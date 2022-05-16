WATCH NOW: Wells wins regional softball crown

WELLS — On Saturday, as the host team of the Division 1A North regional softball tournament, the home team emerged victorious.

Wells capped a perfect stint in the regional tourney, going 3-0 and walking off with a 14-4 victory on a three-run inside-the-park homer by senior Jasmin Garcia to beat Coleville in five innings due to the mercy rule.

The Lady Leopards opened the tournament with consecutive close contests on Friday, battling to a 5-4 victory over Smith Valley in the first round and sending Coleville to the loser’s bracket with a 5-3 win.

Regional Championship

In the regional championship, Wells never trailed — opening a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The Lady Leopards overcame two walks in the top of the first with a pair of strikeouts by senior pitcher Kyanna DelRio and a 1-3 groundout from DelRio to senior Kalee Higbee.

Junior Jillian Rodriguez led off the home half with a double and stole third base, scoring on a dropped-third strike that allowed Falen Iverson to reach.

Iveson stole second and scored on a groundout RBI by DelRio for a 2-0 lead.

DelRio struck out the side in the top of the second after allowing a two-out base knock to junior Sophi McCann.

Wells blew the game open with a five-run second.

Freshman Rayna Hammons was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot, and the bases were loaded with back-to-back one-out walks to senior Saige Hall and freshman Elizabeth Rivera.

An error on a groundball by Rodriguez gave a free run to sophomore Tiffany Higbee, and Iveson drew a free pass with the bases full — driving in Hall.

With the paths still packed, Garcia was hit by a pitch — scoring Rivera — and DelRio smacked a two-run single to center field, driving in Rodriguez and Iveson for a 7-0 advantage.

The Lady Wolves fought back into the contest with three runs in the top of the third.

After an incredible catch in center field by Tiffany Higbee — running toward the left-center wall — Coleville junior Mia Gridley drew a one-out walk and junior Emily Gonzalez wore an offering, Gridley scoring on an RBI double by sophomore Kaelyn Lange.

A fly ball to right field recorded the second out, but a throwing error allowed Gonzalez to score — Lange also trotting an extra base for a run as the ball reached a dead area in the dugout.

The Lady Leopards limited the damage with a 6-3 groundout by Garcia to Kalee Higbee.

In the bottom half, Wells gained the runs back with a three-score frame.

Hall drew a one-out walk, stole second base and advanced to third on a passed ball — darting home on another pitch to the backstop.

Rivera was handed a free pass, and Rodriguez hit a hard grounder down the third-base line — each girl swiping a base.

With two outs, Rivera rolled across the plate on a passed ball and Rodriguez strolled home on a single to left by Garcia for a 10-3 cushion.

Following a leadoff walk to McCann in the top of the fourth, DelRio and the defense retired the next three in order — two on punchouts and the other on a fly ball to Hammons in left field.

With one gone in the bottom of the fourth, Kalee Higbee worked a five-pitch free pass and stole second — advancing to third on a passed ball and scoring from an error behind the plate.

Coleville plated its final run in the fifth, Lange stealing home.

Wells slammed the door in the home half, Rivera reaching on a leadoff bunt with an error at first and Rodriguez benefiting from an error at short.

A groundout advanced the runners to second and third, and Garcia thumped an opposite-field line drive through the right side — the ball rolling all the way to the corner in foul ground.

She jumped on her pony and kept running, rounding third and scoring — walking off the Lady Leopards with a three-run homer inside the yard — Wells claiming the 1A North regional title with a 14-4 victory in five frames due to the run rule.

Garcia finished 2-for-3 with her three-run homer, five RBI and the clinching run.

Rodriguez hit 2-for-4 with a double, scored a game-high four runs and drove in another.

DelRio closed out the knocks for the Lady Leopards, going 1-for-3 with three RBI.

Without hits, Rivera scored three times and Iveson and Hall crossed twice apiece — Iveson adding an RBI with a walk — Kalee Higbee and Tiffany Higbee scoring once each.

For Coleville, Lange was 1-for-1 with an RBI double and scored a team-best two runs.

Freshman Rhiannon French also batted 1-for-1, and McCann finished out the hits for the Lady Wolves and went 1-for-2.

Without knocks, Gridley and Gonzalez scored one run piece.

In the circle, DelRio went the distance for the complete-game win — allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits with eight strikeouts and seven walks across five innings.

Senior Alicia Mandell took the loss for Coleville, giving up 10 runs — seven earned — on four hits with five free passes and a strikeout through three frames.

In relief, senior Kylee Lange allowed four-unearned runs on one hit with two Ks and two walks in an inning and a third.

COLEVILLE — 003 01 — 434

WELLS — 253 13 — (14)51

State Tournament

The Lady Leopards (26-6 overall) are the No. 1 team from the North and will face South No. 2 Tonopah 16-11 overall) in the Division 1A Nevada State Softball Championships at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Damonte Ranch High School, in Reno.

