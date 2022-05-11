 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Elko boys, girls claim titles at Lowry

  • 0
Elko logo

WINNEMUCCA — At the Lowry Invitational, no track and field team performed as well as Elko — which claimed both team titles.

The Indians scored a meet-best 289 points for the top spot in the boys division — host Lowry finishing second with 182 points — and the Lady Indians grabbed first in the girls standings with 230 points, the Lady Bucks also ranking second with 193 points.

Boys Results

100 meters — 1. Sophomore Quentin Williams, 11.80 seconds. 3. Sophomore Eli Finlayson, 12.15 seconds. 5. Junior Esteban Perez, 12.43 seconds (PR).

200 meters — 1. Williams, 24.36 seconds. 2. Senior Andres Cervantes, 24.73 seconds (PR). 3. Sophomore Tyler Wiseman, 25.03 seconds.

400 meters — 1. Wiseman, 54.97 seconds (PR). 3. Perez, 57.76 seconds. 4. Senior Keian Lostra, 58.55 seconds (PR). 5. Cervantes, 58.75 seconds.

800 meters — 1. Senior Philip Neff, 2:14.74. 2. Junior Caden Wallace, 2:16.15 (PR). 3. Senior Gavin Nicola, 2:17.56. 4. Junior Landon Lenz, 2:20.28 (PR). 5. Junior Kyler Evans, 2:26.99.

People are also reading…

1600 meters — 1. Sophomore Braylon Baggett, 4:45 (PR). 4. Neff, 5:13.60 (PR). 5. Wallace, 5:13.80 (PR).

3200 meters — 1. Baggett, 10:50 (PR). 3. Sophomore James Fericks, 11:37 (PR). 4. Sophomore Bradyn Berry, 11:41 (PR). 5. Freshman Dexter Wallace, 12:23 (PR).

110-meter hurdles — 4. Freshman Tyler Spence, 20.93 seconds (PR).

300-meter hurdles — 2. Spence, 50.29 seconds. 3. Junior Ayden Whiting, 51.28 seconds. 4. Freshman Major League, 51.82 seconds. 5. Sophomore Christian Felix, 52.14 seconds (PR).

High jump — 3. (Tie) Senior Jarett Taylor and Chris Amaya, 5-feet.

Long jump — 1. Finlayson, 18-feet-10-inches (PR).

Triple jump — 1. Whiting, 38-feet-4-inches. 4. (Tie) Freshman Matthew Welch, 31-feet-6-inches (PR).

4x100 relay — 1. Elko (Finlayson, sophomore Jacob Aguirre, Amaya and Williams), 46.98 seconds.

4x200 relay — 1. Elko (Finlayson, Cervantes, Taylor and Williams), 1:36.53.

4x400 relay — 1. Elko (Wiseman, Caden Wallace, Neff and Cervantes), 3:53.32.

4x800 relay — 1. Elko (Lenz, Baggett, Caden Wallace and Neff), 9:05.25.

Girls Results

100 meters — 4. Junior Tyra Christean, 13.62 seconds.

200 meters — 3. Christean, 29.18 seconds.

400 meters — 1. Freshman Lindsey Johns, 1:06.98 (PR). 2. Sophomore Emely Castaneda, 1:10.16 (PR).

800 meters — 2. Freshman Lilianna Haynes, 2:36.79 (PR). 3. Junior Carly Nielsen, 2:40.83. 4. Junior Dalyla Gaytan, 2:52.53 (PR). 5. Sophomore Arowyn Potter, 2:52.91.

1600 meters — 2. Nielsen, 5:52 (PR). 4. Sophomore Reese Hatch, 6:04. 5. Castaneda, 6:18 (PR).

3200 meters — 2. Haynes, 13:02 (PR). 3. Hatch, 13:04 (PR). 4. Castaneda, 13:17 (PR).

100-meter hurdles — 2. Christean, 18.08 seconds (PR). 3. Freshman BrookLynn de Arrieta, 18.76 seconds (PR). 5. Freshman Farah Klesner, 19.71 seconds.

300-meter hurdles — 1. Christean, 51.60 seconds. 2. de Arrieta, 53.69 seconds (PR). 4. Klesner, 56-flat. 5. Freshman Adriana Amaya, 1:03.03.

Shot put — 1. Junior Johanna Rivera, 29-feet-11-1/2-inches (PR). 4. Senior Ellen Wickersham, 25-feet-4-1/2-inches.

Discus — 2. Rivera, 78-feet-9-inches (PR). 3. Wickersham, 78-feet-8-inches. 5. Sophomore Emma Andreasen, 74-feet (PR).

High jump — 3. Junior Gabriella McAnany, 4-feet-4-inches.

Long jump — 5. (Tie) Gaytan and de Arrieta, 12-feet-4-inches (PR for Gaytan).

4x100 relay — 2. Elko (Senior Julianna Lozano-Jimenez, junior Colby Reed, sophomore Allie Preston and junior Megan Dwyer), 59.90 seconds.

4x200 relay — 2. Elko (Preston, Reed, Dwyer and Lozano-Jimenez), 2:07.32.

4x400 relay — 1. Elko (Hatch, Haynes, Johns and Nielsen), 5:01.65.

4x800 relay — 1. Elko (Johns, Haynes, Hatch and Nielsen), 11:04.40.

Up Next

Elko will compete Friday and Saturday at the Division 3A North regional meet at Reed High School, in Sparks.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lady Spartans finish top-10 in Boise

Lady Spartans finish top-10 in Boise

The Lady Spartans ranked ninth of 24 scoring teams with 26 points, Elko finishing 22nd with four points.

On the boys side, the Spartans were 22nd with four points — the Indians following in 23rd with three points.

Lady Spartans take 3 from Lady Dust Devils

Lady Spartans take 3 from Lady Dust Devils

The Lady Spartans (10-1 overall, 3-0 in league) will face the Lady Indians (6-7 overall, 1-2 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, April 15, in Elko — closing the three-game series with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Newton Field.

Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational results

Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational results

The Elko and Spring Creek junior varsity programs will compete Friday in the Battle Mountain Invitational, while Spring Creek’s varsity team will take part in the Galena Invitational on Saturday — Elko’s varsity athletes competing Saturday in the 3A League Meet (Truckee, Wooster, Elko and Hug) at Hug High School, in Reno.

Spartans defend turf

Spartans defend turf

Both the Spartans and the Lady Spartans — the defending 2021 3A North regional champions — took first place in their respective classes, defeating second-place Elko on each side.

Elko nearly 3 years removed from large meet

Elko nearly 3 years removed from large meet

After a disappointing cancelation to the end of its 2021 season due to circumstances out of its control, the Elko track and field team is anxious to put the last few years in the rear-view mirror — opening the 2022 campaign at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News