runs, 14 RBI, a double, a triple and a homer.

In the circle, she paced the Lady Spartans in wins — going 6-1 with a 6.96 ERA with 66 Ks versus 39 free passes across 63-1/3 innings of work.

As a freshman, now-sophomore catcher Hannah Montoya hit .234 with a pair of doubles, two home runs and a triple — scoring 26 runs and driving in 12.

During her junior year, senior Kylie Harris also batted .234 with 14 runs scored, five RBI, two doubles and a triple.

In her sophomore season, now-junior Evelyn Bright went .213 with three doubles and three triples, 11 runs scored and nine RBI.

As a freshman, sophomore Jenny Ramicone scored one run.

Newcomers

Along with eight returning players from last year’s varsity team, the Lady Spartans also bring in five newcomers to the varsity program who can make impacts — including freshmen Karli Nichols, Baeley Davis and Mackenzi Morfin, junior Courtney Burk and senior Bianka Franco.

Season Outlook

“We have about 10 pitchers between the varsity and JV teams, so I think that could be a strength for us,” Moon said. “We need to play good defense and hit the ball well, and I think we can compete with anyone.”

3A North Openers

The Lady Spartans (1-5 overall) will open their 3A North schedule in what should have been home crossovers on the road at a neutral site — due to field conditions and weather — facing North Valleys at 10 a.m. and Hug at noon or 1 p.m. Thursday, in Fallon.

Meet the 2023 Spring Creek Softball Team Kylie Harris Chloe Patzer Ashlynn Sorenson Bianka Franco Courtney Burk Karli Nichols Baeley Davis Mackenzi Morfin Brynly Stewart Alyson Clarke Jenny Ramicone Hannah Montoya Evelyn Bright