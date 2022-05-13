WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans fall 1-run short in another classic

WINNEMUCCA — Following a heartbreaking 10-9 loss Thursday to Fallon in the first round of the 3A North regional tournament, it would have been easy for Spring Creek to have an emotional letdown carry over to Friday’s elimination ballgame versus Lowry.

But, the Lady Spartans never felt sorry for themselves, fought hard and played well — together — clear until the final swing.

Spring Creek fell behind 10-4 but fought back with eight-unanswered runs for a 12-10 lead in the top of the sixth inning — only to see the Lady Buckaroos also show grit and post three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Lowry prevailed in the back-and-forth, give-and-take affair and ended Spring Creek’s season with a 13-12 victory.

Neither team scored in the first inning.

The Lady Spartans were retired in order in the opening frame, and Spring Creek escaped a two-out challenge by Lowry in the home half — senior Kenzi Dowd-Smith driving a double and senior Bailey Hayes drawing a walk — leaving runners on second and third with a strikeout by freshman pitcher Alyson Clarke.

In the second, Spring Creek also made a push with two gone — senior Nyha Harris lifting a double to center field and Clarke lining a base knock to second base — but Lowry senior pitcher Kadence Cooney also made a clutch K.

Lowry plated the first runs of the contest in the bottom of the second.

With two gone, junior Shelbie Hoyt drove in sophomore Bailey Peterson with a grounder to left field for a 1-0 lead.

With runners on second and third, sophomore stud Savannah Stoker pulled a pitch to right field — lining a rocket into the gap — and got on her horse, galloping around all the bases.

Her three-run, inside-the-park homer opened a 4-0 lead.

The Lady Spartans gained a run back in the top of the third.

Junior Brynly Stewart led off and reached with an error on an infield popup, and senior Riley Moon walked — the lead runner thrown out on a fielder’s choice grounder by junior Abby MacDiarmid.

Moon rolled home on a base knock to left by senior Janeigha Stutesman, but the Lady Spartans stranded the bases full — coming after a walk to sophomore Chloe Patzer — grounding into a fielder’s choice.

Lowry reassumed a four-run lead in the home half, Hayes leading off with a double and scoring on a groundout RBI by Cooney.

Spring Creek knifed the deficit to one with three runs in the fourth.

Freshman Hannah Montoya singled to second, and Stewart hit a base knock to left.

With two outs, MacDiarmid ripped a two-run double on a line to center — scoring Montoya and Stewart — and Stutesman earned a free pass.

Freshman Ashlynn Sorenson poked an RBI single the opposite way through the right side, driving in MacDiarmid and making the score 5-4.

In ebb-and-flow fashion, the Lady Bucks fought fire with fire — answering with a six-run burst in the homer half.

Sophomore Maddison McClure hit a one-out single to left field, Hoyt reached on a bunt and Stoker launched a three-run bomb over the fence in right field — pushing the margin to double at 8-4.

Dowd-Smith drew a walk, Hayes popped up in the infield but reached on an error and junior Megan Cook thumped a double — crossing Dowd-Smith and Hayes — opening a six-run cushion.

The Lady Spartans began the march back in the top of the fifth.

Harris and Clarke walked and Montoya was hit by a pitch, and a bases-loaded free pass to Stewart crossed Harris — making the score 10-5 — and another walk to Moon drove in Clarke for a 10-6 tally.

Montoya stole home as Moon swiped second, and Stewart rolled across the dish on a passed ball — slicing the gap to two at 10-8.

In the top of the sixth, Spring Creek not only eliminated the deficit — the Lady Spartans went to the front.

In the leadoff spot, Clarke worked a walk against a full count and Stewart singled on a pop fly to second.

Clarke scored on a line-drive double to left by Moon — Stewart thrown out at the plate — who advanced to third on the throw.

Moon tied the game on a base knock up the middle by MacDiarmid — who stole second base — and Stutesman won a walk and took second base on a passed ball.

Sorenson played well beyond her years, crushing a line-drive double to center — scoring MacDiarmid and Stutesman — giving Spring Creek a 12-10 lead.

In the home half of the sixth, Hayes reached on a one-out error but the Lady Spartans recorded the second out with a line out to Sorenson in center.

But, Cooney brought the Lady Bucks to within one on a double to right field — crossing Hayes and making the score 12-11.

Another error on a ball that would have been tough but makeable play allowed sophomore Hayden Case to reach, and Peterson worked a full-count walk and loaded the bases.

McClure stepped in the box ready to hit, smacking a first-pitch line-drive single up the middle — scoring Cooney and Case — opening a one-run lead for Lowry.

In the top of the seventh, the Lady Spartans’ season ended with a one-two-three frame — Cooney advancing the Lady Bucks to the next round with a strikeout.

Stoker finished 2-for-4 with a double, a dinger and six RBI — scoring two runs.

McClure and Cooney each went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored — Cooney thumping a double and McClure providing the game-winning knock — and Hoyt hit 2-for-5 with two runs and drove in one.

Hayes was 1-for-3 with a double and a game-high three runs — Peterson and Dowd-Smith both going 1-for-3 with a double and scoring a run.

Cook closed 1-for-4 with a two-run double.

Without a hit, Case scored a pair of runs.

For Spring Creek, Stewart hit 2-for-3 and scored two runs and drove in another.

Sorenson went 2-for-4 with a double with three RBI, and MacDiarmid batted 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs.

Moon went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored — Stutesman going 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run of her own.

Clarke and Montoya each hit 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Harris closed out the hits for the Lady Spartans — finishing 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

In the circle, Cooney got the win — allowing seven runs (seven earned) on 11 hits with five strikeouts and four walks over 5-1/3 innings.

Stoker — in an inning of middle relief — gave up five runs with six free passes and a strikeout.

Stutesman took the loss, allowing five-unearned runs on three hits with three Ks and two walks across 2-2/3 innings.

In her start, Clarke gave up eight runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and a free pass in 3-1/3 frames.

SPRING CREEK — 001 344 0 — (12)(11)4

FALLON — 041 503 X — (13)(12)1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.