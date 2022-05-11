Elko boys, girls claim titles at Lowry

WINNEMUCCA — At the Lowry Invitational, no track and field team performed as well as Elko — which claimed both team titles.
The Indians scored a meet-best 289 points for the top spot in the boys division — host Lowry finishing second with 182 points — and the Lady Indians grabbed first in the girls standings with 230 points, the Lady Bucks also ranking second with 193 points.
Boys Results
100 meters — 1. Sophomore Quentin Williams, 11.80 seconds. 3. Sophomore Eli Finlayson, 12.15 seconds. 5. Junior Esteban Perez, 12.43 seconds (PR).
200 meters — 1. Williams, 24.36 seconds. 2. Senior Andres Cervantes, 24.73 seconds (PR). 3. Sophomore Tyler Wiseman, 25.03 seconds.
400 meters — 1. Wiseman, 54.97 seconds (PR). 3. Perez, 57.76 seconds. 4. Senior Keian Lostra, 58.55 seconds (PR). 5. Cervantes, 58.75 seconds.
800 meters — 1. Senior Philip Neff, 2:14.74. 2. Junior Caden Wallace, 2:16.15 (PR). 3. Senior Gavin Nicola, 2:17.56. 4. Junior Landon Lenz, 2:20.28 (PR). 5. Junior Kyler Evans, 2:26.99.
People are also reading…
1600 meters — 1. Sophomore Braylon Baggett, 4:45 (PR). 4. Neff, 5:13.60 (PR). 5. Wallace, 5:13.80 (PR).
3200 meters — 1. Baggett, 10:50 (PR). 3. Sophomore James Fericks, 11:37 (PR). 4. Sophomore Bradyn Berry, 11:41 (PR). 5. Freshman Dexter Wallace, 12:23 (PR).
110-meter hurdles — 4. Freshman Tyler Spence, 20.93 seconds (PR).
300-meter hurdles — 2. Spence, 50.29 seconds. 3. Junior Ayden Whiting, 51.28 seconds. 4. Freshman Major League, 51.82 seconds. 5. Sophomore Christian Felix, 52.14 seconds (PR).
High jump — 3. (Tie) Senior Jarett Taylor and Chris Amaya, 5-feet.
Long jump — 1. Finlayson, 18-feet-10-inches (PR).
Triple jump — 1. Whiting, 38-feet-4-inches. 4. (Tie) Freshman Matthew Welch, 31-feet-6-inches (PR).
4x100 relay — 1. Elko (Finlayson, sophomore Jacob Aguirre, Amaya and Williams), 46.98 seconds.
4x200 relay — 1. Elko (Finlayson, Cervantes, Taylor and Williams), 1:36.53.
4x400 relay — 1. Elko (Wiseman, Caden Wallace, Neff and Cervantes), 3:53.32.
4x800 relay — 1. Elko (Lenz, Baggett, Caden Wallace and Neff), 9:05.25.
Girls Results
100 meters — 4. Junior Tyra Christean, 13.62 seconds.
200 meters — 3. Christean, 29.18 seconds.
400 meters — 1. Freshman Lindsey Johns, 1:06.98 (PR). 2. Sophomore Emely Castaneda, 1:10.16 (PR).
800 meters — 2. Freshman Lilianna Haynes, 2:36.79 (PR). 3. Junior Carly Nielsen, 2:40.83. 4. Junior Dalyla Gaytan, 2:52.53 (PR). 5. Sophomore Arowyn Potter, 2:52.91.
1600 meters — 2. Nielsen, 5:52 (PR). 4. Sophomore Reese Hatch, 6:04. 5. Castaneda, 6:18 (PR).
3200 meters — 2. Haynes, 13:02 (PR). 3. Hatch, 13:04 (PR). 4. Castaneda, 13:17 (PR).
100-meter hurdles — 2. Christean, 18.08 seconds (PR). 3. Freshman BrookLynn de Arrieta, 18.76 seconds (PR). 5. Freshman Farah Klesner, 19.71 seconds.
300-meter hurdles — 1. Christean, 51.60 seconds. 2. de Arrieta, 53.69 seconds (PR). 4. Klesner, 56-flat. 5. Freshman Adriana Amaya, 1:03.03.
Shot put — 1. Junior Johanna Rivera, 29-feet-11-1/2-inches (PR). 4. Senior Ellen Wickersham, 25-feet-4-1/2-inches.
Discus — 2. Rivera, 78-feet-9-inches (PR). 3. Wickersham, 78-feet-8-inches. 5. Sophomore Emma Andreasen, 74-feet (PR).
High jump — 3. Junior Gabriella McAnany, 4-feet-4-inches.
Long jump — 5. (Tie) Gaytan and de Arrieta, 12-feet-4-inches (PR for Gaytan).
4x100 relay — 2. Elko (Senior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez, junior Colby Reed, sophomore Allie Preston and junior Megan Dwyer), 59.90 seconds.
4x200 relay — 2. Elko (Preston, Reed, Dwyer and Lozano-Jimenez), 2:07.32.
4x400 relay — 1. Elko (Hatch, Haynes, Johns and Nielsen), 5:01.65.
4x800 relay — 1. Elko (Johns, Haynes, Hatch and Nielsen), 11:04.40.
Up Next
Elko will compete Friday and Saturday at the Division 3A North regional meet at Reed High School, in Sparks.