WINNEMUCCA — At the Lowry Invitational, the Elko boys and girls track teams were dominant — sweeping the championships.

On the boys side, the Indians more than doubled second-place Lowry with 245 points — the Buckaroos mounting an even 100 points.

Jackpot finished fifth with 29 points, Independence ranked 11th with six and Carlin tied for 12th with

For the girls, the Lady Indians pulled off the sweep but by a closer margin — Elko taking first with 199 points to Lowry’s total of 168.

The Lady Jaguars placed sixth with 20 points, and Carlin finished just outside the top-10 with 4.5 points.

*Results listed are for athletes who finished in the top-10 of their respective events.

Boys

100 meters — 1. Elko junior Tyler Wiseman 11.74 seconds. 2. Elko freshman Octaviann Cordova 11.83 seconds (PR). 3. Elko junior Eli Finlayson 11.89 seconds (SR). 8. Elko junior Nico Avila 12.23 seconds. 9. Elko senior Chris Amaya 12.27 seconds.

200 meters — 1. Wiseman 23.63 seconds (PR). 6. Avila 24.18 seconds (PR). 7. Cordova 24.48 seconds (PR). 9. Finlayson 24.55 seconds.

400 meters — 1. Wiseman 55.18 seconds. 3. Independence senior Omarion Tims 57.25 seconds (PR). 4. Elko senior Esteban Perez 58.15 seconds (SR). 5. Elko sophomore Cameron Lenz 58.81 seconds (PR). 6. Elko junior Fidel Ruiz 58.84 seconds (PR). 7. Elko junior Miguel Gaytan 58.87 seconds (PR).

800 meters — 1. Elko senior Caden Wallace 2:10.01. 2. Elko sophomore Dexter Wallace 2:16.01. 3. Elko senior Kyler Evans 2:20.05. 4. Jackpot sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza 2:22.27 (SR). 5. Elko senior Daniel Robles 2:23.59 (PR). 6. Cameron Lenz 2:28.19. 8. Elko sophomore Jairo Ortiz 2:35.81 (PR).

1600 meters — 1. Caden Wallace 5:01.07. 2. Dexter Wallace 5:09.96 (PR). 3. Evans 5:15.51 (PR). 4. Avila Fragoza 5:19.70 (SR). 6. Ortiz 5:38.71 (PR).

3200 meters — 1. Elko junior Braylon Baggett 10:19. 2. Landon Lenz 10:34 (PR).

110-meter hurdles — 1. Elko sophomore Mondo Herrera 18.13 seconds (PR). 2. Elko senior Ayden Whiting 18.27 seconds (SR). 6. Cordova 19.62 seconds. 7. Elko sophomore Tyler Spence 19.70 seconds. 8. Carlin sophomore Azland Pinnell 22.15 seconds (PR).

300-meter hurdles — 1. Cordova 45.09 seconds. 2. Herrera 45.16 seconds (PR). 3. Elko freshman Tallan Delmore 47.90 seconds. 8. Elko junior Naul Rubio 50.98 seconds. 9. Jackpot senior Rey Perez 51.01 seconds.

Shot put — 3. Elko senior Liam Moore 41-feet-5-inches (PR). 9. Elko senior Jonathan Curiel 33-feet-11-inches.

Discus — 2. Moore 138-feet-2-inches (PR). 5. Elko junior Nathan Gwyn 110-feet-3-inches. 9. Elko senior Ayden Rodriguez 105-feet-1/2-inch (PR).

High jump — 4. Elko sophomore Giancarlo Rubio 5-feet-2-inches (PR). 4. Elko sophomore Taylor Fonnesbeck 5-feet-2-inches (PR).

Long jump — 4. Elko sophomore Matthew Welch 17-feet-11-1/2-inches. 10. Elko senior Carter Johnson 16-feet-5-1/2-inches.

Triple jump — 4. Welch 35-feet-1-inch.

Relays

4x100 — 1. Elko (Finlayson, Avila, Amaya and Wiseman) 45.85 seconds. 5. Jackpot (junior Jordan Mora, sophomore Giovanny Rios, sophomore Julian Cervantes and senior Rodolfo Gonzalez) 54.86 seconds.

4x200 — 2. Elko (Finlayson, Amaya, Avila and Johnson) 1:41.64. 5. Jackpot (Mora, sophomore Alfredo Aguilar, Rios and Gonzalez) 2:05.90.

4x400 — 1. Elko (Fonnesbeck, Johnson, Ruiz and Gaytan) 4:04.02. 6. Jackpot (Cervantes, Aguilar, Mora and Avila Fragoza) 4:23.62.

4x800 — 1. Elko (Baggett, Landon Lenz, Dexter Wallace and Caden Wallace) 8:46.47. 2. Jackpot (Aguilar, Cervantes, Perez and Avila Fragoza) 10:05.59.

Girls

100 meters — 1. Eko senior Tyra Christean 13.03 seconds. 5. Elko freshman Natalia Frederick 14.22 seconds (PR). 6. Elko sophomore BrookLynn de Arrieta 14.31 seconds (PR).

200 meters — 1. Christean 27.10 seconds. 7. Frederick 30.03 seconds (PR).

400 meters — 2. Elko freshman Sascha Vera 1:05.46 (PR). 3. Elko freshman Jessica Vera 1:05.59.

800 meters — 1. Elko junior Abi Ramirez 2:32.06 (PR). 2. Elko sophomore Lilianna Haynes 2:34.83 (PR). 3. Sascha Vera 2:48.70. 4. Jessica Vera 2:49.35. 8. Jackpot freshman Euince Dominguez 3:18.41. 9. Jackpot freshman Jocelyn Cervantes 3:39.35.

1600 meters — 1. Elko junior Reese Hatch 5:48.64 (PR). 2. Haynes 5:51.24 (PR). 3. Elko senior Carly Nielsen 5:54.85. 4. Elko junior Elvia Lozano-Jimenez 6:09.03 (PR). 6. Elko senior Chantal Cruz 6:50.47.

100-meter hurdles — 1. Christean 16.30 seconds (PR). 4. de Arrieta 18.75 seconds (PR). 5. Elko senior Julie Marthinussen 18.98 seconds (PR). 10. Carlin freshman Jaden Loftin 21.20 seconds.

300-meter hurdles — 1. Christean 48.13 seconds. 2. de Arrieta 52.99 seconds (PR). 3. Marthinussen 53.63 seconds.

Shot put — 3. Jackpot senior Kiyarra Saltas 28-feet-10-1/2-inches (PR). 4. Elko sophomore Shirley Huckins 28-feet-1-inch (PR). 6. Elko sophomore Callee Johnson 26-feet-5-inches. 10. Elko junior Emma Andreasen 24-feet-1-1/2-inches.

Discus — 1. Huckins 93-feet-2-inches (PR). 6. Saltas 80-feet-1/2-inch (SR). 7. Johnson 76-feet-8-3/4-inches (PR).

High jump — 4. Johnson 4-feet-2-inches (PR). 4. Elko senior Teagan Mello 4-feet-2-inches (PR).

Long jump — 4. Loftin 12-feet-9-1/2-inches (PR). 6. Mello 12-feet-7-1/2-inches.

Relays

4x100 — 4. Jackpot (sophomore Aisha Rayas-Giron, Cervantes, senior Adriana Mata-Rivera and Dominguez) 1:05.85.

4x200 — 1. Elko (freshman Brielle Cooper, Jessica Vera, Frederick and Ramirez) 1:54.03. 4. Jackpot (Cervantes, Rayas-Giron, Mata-Rivera and Dominguez) 2:27.78.

4x800 — 1. Elko (Nielsen, junior Emely Castaneda, Hatch and Haynes) 10:36.69.

Up Next

Carlin was slated to attend the White Pine Track Meet on Friday, in Ely.

Elko will compete Saturday at the Big George Invitational, in Minden.