RIVERTON, Utah — The Elko track and field team’s varsity squad finally got outside for a competitive meet.
On Saturday, Elko competed in the Salt Lake Classic, in Riverton, Utah, the boys finishing just outside the top-10 in the 11 place with 13 points and the girls mounting just two points for 15th in the large-school meet with a lot of athletes in each event.
Boys
100 meters — 34. Junior Eli Finlayson 12.03 seconds. 38. Junior Tyler Wiseman 12.10 seconds (PR).
200 meters — 32. Wiseman 24.73 seconds. 33. Finlayson 24.88 seconds. 48. Senior Chris Amaya 25.58 seconds.
400 meters — 11. Wiseman 55.14 seconds. 38. Senior Esteban Perez 1:00.34. 47. Junior Fidel Ruiz 1:02.96 (PR). 48. Senior Carter Johnson 1:03.71 (PR). 49. Junior Miguel Gaytan 1:04.01 (PR).
800 meters — 16. Senior Caden Wallace 2:17.51. 17. Senior Kyler Evans 2:18.13. 29. Sophomore Dexter Wallace 2:28.66 (PR). 33. Senior Daniel Robles 2:33.43 (PR). 36. Senior Pavel Marin 2:39.43 (PR).
1600 meters — 20. Junior Braylon Baggett 4:52.92. 47. Senior Landon Lenz 5:05.67. 49. Wallace 5:07.80.
3200 meters — 7. Baggett 10:25.33. 26. Lenz 11:01.41. 35. Junior James Fericks 11:40.72.
110-meter hurdles — 23. Sophomore Tyler Spence 19.49 seconds (PR). 25. Senior Ayden Whiting 19.76 seconds. 39. Junior Naul Rubio 21.70 seconds (PR).
300-meter hurdles — 27. Spence 48.58 seconds (PR). 42. Rubio 52.78 seconds (PR).
Shot put — 6. Sophomore Liam Moore 39-feet-11-inches. 31. Junior Riken Still 32-feet-1-inch (PR). 34. Junior Marcus Rodriguez 31-feet-2-1/2-inches (PR). 39. Senior Cole Cleverly 30-feet-4-inches (PR). 41. Senior Ayden Rodriguez 30-feet-1/2-inch. 45. Junior Nathan Gwyn 29-feet-5-3/4-inches. 50. Junior Anthony Trujillo 28-feet-2-1/4-inches (PR).
Discus — 2. Moore 128-feet (PR). 13. Gwyn 99-feet-4-1/2-inches. 24. Marcus Rodriguez 91-feet-11-1/2-inches (PR). 25. Ayden Rodriguez 90-feet-6-inches. 37. Trujillo 81-feet-1-1/2-inches (PR). 44. Cleverly 76-feet-7-inches (PR).
Girls
100 meters — 14. Senior Tyra Christean 13.54 seconds. 45. Sophomore BrookLynn de Arrieta 14.50 seconds (PR).
200 meters — 14. Christean 28.29 seconds. 49. Senior Julie Marthinussen 32.39 seconds (PR).
400 meters — 26. Marthinussen 1:16.33 (PR).
800 meters — Junior Arowyn Potter 2:55.50. 45. Junior Emily Jimenez 3:35.67 (PR).
160 meters — 14. Senior Carly Nielsen 5:51.39. 22. Sophomore Lilianna Haynes 6:03.02 (PR). 29. Junior Emely Castaneda 6:05.11 (PR). 47. Junior Elvia Lozano-Jimenez 6:29.83 (PR).
3200 meters — 7. Reese Hatch 12:48.44. 9. Haynes 12:55.75 (PR). 12. Nielsen 13:14.48 (PR). 14. Castaneda 13:39 (PR).
100-meter hurdles — 11. Christean 18.33 seconds. 23. de Arrieta 19.95 seconds.
300-meter hurdles — 30. de Arrieta 58.09 seconds.
Shot put — 24. Junior Emma Andreasen 23-feet-7-inches. 30. Sophomore Callee Johnson 21-feet-9-inches (PR). 38. Sophomore Taya Perkins 18-feet-5-inches.
Discus — 19. Andreasen 68-feet-10-1/2-inches. 29. Perkins 55-feet-1-1/2-inches. 33. Johnson 47-feet-3-1/2-inches (PR).
Up Next
Elko will take part in the Pine View Invitational, on Friday and Saturday, in St. George, Utah.