Wells takes 1st step

RENO — On Thursday, Wells took the first step toward a state title during the Division 1A Nevada State Softball Championships.

Against Tonopah, the Lady Leopards survived one big inning by the Lady Muckers and breezed to a 13-7 victory at Damonte Ranch High School.

As the home team, Wells put up a scoreless defensive effort in the top of the first — Tonopah managing just a single by senior Hannah Dowers — notching an unassisted groundout to senior Kyanna DelRio at first, a 5-3 groundout from junior Jillian Rodriguez to DelRio and a 6-4 force by senior Jasmin Garcia to senior Falen Iveson.

In the bottom of the second, Wells cooked up a two-out rally.

Garcia drew a walk and advanced to third on a base knock up the middle by DelRio, each scoring on a two-RBI double by senior Kalee Higbee to left field.

Tonopah blew up the scoreboard in the top of the second.

Senior Allie Thompson crossed on a single from freshman Alyssa Maurer, and the game was tied on a bases-loaded walk to senior Taylor Gudmunson — driving in senior Jessica Callaway.

The Lady Muckers went up 4-2 on a two-run base knock by sophomore Taylor Thomas — scoring Maurer and sophomore Jenna Klapper — and Tonopah plated two runs with outs.

Thompson singled to center and brought in Gudmunson and Thomas, opening a 6-2 lead.

Wells cut the deficit in half in the home half of the second, plating two runs for the second inning in a row.

Sophomore Tiffany Higbee worked a one-out walk, freshman Liz Rivera laid down a bunt and beat the throw to first — each stealing a base — and Rodriguez hammered a hard grounder to center for a two-run double.

The complexion of the game changed for both teams in the top of the third.

For Tonopah, the Lady Muckers wasted a bases-loaded opportunity with no outs.

For Wells, the Lady Leopards settled in and made some huge outs — Kalee Higbee throwing a strikeout, Garcia fielding a fly ball at short and Iveson scooping up a grounder for a 4-3 putout.

The Lady Leopards took the lead for good in the bottom half, tearing off a frame-best eight runs.

Higbee led off with a triple to right field and scored on a bunt, sophomore courtesy runner Matti Kooi scoring on a bunt single from senior Paige Hall.

Hall crossed on a groundout RBI from freshman Rayna Hammons — tying the game 6-6 — and Tiffany Higbee and Rivera went for back-to-back base knocks.

Higbee rolled home on the throw, and Rivera stole second and took third on a passed ball.

A free pass to Rodriguez placed runners on the corners, and a walk to Iveson juiced the bases.

Garcia reached on an error at second base that allowed Rivera and Rodriguez to score — opening a 9-6 advantage — and DelRio drilled a two-run single the opposite way to right field and brought home Iveson and Garcia.

Kalee Higbee came back around and doubled to the right side, and DelRio scored on a passed ball — capping an eight-run flurry for a 12-6 lead.

The Lady Leopards plated their final run in the bottom of the fourth.

Hammons led off and was hit by a pitch, and rolled all the way around the bases on an error behind the plate for a seven-run cushion.

In the top of the seventh, the Lady Muckers tacked on their last score.

Gudmunson singled to right field and scored on an error, but the Lady Leopards limited the damage with the second out at second base.

Wells closed the door with a throw from Hall behind the dish to Rodriguez at third, picking off the lead runner and ending the contest.

Up Next

North No. 1 Wells will play South No. 1 Pahranagat Valley for a position in the championship at 11 a.m. Friday, at Damonte Ranch High School, in Reno — the Lady Panthers prevailing in a 4-3 walk-off win Thursday over North No. 2 Coleville in eight innings.

