WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans fall to Fallon in heartbreaker

WINNEMUCCA — The Spring Creek softball team learned a tough lesson in heartbreaking fashion.

Touch them all isn’t just another way of describing a home run.

You literally have to touch them all, every base.

During the first round of the Division 3A North regional tournament, the No. 6 Lady Spartans dropped a 10-9 heartbreaker to No. 3 Fallon in extra innings.

The difficult part of the story comes from the fact that Spring Creek had a run taken off the board after a grand slam by senior Nyha Harris in the top of the eighth — one of the runners not touching third base before Harris crossed the plate — the Lady Spartans ultimately coming up a run short in the bottom half.

Spring Creek jumped to the front quickly.

In the first, senior Riley Moon led off and reached with a Fallon error at short — junior Abby MacDiarmid following with a base knock to right field.

Senior Janeigha Stutesman launched a 2-1 pitch high; it was high, it was far and it was a three-rank crank over the wall in right-center.

Stutesman — and the Lady Spartans — retired Fallon in order in the home half.

The Lady Spartans padded their cushion with a run in the second.

Freshman Hannah Montoya and junior Brynly Stewart led off with consecutive walks — striking out with runners on first and second — and MacDiarmid drove in Montoya with a grounded up the middle.

But, Spring Creek failed to strike further — loading the bases with a free pass to Stutesman but grounding out and striking out.

However, the Lady Greenwave also left the bases full in the bottom of the second.

Sophomore Reece Hutchings led off with a line-drive single to center, sophomore Kiley Wallace hit a line drive to left field and freshman Maddison Keller earned a walk.

But, Spring Creek escaped the jam unscathed with a Stutesman strikeout and a 1-3 groundout.

Harris led off the top of the third with a double to right, sophomore junior Kylie Harris followed with a base knock on a bunt and Montoya won a walk in an eight-pitch battle to load the bases.

But, Nyha Harris was out with a force at home on a fielder’s-choice force.

With the base still crammed, Moon watched four pitches outside the strike zone and earned an RBI — driving in Kylie Harris for a 5-0 lead.

For the second inning in a row, the Lady Spartans stranded the bases full — hitting an infield fly to short and popping out to second.

Fallon began its comeback in the home half of the third.

Freshman Dana Buckmaster reached on a one-out error at second base and scored on a double by junior Lydia Bergman to the gap in left-center.

Following a fly out, Bergman scored on a line drive through the left side by freshman Taralynn Vershum — making the score 5-2.

Freshman Ashlynn Sorenson led off the top of the fourth with a walk, but Spring Creek grounded out and was doubled off at second base on a great catch by Bergman.

The Lady Wave placed just one runner on base in the home half, freshman Vernita Fillmore reaching on an error at second base.

Spring Creek was retired in order in the fifth, and Fallon cut the deficit from three to two in the bottom half.

Bergman drew a leadoff walk, followed by a free pass to Hutchings.

After a fly out to Moon in left field and a strikeout by Stutesman, Bergman scored on a line drive up the middle by Keller — making the score 5-3.

In the top of the sixth, Moon led off with a double to center and MacDiarmid reached with an error at first base.

Moon stole home as MacDiarmid was ruled out at second on a double steal — the Lady Spartans going up 6-3 — but Spring Creek left the paths packed once again with a fly out to the catcher.

With one out, the Lady Wave tied the game quickly in the bottom of the sixth.

Fillmore reached with an error at short, and Buckmaster reached on the next at-bat due to an error at second.

Bergman made Spring Creek pay the price of pitching to her — obliterating a ball well beyond the outfield fence the opposite way to right for a three-run bomb — knotting the score 6-6.

Kylie Harris and Stewart each reached on errors in the top of the seventh, but the runners were stranded at second and third with a fly out to second base.

All Fallon managed in the home half was a one-out single by Keller, the frame closing with consecutive groundouts.

The eighth inning — free softball in extras — was wild to say the least.

MacDiarmid led off with a single to right field, Stutesman drew a walk and Sorenson sent a base knock up the middle — loading the bases.

Patzer reached on a fielder’s choice as Vershum recorded an out at the plate, but Nyha Harris absolutely crushed an 0-1 pitch — putting the ball into orbit to straightaway center.

The grand slam should have given the Lady Spartans a 10-6 lead, but Fallon was heads-up and recognized that a runner did not touch third in front of Harris — the Lady Spartans settling for a 9-6 advantage on the blunder.

Three outs away from advancing, Spring Creek could not close the door in the bottom of the eighth.

Fillmore led off with a line-drive single to right field, but the Lady Spartans record an out with a fly ball to Sorenson — who made a remarkable catch on the run in the left-center gap.

Bergman was intentionally walked, and Hutchings picked up the slack — driving in two with a fly ball down the right-field line that could have been caught.

Down 9-8, Vershum gridlocked the tally with a shot up the gut — scoring Hutchings.

Wallace reached with an error at short, but Stutesman made a big punchout for the second out of the frame.

With two on and two out, junior Darci Owens picked the perfect time for her lone hit of the game — lining a 3-1 pitch to left field and scoring Vershum for the game-winning run — Fallon walking off with a 10-9 victory in eight innings.

Bergman was 2-for-3 with a double and a dinger, four RBI and four runs.

Hutchings finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored, Keller went 2-for-4 and driving in a run and Vershum closed 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored the game-winning run.

Wallace hit 1-for-4, Fillmore batted 1-for-5 and scored twice and Owens’ lone hit (1-for-5) provided the game-winning RBI.

Without a knock, Buckmaster scored a pair of runs.

For Spring Creek, MacDiarmid finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Sorenson went 2-for-4 and scored once, and Nyha Harris hit 2-for-5 with a grand slam — three RBI due to the runner missing the base — and a run.

Stutesman was 1-for-2, her lone hit going for a three-run blast — scoring two runs of her own — and Moon went 1-for-4 with a double, two run scored and an RBI.

Kylie Harris (1-for-5) closed out the knocks for the Lady Spartans and scored one run.

In the circle, Fallon senior Shayda Lofthouse picked up the win from a relief role — allowing three runs (should have been four) on three hits with two walks over three innings.

Fillmore — in her start — got a no-decision, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits with six walks and four strikeouts over five frames.

Stutesman took the loss for Spring Creek, throwing a complete game and allowing 10 runs —only four earned — on 11 hits with seven strikeouts and four free passes across 7-2/3.

SPRING CREEK — 311 001 03 — 9(10)5

FALLON — 002 013 04 — (10)(11)6

Up Next

The Lady Spartans will play an elimination game against Lowry at 12:15 p.m. Friday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

