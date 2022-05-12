 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Wendover fights uphill against unbeaten Lady Lions

West Wendover logo

WEST WENODVER — In the opening round of the Division 2A North regional softball tournament, No. 4 West Wendover must do the impossible — at least something no team has done yet.

The Lady Wolverines (9-13 overall, 9-9 in league) will try to hand No. 1 Yerington (19-0 overall, 17-0 in league) its first loss of the season.

During the regular season, the Lady Lions dominated the meetings with ease — sweeping the three-game set by scores of 17-6, 15-0 and 17-9.

Throughout the lineup, Yerington blisters the ball.

Sophomore Jaydyn Ramsey is hitting .750 with four runs and two RBI in just four at-bats.

Senior Piper Davis bats .744 and paced the Lady Lions with four home runs, four triples and a team-high 19 RBI — sharing the lead with 31 runs scored — also adding seven doubles.

As a freshman, Aubrey Conway bats .650 with a triple — driving in five runs and scoring five of her own — senior Malia Trunk going .600 at the plate with a double, seven runs and three RBI.

Senior Brianna Sanchez has hit .589 with nine doubles, two triples and a yard job — sharing the team lead with 31 runs and driving in 14 more.

Senior Danielle McCorkle is batting .542 with four doubles and a dinger, 12 RBI and 11 runs — senior Caitlynn Camarena hitting .535 with a team-best 10 doubles, 18 runs and 10 RBI.

Sophomore Brynn Torres is above .500 at .519 with four doubles, 14 runs and nine RBI — senior Kellcie Hallahan nailing .500 on the nose with five doubles, 15 runs and seven RBI.

Senior Vivianna Sanchez is a .476 batter with a triple — scoring 17 runs and driving in 13 — and sophomore Angelina Madsen has gone .471 with two doubles, 10 runs and four RBI.

As sophomores, Reegan Santos is hitting .395 with a double, 17 runs and five RBI — Riley Santos going .333 with a triple, 12 runs and six RBI.

Freshman Casey Bobrick has gone .310 with 13 runs and five RBI — fellow freshman Amaree Savage rounding out the roster with a .306 average, five doubles, 27 runs and seven RBI.

In total, all 15 of Yerington’s batters club the ball at an average better than .300.

In the bases, the Lady Lions have 90 steals — Brianna Sanchez leading the charge with 20, Davis swiping 10 bags and Vivianna Sanchez and McCorkle nearing double figures with nine apiece.

Yerington plays lights-out defense, fielding the ball at .957 as a team — committing just 11 errors in 256 chances.

In the circle, Davis is 11-0 with a miniscule .48 ERA — topping the team in wins, ERA, innings and Ks — punching out 114 batters and walking just 18 in 58-2/3 innings.

Bobrick is 4-0 with a 4.14 ERA through 25-1/3 innings with 36 Ks and 17 free passes, Riley Santos going 1-0 with a non-existent ERA in two frames — giving up one-unearned run on three hits with a punchout.

For the Lady Wolverines, freshman Gracie Rivera has hit .500 in just four ABs — driving in two runs and scoring once.

Senior Olivia Reamer has batted .426 with three triples and a double — driving in 17 runs and scoring 15 of her own — and freshman Faith Gonzalez has gone .410 with four doubles, three triples and the team’s lone homer with 25 runs and tying for the lineup lead with 20 RBI.

Senior Hailey Holm is hitting .383 with a roster-best 23 knocks, six doubles, a team-high five triples, 22 runs and 19 RBI — junior Cyanna Rodriguez (.354) topping the team with seven doubles, 28 runs and 20 RBI.

Senior Kaylee Ruiz has batted .333 with a triple, 15 runs and five RBI.

Junior Mia Pinedo is at .273 with three doubles and a triple, 20 runs and 13 RBI.

Senior Naydalin Velasquez has hit .258 with a double and a triple, 10 runs and nine RBI — junior Dazzy Haro poking the ball at .250 with a triple, 19 RBI and 10 runs.

In four ABs, sophomore Priscila Simental has batted .250 and scored five times while driving in three runs.

The Lady Wolverines have stolen 68 bases, freshman Destiny Gonzales leading the pack with 10 swipes — Rodriguez notching eight, Faith Gonzales tallying seven, Pinedo and sophomore Vivika Reyes posting six each and Haro and Ruiz adding five apiece.

Defensively, West Wendover fields the ball at an .873 clip — committing 52 errors in 408 chances.

Holm had tossed a team-high 70 innings for a 12.80 ERA, leading the team with 53 strikeouts but walking 174 batters.

Sophomore Leticia Benavides has thrown 28 frames to a team-low 9.25 ERA with 46 free passes and 19 Ks.

Game Time

The No. 4 Lady Wolverines will hope to slow down No. 1 and undefeated Yerington at 10 a.m. Friday, in West Wendover, the winner advancing to regional semifinal at 4:45 p.m. Friday and the loser playing an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

