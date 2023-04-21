SPARKS — At the Hug Nevada 9 Invite, the boys led the Elko track and field team.
In the boys standings, the Indians ranked fourth with 68 team points.
For the girls, the Lady Indians finished sixth in the team standings with 62 points.
*Results given are for athletes who placed in the top-20 of their respective events.
Boys
100 meters — 5. Junior Tyler Wiseman 11.56 seconds (PR). 11. Senior Chris Amaya 12.03 seconds (PR).
200 meters — 7. Junior Jacob Aguirre 24.03 seconds (PR). 15. Junior Nico Avila 24.59 seconds (PR). 20. Junior Kian Stuart 25.44 seconds.
400 meters — 12. Stuart 57.77 seconds (PR). 15. Sophomore Taylor Fonnesbeck 1:00:15 (PR). 16. Junior Miguel Gaytan 1:00.18 (PR). 19. Senior Carter Johnson 1:01.48 (PR).
800 meters — 20. Senior Daniel Robles 2:27.17 (PR).
1600 meters — 3. Junior Braylon Baggett 4:41.60. 8. Senior Landon Lenz 4:54.75. 18. Junior James Fericks 5:22.66. 20. Junior Cameron Lenz 5:27.32 (PR).
3200 meters — 2. Landon Lenz 10:41.89. 4. Fericks 11:27.41 (SR).
110-meter hurdles — 6. Sophomore Tyler Spence 18.37 seconds (PR). 14. Freshman Tallan Delmore 20.33 seconds (PR).
300-meter hurdles — 6. Spence 45.03 seconds (PR). 13. Delmore 46.66 seconds (PR).
Shot put — 4. Senior Liam Moore 40-feet-10-1/2-inches.
Discus — 5. Moore 128-feet-4-inches (PR). 17. Junior Marcus Rodriguez 102-feet-5-inches.
Long jump — 10. Sophomore Giancarlo Rubio 17-feet-11-inches (PR). 12. Johnson 17-feet-7-inches (PR). 14. Sophomore Matthew Welch 17-feet-6-inches. 20. Stuart 16-feet-9-1/2-inches (PR).
Triple jump — 7. Welch 35-feet-3-inches (PR). 12. Rubio 28-feet-7-inches (PR).
Relays
4x800 — 3. Elko 9:17.88.
4x200 — 4. Elko 1:35.30.
4x400 — 4. Elko 3:45.60.
4x100 — 6. Elko 46.02 seconds.
Girls
100 meters — 3. Senior Tyra Christean 12.98 seconds (PR). 19. Senior Teagan Mello 14.77 seconds (PR).
200 meters — 2. Christean 27.07 seconds.
400 meters — 5. Junior Abi Ramirez 1:01.64 (PR). 9. Freshman Jessica Vera 1:05.39 (PR). 11. Freshman Sascha Vera 1:06.33. 14. Ramirez 1:14.02 (PR).
800 meters — 2. Sophomore Lilianna Haynes 2:36.86. 7. Junior Elvia Lozano-Jimenez 2:52.86. 8. Sascha Vera 2:55.86. 9. Jessica Vera 2:55.93.
1600 meters — 7. Senior Carly Nielsen 5:51.12 (SR). 11. Junior Emely Castaneda 5:56.68 (PR). 12. Junior Reese Hatch 5:58.42. 14. Lozano-Jimenez 6:18.26.
3200 meters — 5. Nielsen 12:54.92. 7. Haynes 13:14.75. 8. Castaneda 13:26.84. 9. Hatch 13:28.35.
100-meter hurdles — 1. Christean 16.62 seconds. 19. Freshman Brielle Cooper 20.85 seconds.
Shot put — 3. Sophomore Callee Johnson 27-feet-9-1/2-inches (PR). 14. Sophomore Shirley Huckins 23-feet-7-inches (PR). 16. Junior Emma Andreasen 22-feet-9-1/2-inches.
Discus — 11. Huckins 67-feet. 14. Sophomore Taya Perkins 64-feet (SR). 16. Andreasen 62-feet-4-inches. 18. Johnson 59-feet-3-inches.
Long jump — 17. Mello 14-feet-1-inch (PR).
Relays
4x800 — 2. Elko 10:19.27.
4x400 — 3. Elko 4:17.12.
Up Next
Elko will compete in the Lowry Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday, in Winnemucca.