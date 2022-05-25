WATCH NOW: Lady Leopards persevere, battle to 15-14 win for state title

RENO — Rarely can a team say that it overcame a 10-run inning and never record an out against the leadoff batter in any inning and still manage a win.

But, in the Division 1A state softball final, Wells did exactly that.

How?

The Lady Leopards scored 10 runs in the frame they gave up 10 — the fourth inning providing a total of 20 runs — Wells battling back from a 14-4 deficit for a 15-14 victory over South No. 1 Pahranagat Valley, beating the Lady Leopards for the second time in the Division 1A Nevada State Softball Championships.

On Saturday, at Damonte Ranch High School, in Reno, Wells and Pahranagat Valley engaged in an all-timer.

North No. 1 Wells advanced to the final round without a loss in the double-elimination tournament, opening Thursday with a 13-7 win over South No. 2 Tonopah and defeating the Lady Panthers for the first time by a score of 15-10 on Friday.

In the championship round, the Lady Leopards needed to lose twice in order to not take home the state title.

However, Wells was beaten in consecutive games in back-to-back years in the championship round by Pahranagat Valley in the 2016 and 2017 seasons — losing in the state final to the Lady Panthers in the 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons.

This time, the Lady Leopards slayed the dragon — not without incident.

Both teams plated a run in the first inning.

Pahranagat Valley sophomore Roxi Hughes scored on an RBI groundout by junior Ryanne Castleton in the top half, Wells junior Jillian Rodriguez crossing on an error behind the plate in the home half.

In the second, the Lady Panthers took a 4-1 lead with a three-run frame.

Senior Marlee Hosier was driven in with a fly ball to short, and freshman Mylah Stout and Hughes were sent across on a double to center field by senior Jersey Tsosie.

Wells was held scoreless in the bottom half, but the Lady Leopards put up a defensive zero in the top of the third — senior pitcher Kyanna DelRio closing the inning with consecutive strikeouts.

The Lady Leopards fought back and tied the score in the home half of the third.

Senior Falen Iveson led off with a triple to right field, DelRio reached on a fielder’s choice — Iveson forcing a throw down the third-base line but getting back to the base — and DelRio stole second base, Iveson scoring on an error behind the dish.

Senior Saige Hall advanced DelRio to third with a sacrifice bunt, and freshman Rayna Hammons reached with an error an error in left field — DelRio rolling home and making the score 4-3.

Another error at first on a bunt by sophomore Tiffany Higbee allowed senior Kalee Higbee to cross, tying the game 4-4.

Tsosie limited the damage with consecutive strikeouts and got the Lady Panthers out pf the inning.

In the top of the fourth, the game got crazy.

Seniors Grace Rhude and Alivia Egbert led off with back-to-back walks, and the bases were loaded when Hughes was hit by a pitch.

Castleton drove in Rhude and Egbert with a double to left field, and Tsosie brought in two on the next at-bat — smacking a triple to the left-center gap — crossing Hughes and Castleton for an 8-4 lead.

An error at first base allowed freshman Hadee Walch to score, and junior Mikelle Stewart was hit by a pitch — placing runners on the corners.

The bases were crammed as Hosier worked a walk, but Kalee Higbee struck out consecutive batters and put two away.

However, the Lady Panthers were not done coming around — Egbert starting a rally with a two-run single and scoring sophomore Megan Hansen and Stewart.

An error at second allowed Hosier to score, and a double by Hughes drove in Egbert for a 13-4 lead.

Castleton extended the inning with a base knock to short, and Hughes rolled home on an error at short — capping a 10-run explosion — the Lady Leopards finally ending the frame with a throw from Hall behind the plate to senior Jasmin Garcia at second, striking down an attempted steal.

After being punched in the mouth and having a momentary meltdown, Wells rallied the troops, hit back and hit the ball — hard.

Garcia led off with a base knock up the middle, and Iveson doubled the opposite way to right field — each scoring on a two-run single to right by DelRio.

Kale Higbee smacked a single to center, Hall advanced the runners with a sac bunt and DelRio scored on a grounder to short by Hammons.

Higbee rolled home on a base knock to center by Tiffany Higbee, but the Lady Panthers cut down a run at the plate for the second out of the inning.

Freshman Elizabeth Rivera worked a walk, and Garcia pumped a two-RBI triple to the right-center gap — crossing Tiffany Higbee and Rivera — making the score 14-11.

Iveson drilled a double to center as well — crossing Garcia — and DelRio continued the frame with another grounder down the first-base line.

Higbee capped a 10-run answer with a two-run triple to right, bringing in Iveson and DelRio — knotting the score at 14-all.

Despite allowing two free passes in the top of the fifth, the Lady Leopards got out of the inning unscathed — recording outs with an acrobatic catch in foul ground near third by Rodríguez, an unassisted groundout to Rodriguez at third and a popup to Garcia at short.

All Wells managed was a one-out single by Tiffany Higbee in the bottom of the fifth.

Egbert drew a leadoff walk in the top of the sixth — the fifth leadoff free pass for the Lady Panthers — but the Lady Leopards sat down the next two batters in order, Hammons making a running grab and what seemed like a sure-thing gapper in left-center and Kalee Higbee fielding a 1-3 groundout.

Tsosie was intentionally walked, and Wells got out of the inning with a 6-4 groundout from Garcia to Iveson at second.

In the home half of the sixth, Garcia reached on a costly error at short and Iveson drew a walk.

Garcia took third base on a passed ball, but Pahranagat Valley notched consecutive outs — Stewart making an outstanding catch in foul territory by the Lady Panthers’ dugout and a punchout by Tsosie.

Another error at short on a grounder by Hall allowed Garcia to score for a one-run lead.

A 1-3 groundout to Tsosie ended the frame, but the Lady Panthers needed a run to extend the game.

In the top of the seventh, Stewart did her part — thumping a first-pitch single up the middle on the ground.

But, Wells did itself a lot of good on the next AB — turning a 4-6-3 double play from Iveson t0 Garcia and over to DelRio.

Stout staved off elimination with a two-out base knock to center, but Garcia ended Pahranagat Valley’s dominance with a 6-3 groundball — the clincher winding up in DelRio’s glove — the Lady Leopards claiming the 1A state title with a 15-14 victory in a slugfest.

For Higbee, the win was bittersweet — as she came in and saved the 2019 state final as well, wearing Pahranagat Valley jersey then.

Garcia hit 3-for-5 with a triple — driving in three runs and scoring three of her own — Iveson finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple, three runs scored and an RBI.

Tiffany Higbee went 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored once.

Kalee Higbee batted 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a pair of runs — Rodriguez going 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

DelRio closed 2-for-5, scored three time and drove in two runs.

Hammons rounded out the Wells knocks and finished 1-for-5 with an RBI.

Without a knock, Rivera scored one run.

In the circle, Higbee got the win — allowing seven runs (just one earned) on seven hits with five walks and two strikeouts in four innings.

DelRio — in her start — gave up seven runs (six earned) on three hits with six free passes and four Ks across three frames.

For Pahranagat Valley, Tsosie went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple with four RBI — Castleton hitting 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI and a run scored.

Egbert was 1-for-2 — driving in two runs and scoring twice — Hughes batted 1-for-3 with a double, four runs and an RBI and Stewart finished 1-for-3 with a run.

Stout closed out the knocks for the Lady Panthers, going 1-for-4 and scoring once.

In the circle, Tsosie took the loss — allowing 15 runs (12 earned) on 16 hits with seven strikeouts and four walks over six innings.

PAHRANAGAT VALLEY — 130 (10)00 0 — (14)(10)9

WELLS — 103 (10)01 X — (15)(16)4

Congratulations to the Wells softball team and its coaches on a fantastic season and a thrilling finish to the state title game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.