Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LAS VEGAS — At the Nevada State Track and Field Championships, the Jackpot boys led the local crop of Division 1A teams

The Jaguars — led by sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza — finished seventh in the team standings with 34 points.

Owyhee ranked 14th with 10 points, Carlin took 16th with seven points and Wells followed with six points for 17th place.

Runner-Up Finishes

Individually, Avila Fragoza knocked down a pair of runner-up performances — taking second in both the 800 meters and the 3200 meters.

In the 800, he mowed down a personal record and finished with a time of 2:10.65.

For the one-mile, Avila Fragoza crossed the finish line in 5:12.24.

Fourth-Place Finishers

Behind Avila Fragoza, Owyhee junior Santino Thomas notched a fourth-place effort in the 800 meters with a time of 2:13.16 for a personal best.

In the discus, the Braves gained another fourth-place performance from junior Bisaapi Melendez — who threw a personal-record distance of 111-feet-5-inches.

Fifth-Place Finisher

Behind Melendez, Wells senior Isaac Harney made the best throw of his career in his final meet — taking fifth with a mark at 105-feet-1-inch.

Sixth-Place Finisher

In the triple jump, Carlin’s lone individual points came on a 34-foot-2-inch span from freshman Leo Krantz — who finished sixth.

Eighth-Place Finishes

For the Leopards, junior Grant Kington ranked eighth in each of his throwing events.

He pushed the shot 34-feet-3-1/2-inches and sailed the disc 87-feet.

Relays

In the 4x800 relay, the Jaguars — sophomore Alfredo Aguilar, freshman Angel Martinez, senior Rey Perez and Avila Fragoza — scored good points with a second-place time of 9:27.85.

Jackpot — Aguilar, junior Jordan Mora, Avila Fragoza and Perez — crossed third with a time of 3:56.80 in the 4x400 relay.

The Jaguars — Aguilar, Martinez, senior Rodolfo Gonzalez and Mora — finished fifth in the 4x200 with a time of 1:50.58.

The Railroaders — junior Jordan Vicente, sophomore Carter Pooley, Krantz and junior Adam Kamensky — placed fifth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 50.43 seconds.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Jorge Avila Fragoza on a pair of runner-up runs, the Jaguars on their seventh-place team finish and to all athletes who qualified for the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.