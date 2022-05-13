 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans fall 1-run short in another classic

  • 0
Ashlynn Sorenson

Spring Creek's Ashlynn Sorenson gives the Lady Spartans a 12-10 lead against Lowry with a two-run single in the top of the sixth inning during the Division 3A North regional tournament on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Winnemucca. However, the Lady Buckaroos scored three runs in the bottom half of the sixth and eliminated Spring Creek in a 13-12 thriller.

 Anthony Mori

WINNEMUCCA — Following a heartbreaking 10-9 loss Thursday to Fallon in the first round of the 3A North regional tournament, it would have been easy for Spring Creek to have an emotional letdown carry over to Friday’s elimination ballgame versus Lowry.

But, the Lady Spartans never felt sorry for themselves, fought hard and played well — together — clear until the final swing.

Spring Creek fell behind 10-4 but fought back with eight-unanswered runs for a 12-10 lead in the top of the sixth inning — only to see the Lady Buckaroos also show grit and post three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Lowry prevailed in the back-and-forth, give-and-take affair and ended Spring Creek’s season with a 13-12 victory.

Neither team scored in the first inning.

The Lady Spartans were retired in order in the opening frame, and Spring Creek escaped a two-out challenge by Lowry in the home half — senior Kenzi Dowd-Smith driving a double and senior Bailey Hayes drawing a walk — leaving runners on second and third with a strikeout by freshman pitcher Alyson Clarke.

People are also reading…

In the second, Spring Creek also made a push with two gone — senior Nyha Harris lifting a double to center field and Clarke lining a base knock to second base — but Lowry senior pitcher Kadence Cooney also made a clutch K.

Lowry plated the first runs of the contest in the bottom of the second.

With two gone, junior Shelbie Hoyt drove in sophomore Bailey Peterson with a grounder to left field for a 1-0 lead.

With runners on second and third, sophomore stud Savannah Stoker pulled a pitch to right field — lining a rocket into the gap — and got on her horse, galloping around all the bases.

Her three-run, inside-the-park homer opened a 4-0 lead.

The Lady Spartans gained a run back in the top of the third.

Junior Brynly Stewart led off and reached with an error on an infield popup, and senior Riley Moon walked — the lead runner thrown out on a fielder’s choice grounder by junior Abby MacDiarmid.

Moon rolled home on a base knock to left by senior Janeigha Stutesman, but the Lady Spartans stranded the bases full — coming after a walk to sophomore Chloe Patzer — grounding into a fielder’s choice.

Lowry reassumed a four-run lead in the home half, Hayes leading off with a double and scoring on a groundout RBI by Cooney.

Spring Creek knifed the deficit to one with three runs in the fourth.

Freshman Hannah Montoya singled to second, and Stewart hit a base knock to left.

With two outs, MacDiarmid ripped a two-run double on a line to center — scoring Montoya and Stewart — and Stutesman earned a free pass.

Freshman Ashlynn Sorenson poked an RBI single the opposite way through the right side, driving in MacDiarmid and making the score 5-4.

In ebb-and-flow fashion, the Lady Bucks fought fire with fire — answering with a six-run burst in the homer half.

Sophomore Maddison McClure hit a one-out single to left field, Hoyt reached on a bunt and Stoker launched a three-run bomb over the fence in right field — pushing the margin to double at 8-4.

Dowd-Smith drew a walk, Hayes popped up in the infield but reached on an error and junior Megan Cook thumped a double — crossing Dowd-Smith and Hayes — opening a six-run cushion.

The Lady Spartans began the march back in the top of the fifth.

Harris and Clarke walked and Montoya was hit by a pitch, and a bases-loaded free pass to Stewart crossed Harris — making the score 10-5 — and another walk to Moon drove in Clarke for a 10-6 tally.

Montoya stole home as Moon swiped second, and Stewart rolled across the dish on a passed ball — slicing the gap to two at 10-8.

In the top of the sixth, Spring Creek not only eliminated the deficit — the Lady Spartans went to the front.

In the leadoff spot, Clarke worked a walk against a full count and Stewart singled on a pop fly to second.

Clarke scored on a line-drive double to left by Moon — Stewart thrown out at the plate — who advanced to third on the throw.

Moon tied the game on a base knock up the middle by MacDiarmid — who stole second base — and Stutesman won a walk and took second base on a passed ball.

Sorenson played well beyond her years, crushing a line-drive double to center — scoring MacDiarmid and Stutesman — giving Spring Creek a 12-10 lead.

In the home half of the sixth, Hayes reached on a one-out error but the Lady Spartans recorded the second out with a line out to Sorenson in center.

But, Cooney brought the Lady Bucks to within one on a double to right field — crossing Hayes and making the score 12-11.

Another error on a ball that would have been tough but makeable play allowed sophomore Hayden Case to reach, and Peterson worked a full-count walk and loaded the bases.

McClure stepped in the box ready to hit, smacking a first-pitch line-drive single up the middle — scoring Cooney and Case — opening a one-run lead for Lowry.

In the top of the seventh, the Lady Spartans’ season ended with a one-two-three frame — Cooney advancing the Lady Bucks to the next round with a strikeout.

Stoker finished 2-for-4 with a double, a dinger and six RBI — scoring two runs.

McClure and Cooney each went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored — Cooney thumping a double and McClure providing the game-winning knock — and Hoyt hit 2-for-5 with two runs and drove in one.

Hayes was 1-for-3 with a double and a game-high three runs — Peterson and Dowd-Smith both going 1-for-3 with a double and scoring a run.

Cook closed 1-for-4 with a two-run double.

Without a hit, Case scored a pair of runs.

For Spring Creek, Stewart hit 2-for-3 and scored two runs and drove in another.

Sorenson went 2-for-4 with a double with three RBI, and MacDiarmid batted 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs.

Moon went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored — Stutesman going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run of her own.

Clarke and Montoya each hit 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Harris closed out the hits for the Lady Spartans — finishing 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

In the circle, Cooney got the win — allowing seven runs (seven earned) on 11 hits with five strikeouts and four walks over 5-1/3 innings.

Stoker — in an inning of middle relief — gave up five runs with six free passes and a strikeout.

Stutesman took the loss, allowing five-unearned runs on three hits with three Ks and two walks across 2-2/3 innings.

In her start, Clarke gave up eight runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and a free pass in 3-1/3 frames.

SPRING CREEK — 001 344 0 — (12)(11)4

FALLON — 041 503 X — (13)(12)1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Spring Creek, Fallon on quick turnaround

Spring Creek, Fallon on quick turnaround

The No. 6 Lady Spartans (12-14 overall, 6-9 overall and 5-1 in crossovers) will play No. 3 Fallon (18-8 overall, 11-4 in league and 6-0 in crossovers) in a rematch of the last series during the first round of the 3A north regional tournament at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, in Winnemucca.

Lady Spartans lose four straight

Lady Spartans lose four straight

In the first round of the regional tournament, the opponents will feature a rematch — No. 6 Spring Creek (13-10 overall, 6-9 in league and 5-1 in crossovers against the West) facing No. 3 Fallon (18-8 overall, 11-4 in league and 6-0 in crossovers) at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, in Winnemucca.

Lady Spartans resume play with strange twin bill

Lady Spartans resume play with strange twin bill

The Lady Spartans (13-6 overall and 6-5 in league) will play East No. 1 Fernley (22-6 overall and 10-1 in league) at noon Friday, hosting East No. 2 Fallon (15-8 overall and 8-4 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday — closing the regular season with an 11 a.m. Saturday twin bill against the Lady Wave.

Spring Creek battles Lowry in key series

Spring Creek battles Lowry in key series

The Lady Spartans (12-4 overall, 5-3 in league) will open a three-game series with Lowry (11-8 overall, 2-1 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, closing the set with a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Lady Indians take 2 from Lady Spartans

Lady Indians take 2 from Lady Spartans

The Spring Creek softball team won the third and final game of the series against Elko, but the Lady Indians sealed the series by taking each of the first-two games.

Lady Spartans take 3 from Lady Dust Devils

Lady Spartans take 3 from Lady Dust Devils

The Lady Spartans (10-1 overall, 3-0 in league) will face the Lady Indians (6-7 overall, 1-2 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, April 15, in Elko — closing the three-game series with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Newton Field.

Spring Creek opens league against Dayton

Spring Creek opens league against Dayton

The Lady Spartans (7-1 overall) will open league play at home, facing a good test against Dayton (4-4 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

The series will close with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Lady Spartans whip Sparks and Wooster

Lady Spartans whip Sparks and Wooster

The Lady Spartans (7-1 overall) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East with a three-game home series, hosting Dayton (4-4 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday and an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

Lady Spartans open at home versus Wooster

Lady Spartans open at home versus Wooster

The Lady Spartans (5-1 overall) will play their first home game of the year against Wooster (3-5 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

Spring Creek will wrap up the weekend versus Sparks (2-5 overall as of Thursday) at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Lady Spartans eager for road victories

Lady Spartans eager for road victories

The Lady Spartans (3-1 overall) will take on the Lady Vikings (0-2 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.

Spring Creek will close out the weekend with an 11 a.m. start time versus the Lady Wolverines (0-6 overall as of Thursday), in Truckee, California.

Lady Spartans open 3A North at Hug

Lady Spartans open 3A North at Hug

The Lady Spartans (2-0) will open 3A North action with a crossover ballgame versus Hug (1-2) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Spring Creek will wrap up the trip with an 11 a.m. Saturday pitch against North Valleys.

Lady Spartans dominate Lady Panthers

Lady Spartans dominate Lady Panthers

The Lady Spartans (2-0 overall) will open their 3A North slate with a pair of East-West crossover ballgames at 3 p.m. Friday versus Hug and 11 a.m. Saturday against North Valleys, in Reno.

Lady Spartans look to continue growth

Lady Spartans look to continue growth

“We had really good numbers. We had to cut about 20 girls. We have a really good group,” said head coach Sandi Moon. “We have better hitters at this point, but I’d say we are stronger all the way around. The success of last year rolled over. We’re trying to build a new culture and live up to those expectations created by other sports.”

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Spring Creek eliminated by Lowry from 3A North regional softball tournament, 13-12

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News