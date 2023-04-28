SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — At the Bingham Invitational, featuring large numbers of elite athletes, nobody rose higher — literally — than Spring Creek junior Jon Crawford-Wadley.

In the high jump, Crawford-Wadley cleared the bar at a personal-record height of 6-feet-3-inches for the victory — nearing the school record of 6-feet-5-inches set by Clint Rider set back in 2015.

Spring Creek’s boys ranked seventh in the team standings with 38 points —placing four athletes in the top-five of their respective events — while the Lady Spartans finished 12th with 21 points and closed with three top-five performances from two girls.

*Results listed are for athletes who ranked in the top-half of their events.

Boys

200 meters — 19. Senior Chace Valtierra 23.90 seconds (PR). 37. Junior Christian Dorame 24.60 seconds (PR).

400 meters — 15. Senior Jake Bradford 54.21 seconds. 27. Senior Michael Schafer 56.20 seconds (PR). 29. Senior Caiden Cunningham 56.31 seconds.

800 meters — 11. Junior Nathan Morrill 2:05.28.

1600 meters — 12. Morrill 4:39.86. 27. Senior Liam Hamilton 4:49.48 (SR).

3200 meters — 24. Hamilton 10:35.29 (SR).

110-meter hurdles — 23. Senior Joseph Terras 18.82 seconds.

300-meter hurdles — 15. Terras 44.67 seconds.

Shot put — 14. Sophomore Colin Banning 38-feet-4-inches. 15. Junior Cody Acord 38-feet. 22. Junior Roland Calvert 35-feet-4-1/2-inches.

Discus — 4. Acord 126-feet-3-inches. 11. Banning 104-feet-4-inches (PR). 19. Junior Wyatt Scott 97-feet-9-inches. 19. Calvert 97-feet-9-inches.

High jump — 1. Crawford-Wadley 6-feet-3-inches (PR). 13. Senior Blaze Howard 5-feet-6-inches.

Pole vault — 3. Senior Tarron Metz 13-feet-3-inches. 5. Junior Austin Reasbeck 11-feet-9-inches (PR).

Long jump — 6. Junior Michael Dorame 20-feet-3/4-inch. 12. Valtierra 18-feet-11-1/4-inch.

Relays

4x100 — 6. Spring Creek 45.96 seconds.

4x200 — 7. Spring Creek 1:37.78.

4x400 — 6. Spring Creek 3:45.93.

4x800 — 5. Spring Creek 8:58.67.

Girls

100 meters — 32. Senior Arena McDermott 13.86 seconds.

200 meters — 17. Sophomore Kendyl Capurro 28.17 seconds. 43. Junior Elizabeth Billat 30.62 seconds.

400 meters — 15. Senior Macey Reed 1:07.48. 24. Junior Brianna Perchetti 1:10.85 (PR).

800 meters — 35. Reed 2:41.47.

1600 meters — 7. Senior Kiely Munson 5:28.90.

3200 meters — 5. Munson 12:05.12 (PR).

100-meter hurdles — 5. Sophomore Jacey Lindquist 16.70 seconds (PR). 21. Sophomore Ryan Youngblood 18.49 seconds (PR). 28. Junior Hailie Perry 19.01 seconds (SR).

300-meter hurdles — 3. Lindquist 48.82 seconds (SR). 12. Youngblood 50.84 seconds.

Discus — 21. Sophomore Abby Wakefield 70-feet-6-inches.

Pole vault — 11. Senior Ebony Dastrup 7-feet-9-inches.

Long jump — 9. Lindquist 15-feet-1-1/4-inches (PR). 23. Capurro 13-feet-10-3/4-inches (PR).

Relays

4x100 — 8. Spring Creek 53.97 seconds.

4x200 — 9. Spring Creek 1:56.78.

4x400 — 11. Spring Creek 5:00.16.

4x800 — 5. Spring Creek 10:34.74.

Up Next

Spring Creek will compete Saturday in the Big George Invitational, in Minden.