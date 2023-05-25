Behind Avila Fragoza, Owyhee junior Santino Thomas notched a fourth-place effort in the 800 meters with a time of 2:13.16 for a personal best.
In the discus, the Braves gained another fourth-place performance from junior Bisaapi Melendez — who threw a personal-record distance of 111-feet-5-inches.
Fifth-Place Finisher
Behind Melendez, Wells senior Isaac Harney made the best throw of his career in his final meet — taking fifth with a mark at 105-feet-1-inch.
Sixth-Place Finisher
In the triple jump, Carlin’s lone individual points came on a 34-foot-2-inch span from freshman Leo Krantz — who finished sixth.
Eighth-Place Finishes
For the Leopards, junior Grant Kington ranked eighth in each of his throwing events.
He pushed the shot 34-feet-3-1/2-inches and sailed the disc 87-feet.
Relays
In the 4x800 relay, the Jaguars — sophomore Alfredo Aguilar, freshman Angel Martinez, senior Rey Perez and Avila Fragoza — scored good points with a second-place time of 9:27.85.
Jackpot — Aguilar, junior Jordan Mora, Avila Fragoza and Perez — crossed third with a time of 3:56.80 in the 4x400 relay.
The Jaguars — Aguilar, Martinez, senior Rodolfo Gonzalez and Mora — finished fifth in the 4x200 with a time of 1:50.58.
The Railroaders — junior Jordan Vicente, sophomore Carter Pooley, Krantz and junior Adam Kamensky — placed fifth in the 4x100 relay with a time of 50.43 seconds.
Congratulations
Congratulations to Jorge Avila Fragoza on a pair of runner-up runs, the Jaguars on their seventh-place team finish and to all athletes who qualified for the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships.
Jackpot's Jorge Avila Fragoza makes a push toward the finish in the 800 meters during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
Jackpot's Jorge Avila Fragoza turns to the straightaway in the 1600 meters during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
Owyhee's Santino Thomas is presented his fourth-place medal in the 800 meters during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.
Jackpot's Jordan Mora takes the baton for the second leg of the 4x400 relay during the Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Liberty High School, in Las Vegas.