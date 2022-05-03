 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko boys 6th, girls 7th in Minden

Elko logo

MINDEN — By George, the Elko track and field teams each posted solid showings Saturday at the Big George Invitational.

On the boys side, the Indians mounted 55 points as a team — ranking sixth in the standings among 12 scoring teams.

For the girls, the Lady Indians were a spot back — taking seventh with 38 points.

Boys Results

100 meters — 12. Sophomore Quentin Williams, 11.76 seconds (PR). 18. Sophomore Eli Finlayson, 12.02 seconds.

200 meters — 7. Williams, 23.98 seconds (PR). 11. Finlayson, 24.49 seconds (PR). 12. Sophomore Tyler Wiseman, 24.53 seconds (PR). 16. Senior Jarrett Taylor, 24.84 seconds (PR).

400 meters — 6. Senior Andres Cervantes, 55.08 seconds (PR). 10. Wiseman, 56.85 seconds (PR). 11. Junior Esteban Perez, 57.16 seconds (PR).

800 meters — 5. Senior Philip Neff, 2:10.19 (PR). 9. Senior Gavin Nicola, 2:15.98 (PR). 13. Junior Kyler Evans, 2:22.39. 15. Sophomore Bradyn Berry, 2:23.90 (PR).

1600 meters — 8. Sophomore Braylon Baggett, 4:50.36 (PR). 11. Junior Landon Lenz, 5:02.12 (PR).

3200 meters — 7. Baggett, 10:56.06 (PR). 14. Sophomore James Fericks, 11:48.88.

110-meter hurdles — 15. Junior Ayden Whiting, 19.38 seconds. 17. Freshman Major League, 21.05 seconds (PR). 19. Junior Mason Chacon, 22.68 seconds.

300-meter hurdles — 6. Whiting, 46.19 seconds. 15. Freshman Tyler Spence, 49.24 seconds. 18. Chacon, 51.55 seconds (PR).

Shot put — 16. Junior Liam Moore, 36-feet-4-1/4-inches. 18. Senior Trapper Steilman, 35-feet-2-3/4-inches (PR).

Discus — 2. Steilman, 144-feet-3-inches (PR). 7. Moore, 113-feet-8-inches. 18. Junior Ayden Rodriguez, 95-feet-5-inches (PR).

Long jump — 17. League, 16-feet-9-3/4-inches (PR).

High jump — 6. Junior Chris Amaya, 5-feet-2-inches (PR). 7. Taylor, 5-feet.

Triple jump — 2. Whiting, 38-feet-9-inches. 16. Fericks, 24-feet-9-inches.

4x100 relay — 4. Elko (sophomore Jacob Aguirre, Amaya, Williams and Finlayson), 46.49 seconds.

4x200 relay — 4. Elko (Finlayson, Taylor, Cervantes and Williams), 1:34.29.

4x400 relay — 4. Elko (Cervantes, Wiseman, senior Keian Lostra and Neff), 3:48.80.

4x800 relay — 3. Elko (Neff, Lenz, Nicola and Lostra), 9:04.44.

Girls Results

100 meters — 5. Junior Tyra Christean, 13.22 seconds (PR).

400 meters — 10. Freshman Lindsey Johns, 1:07.43 (PR). 12. Freshman Liliana Haynes, 1:08.81 (PR).

800 meters — 6. Johns, 2:38.19 (PR). 7. Haynes, 2:38.53 (PR). 15. Sophomore Arowyn Potter, 2:52.19.

1600 meters — 15. Junior Dalyla Gaytan, 6:18.30. 18. Potter, 6:44.10.

3200 meters — 5. Haynes, 13:06.95 (PR). 15. Freshman Penelope Ruiz, 15:20.48 (PR).

100-meter hurdles — 8. Freshman BrookLynn de Arrieta, 19.68 seconds. 17. Freshman Farah Klesner, 22.63 seconds (PR). 18. Freshman Adriana Amaya, 22.92 seconds.

300-meter hurdles — 1. Christean, 49.64 seconds (PR). 6. de Arrieta, 53.80 seconds (PR). 10. Klesner, 55.43 seconds.

Shot put — 4. Junior Johanna Rivera, 29-feet-7-1/4-inches (PR). 17. Senior Ellen Wickersham, 25-feet-3-inches.

Discus — 5. Wickersham, 92-feet-4-3/4-inches (PR).

High jump — 18. Junior Gabriella McAnany, 4-feet-2-inches.

Long jump — 10. Christean, 14-feet-7-1/2-inches. 14. de Arrieta, 13-feet-8-1/2-inches (PR).

4x100 relay — 10. Elko (senior Citlalli Bustamante, junior Colby Reed, sophomore Allie Preston and senior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez), 57.79 seconds.

4x200 relay — 7. Elko (Bustamante, Reed, Preston and Lozano-Jimenez), 2:04.57.

Up Next

Elko — down to its final week of the regular season — will compete Saturday at the Lowry Invitational, in Winnemucca.

The Division 3A North regional meet will take place May 13-14, at Reed High School, in Reno, the top-four placers in each event qualifying for the Division 3A Nevada State Track and Field Championships May 20-21 — also at Reed High.

